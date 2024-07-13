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Empathy in AI: Evaluating Large Language Models for Emotional Understanding

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bySimon Y. Blackwell@anywhichway

Working in the clouds around Seattle ... sailing when it's clear.

July 13th, 2024
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Simon Y. Blackwell@anywhichway

Working in the clouds around Seattle ... sailing when it's clear.

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machine-learning#ai-research#pi-ai#replika#willow-ai#empathy-in-ai#human-ai-interaction#emotional-intelligence-in-ai#hackernoon-top-story

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