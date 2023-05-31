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Embrace the Power of Custom SwiftLint Rules and Say Goodbye to Regex

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byMisha K.@micci

With a strong work ethic and a lifelong love of technology, I strive to make a positive impact through my work

May 31st, 2023
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Misha K.
    byMisha K.@micci

    With a strong work ethic and a lifelong love of technology, I strive to make a positive impact through my work

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Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Misha Kharytonchyk - Lead iOS Developer

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Misha K.@micci

With a strong work ethic and a lifelong love of technology, I strive to make a positive impact through my work

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programming#coding#swift#swiftlint#linting#bazel#ios#ios-app-development#hackernoon-top-story

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