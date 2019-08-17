Gradle, Bazel and gRPC: A Song of Ice and Fire

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
files as input and output three kinds of classes in your language of choice:
.proto
gRPC Library: (proto files) => (generated classes)
your-gradle-project
src
main
proto
files in your
.proto
directory, our Gradle plugin would detect them, and then generate some Java and Kotlin files in build directory:
proto
your-gradle-project
build <-- your generated files will appear there
src
main
proto
files would be located outside of
proto
directory, like so:
your-gradle-project
some-proto-project
proto <-- some proto files
...
your-gradle-project
src
main
proto <-- empty
...
other-proto-project
api
proto <-- more proto files
files, as if they were part of its Source Set, and then generate classes based on those files.
.proto
import com.google.protobuf.gradle.*
...
protobuf {
...
generatedFilesBaseDir = "$buildDir/generated-sources"
...
dependencies {
protobuf(files(project.properties["protoDir"].toString()))
}
generateProtoTasks {
...
}
}
block. Here, instead of hardcoding our dependencies as we usually do, we get them from command line:
dependencies
project.properties["protoDir"].toString()
files:
.proto
./gradlew generateProto -PprotoDir=../path/to/protos
, same wrapper we used before. But the problem is, Bazel is not aware of it.
gradlew
in the same directory your
BUILD
is, and add the following block:
gradlew
filegroup(
name = "gradle",
srcs = ["gradlew"],
)
to its sandbox, not anything else.
gradlew
that would hold the configurations:
filegroup
filegroup(
name = "gradle_config",
srcs = ["build.gradle.kts", "krotoPlusConfig.asciipb", "settings.gradle"]
+ glob(["gradle/**/*"])
+ glob(["scripts/**/*"]),
visibility = ["//visibility:public"]
)
, as well as configurations files for KrotoPlus, and Gradle wrapper itself, which is located under
build.gradle.kts
directory.
/gradle
genrule(
name = "run_gradle",
cmd = """
./$(location gradlew) -p $$(dirname ./$(location gradlew)) generateProto -PprotoDir=../proto/ &&
cp -R $$(dirname ./$(location gradlew))/build/generated-sources $(@D)
""",
outs = ["build/generated-sources"],
message = "Generating protos",
srcs = [],
tools = [":gradle"] + [":gradle_config"],
)
is the label you want to refer to when specifying dependency of your library.
name
is the command that would run inside the shell. We’ll break it down later
cmd
is what this command produces. Bazel tries to track every output of your script, so you need to tell it what you expect to change in the filesystem after you execute cmd. If directory build/generated-sources is not changed, Bazel will complain.
outs
is what will be displayed while you wait
message
are the input files you would like to run your script on. Ideally, those would be your
srcs
files. But in this case, we’ll leave them empty, as we use
.proto
instead
-PprotoDir
is the list of files you need to use to produce the output. In our case, it’s the Gradle Wrapper and all the configurations.
tools
and understand what’s going on inside.
cmd
file location, not the directory where
WORKSPACE
is located. So, we use
gradlew
to expand label to its relative location. In our example, that would be something like
$(location gradlew)
./your-gradle-project
, that’s standard Gradle flag. We know that this directory is again relative to our
-p
, hence
WORKSPACE
. But this time, it must be a directory, and location will expand to path to file, so we use
./$(location gradlew)
. But Bazel already uses
$(dirname)
for
$
. So we end up with screening the command:
$(location)
$$(dirname)
generateProto
files. But the context switches here, from Bazel to Gradle, so the path is relative to
.proto
location now:
gradlew
-PprotoDir=../proto/
is a standard shell command, and we already covered what
cp -R
stands for. The only part you’re not familiar with yet, is
$$dirname()
$(@D)
, and as a result, copies generated files where we want them to be.
outs
would be nice
rm -rf $$gradleDir/build
. Syntax stays almost the same, but you need to prefix
genrule
with
genrule
when inside a function:
native
native.genrule
isn’t the right choice. Although it’s useful for testing KrotoPlus plugins. Better choice would be to rely on labels.
-PprotoDir