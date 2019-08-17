Gradle, Bazel and gRPC: A Song of Ice and Fire

460 reads

Really sorry for the cheesy title. No Game of Thrones jokes below. Promise.

So, you’re using Bazel . Maybe because you had a monorepo before. Or maybe you just decided that you have too many modules in your Android project. Or just because it was hard to manage all those microservices you had in your neatly separated repos on GitHub. It doesn’t matter. Now you stuck with Bazel.

One of the things you’ve lost the moment you switched to Bazel was rich ecosystem of plugins that tools like Maven and Gradle provided.

Moreover, Gradle also allowed you writing DSLs and even custom tasks in Kotlin. All that goodness gone for good? Maybe not.

Let’s see how we can take one Gradle plugin, KrotoPlus in our case, and make it work with Bazel.

Before we start, let’s have a few words about KrotoPlus plugin and gRPC in general.

.proto files as input and output three kinds of classes in your language of choice: All gRPC libraries takefiles as input and output three kinds of classes in your language of choice:

Messages

Clients

Server interfaces

Messages are just your plain data objects, for the sake of this discussion. They would have some fields, and those fields would have types. That’s all you need to know for now.

Clients, also called stubs, are what you use to call your gRPC service. To create a client you would usually specify the host and port of your gRPC server, and then you would call a method, passing it your message of choice.

Servers implement generated server interfaces and then begin to listen on the correct host and port to be able to serve clients.

What you need to take out of this is the follows:

gRPC Library: ( proto files ) => (generated classes)

Gradle likes to work with a well defined project structure, namely:

your-gradle-project src main proto



When you run your Gradle plugin and it “simply works”, that’s because Gradle was smart enough to recognise your When you run your Gradle plugin and it “simply works”, that’s because Gradle was smart enough to recognise your Source Sets and apply plugins to them.

.proto files in your proto directory, our Gradle plugin would detect them, and then generate some Java and Kotlin files in build directory: So, in case you had somefiles in yourdirectory, our Gradle plugin would detect them, and then generate some Java and Kotlin files in build directory:

your-gradle-project build <-- your generated files will appear there src main proto

Bazel, on the other hand, knows nothing of that neat structure.

proto files would be located outside of your-gradle-project directory, like so: Moreover, yourfiles would be located outside ofdirectory, like so:

some-proto-project proto <-- some proto files ... your-gradle-project src main proto <-- empty ... other-proto-project api proto <-- more proto files

.proto files, as if they were part of its Source Set, and then generate classes based on those files. What we would like to do is to use our Gradle project sitting under Bazel as a function, that would get path tofiles, as if they were part of its Source Set, and then generate classes based on those files.

There are a few ways to achieve the behavior with Gradle, but here’s one of them:

import com.google.protobuf.gradle.* ... protobuf { ... generatedFilesBaseDir = " $buildDir /generated-sources" ... dependencies { protobuf(files(project.properties[ "protoDir" ].toString())) } generateProtoTasks { ... } }

dependencies block. Here, instead of hardcoding our dependencies as we usually do, we get them from command line: The important part is theblock. Here, instead of hardcoding our dependencies as we usually do, we get them from command line:

project.properties[ "protoDir" ].toString()

.proto files: What that means is that when we run our Gradle wrapper, we now pass relative path to thefiles:

./gradlew generateProto -PprotoDir=../path/to/protos

Our Gradle is good and ready to go now. Next, let’s start working with Bazel.

One of your main tools when you want to hack with Bazel will be genrule

This is your basic way to express that you would like to run something in Bash shell.

gradlew , same wrapper we used before. But the problem is, Bazel is not aware of it. But what’s that “something”? It should be, same wrapper we used before. But the problem is, Bazel is not aware of it.

BUILD in the same directory your gradlew is, and add the following block: So, let’s create a file calledin the same directory youris, and add the following block:

filegroup( name = "gradle" , srcs = [ "gradlew" ], )

That way we tell Bazel: hey, that’s a new file you should be aware of.

But if you try to run it like that, Gradle would complain that it can’t find its configuration.

gradlew to its sandbox, not anything else. That’s because we only told Bazel to copyto its sandbox, not anything else.

filegroup that would hold the configurations: Let’s fix that by adding anotherthat would hold the configurations:

filegroup( name = "gradle_config" , srcs = [ "build.gradle.kts" , "krotoPlusConfig.asciipb" , "settings.gradle" ] + glob([ "gradle/**/*" ]) + glob([ "scripts/**/*" ]), visibility = [ "//visibility:public" ] )

build.gradle.kts , as well as configurations files for KrotoPlus, and Gradle wrapper itself, which is located under /gradle directory. As you can see, we grab, as well as configurations files for KrotoPlus, and Gradle wrapper itself, which is located underdirectory.

Now, to the rule itself. At first, it will look intimidating, but we’ll break it line by line.

genrule( name = "run_gradle" , cmd = """ ./$(location gradlew) -p $$(dirname ./$(location gradlew)) generateProto -PprotoDir=../proto/ && cp -R $$(dirname ./$(location gradlew))/build/generated-sources $(@D) """ , outs = [ "build/generated-sources" ], message = "Generating protos" , srcs = [], tools = [ ":gradle" ] + [ ":gradle_config" ], )

name is the label you want to refer to when specifying dependency of your library.

is the label you want to refer to when specifying dependency of your library. cmd is the command that would run inside the shell. We’ll break it down later

is the command that would run inside the shell. We’ll break it down later outs is what this command produces. Bazel tries to track every output of your script, so you need to tell it what you expect to change in the filesystem after you execute cmd. If directory build/generated-sources is not changed, Bazel will complain.

is what this command produces. Bazel tries to track every output of your script, so you need to tell it what you expect to change in the filesystem after you execute cmd. If directory build/generated-sources is not changed, Bazel will complain. message is what will be displayed while you wait

is what will be displayed while you wait srcs are the input files you would like to run your script on. Ideally, those would be your .proto files. But in this case, we’ll leave them empty, as we use -PprotoDir instead

are the input files you would like to run your script on. Ideally, those would be your files. But in this case, we’ll leave them empty, as we use instead tools is the list of files you need to use to produce the output. In our case, it’s the Gradle Wrapper and all the configurations.

cmd and understand what’s going on inside. Now let’s go back toand understand what’s going on inside.

WORKSPACE file location, not the directory where gradlew is located. So, we use $(location gradlew) to expand label to its relative location. In our example, that would be something like ./your-gradle-project When you start Bazel, its root is atfile location, not the directory whereis located. So, we useto expand label to its relative location. In our example, that would be something like

-p , that’s standard Gradle flag. We know that this directory is again relative to our WORKSPACE , hence ./$(location gradlew) . But this time, it must be a directory, and location will expand to path to file, so we use $(dirname) . But Bazel already uses $ for $(location) . So we end up with screening the command: $$(dirname) Once we located the Gradle Wrapper executable, we need to tell it where to find its configuration. We do that with, that’s standard Gradle flag. We know that this directory is again relative to our, hence. But this time, it must be a directory, and location will expand to path to file, so we use. But Bazel already usesfor. So we end up with screening the command:

generateProto Once we located the configuration, we need to tell Gradle which task to run. That’s

.proto files. But the context switches here, from Bazel to Gradle, so the path is relative to gradlew location now: -PprotoDir=../proto/ And now we need to point Gradle to the location of ourfiles. But the context switches here, from Bazel to Gradle, so the path is relative tolocation now:

Now Gradle and KrotoPlus work hard to generate our gRPC classes. The problem is, though, they’re generated in the Gradle directory, and not inside Bazel sandbox.

cp -R is a standard shell command, and we already covered what $$dirname() stands for. The only part you’re not familiar with yet, is $(@D) So, we need to copy them.is a standard shell command, and we already covered whatstands for. The only part you’re not familiar with yet, is

outs , and as a result, copies generated files where we want them to be. That’s the output directory we specified with, and as a result, copies generated files where we want them to be.

Conclusions and next steps

Combining Bazel and Gradle to generate files is possible, if a bit cumbersome.

If you want to go down that path, your next steps should be:

Remember to cleanup after yourself. rm -rf $$gradleDir/build would be nice

would be nice You probably want to make a function out of this genrule . Syntax stays almost the same, but you need to prefix genrule with native when inside a function: native.genrule

. Syntax stays almost the same, but you need to prefix with when inside a function: In the long run, using relative paths as we did with -PprotoDir isn’t the right choice. Although it’s useful for testing KrotoPlus plugins. Better choice would be to rely on labels.

Hopefully, if you’re already using Bazel, this article will set you on the right track.

Tags