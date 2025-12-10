Elon’s X Is a Masterclass in Product Management—Messy, Fast, and Weirdly Effective

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byPrateek Vasisht@vrateek

Write on topics relating to design and management consulting.

December 10th, 2025
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Prateek Vasisht@vrateek

Write on topics relating to design and management consulting.

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product-management#product-development#product-management#innovation#customer-experience#social-media#twitter-under-musk#twitter-under-elon-musk#elon-musk-social-media

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