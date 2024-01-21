The Noonification: Pythons Testing Playbook: Building Bulletproof Code (1/21/2024)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here #OptOut: A Series of Writing Contests for Web3 Hacktivists by Āut Labs By [ 5 Min read ]\nThis one’s for the Web3 hacktivists who are seeking ‘true’ decentralization - Āut Labs and HackerNoon announce the Opt Out Writing Contest with $9k prizepool. @hackernooncontests Read More. How I Made $480,000 Through Web Development and Returned to SEO By [@Oleg Malkov](https://hackernoon.com/u/Oleg Malkov) [ 14 Min read ]\nI’ve been in the SEO game since 2006, creating websites and earning from affiliate programs. Read More. Investigating Internet Freedom: Unseen Aspects of Our Online Existence By [ 2 Min read ]\nJoin award-winning journalist Nicole Scott in her latest video series, exploring digital democracy and our collective role in shaping the online world. @ionos Read More. Everything I Achieved With My Mozilla Contribution Sprint By [ 2 Min read ]\nAfter years of supporting Mozilla financially and spreading messages with my peers, I returned as an active contributor. @bogomil Read More. Pythons Testing Playbook: Building Bulletproof Code By [ 11 Min read ]\nMaster Python testing: From unit tests to TDD and BDD, learn to build resilient code with pytest and unittest in this in-depth guide. @nikolaibabkin Read More. Encrypted Portals: How We Created a Swift App That Uses Rust By [ 5 Min read ]\nHow the Portals for Mac app, built in Swift, uses the Ockam Rust library to privately share services with your friends over End-to-End Encrypted Portals. @ockam Read More. Meeting Customer Needs With User-Centric Product Development By [ 6 Min read ]\nIn a nutshell, user-centric product development implies attentiveness to the clients needs. This approach puts the customer at the heart of the product @tonythevoit Read More. Geofencing Made Easy: Implementing Geofencing With ipstack API By [ 6 Min read ]\nWould you like to discover the advantages of using geofencing with the ipstack IP API? Learn geofencing in depth with ipstack API. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @apilayerapimarketplace Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME