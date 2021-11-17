Search icon
Duelist King Nominated as Blockchain Game Dev of the Year by@kartikeya

Duelist King Nominated as Blockchain Game Dev of the Year

Nicole Nguyen is the co-founder of Duelist King, the first NFT game powered by Dual Launch via OccamRazer IDO and PancakeSwap IFO. She says the most exciting technology of the present is blockchain because it has the potential to empower individuals and indie game studios versus big game distributors. Nguyen was the key organizer of the first mass-scale blockchain conference in Vietnam - Vietnam Blockchain Week - and the first blockchain hackathon in Vietnam. Nguyen also runs a regional blockchain media and VC called Asia Blockchain Review and Infinity Blockchain Ventures.
