One of the jobs of your sales team is to educate prospective customers at each stage of the sales funnel. They must address their pain points and draw them to your product's solution. But they can’t do it alone. They need content that empowers them to effectively guide prospects along the path to becoming paying users and customers. Such content does two things: Point them to relevant information to share with leads along the way. Makes it easy to articulate how the product works. You’ll learn other reasons as you dig into the piece. 5 Ways to Create Content That Helps Sales Team 1. Create Case Studies/Guides That Show How Existing Customers Use the Product. Case studies provide real-world examples of how the product has helped other customers overcome their challenges. that it sees a prospect through the buyer journey, according to the Content Marketing Institute, because case studies show that your product works. 73% of successful marketers agree They show prospects the use cases and challenges companies like theirs faced and how your product solved the problem. They also offer a step-by-step guide on how they did it. An in-depth, step-by-step guide is : Save 700k Per Year: How Brand Building With Software Can Save Companies More Than $700,000 a Year. what Frontify created They broke the sections they’d talk about into 5: ** Source They then discussed how their product helps companies save $700k annually through their brand-building software. It’s also how : How Pipedrive Doubled their Website Traffic with Clearscope. Clearscope wrote their case study Source I once read a marketing agency case study on how they grew a client's web traffic. They mentioned the employees involved in the different stages that led to the results so readers can check these employees on LinkedIn, Google, or Twitter to understand their expertise. The portfolio of these employees may reassure them further, which not only inspires trust but arouse excitement about working with the team. However, how do case studies and in-depth guides help the sales team? The content from Fronitify generated . In the words of Kevin Ailloud, the Head of Demand Generation at Frontify, the guide “allowed them (sales) to develop conversations with prospects around ROI in a more structured and supportive manner.” over 25,000 visits and 550 leads In other words, it made their sales efforts more efficient. Source The sales team also needs content to refer prospects to after a call or a successful outreach. These must be something other than top-of-the-funnel content. This content must relate to their industry and pain point (if possible) and serve as a follow-up after the introductory call. For instance, it would thrill a prospect in Martech to see how your product has helped another Martech company achieve its goals. Salespeople can refer to the case study/in-depth guide to how the product works to potential customers who need to see it. show , manager of the HubSpot Marketing blog, says a good case study “includes a beginning — often discussing a conflict, an explanation of what happened next, and a resolution that explains how the company solved or improved on something.” Caroline Forsey To create a super helpful case study: Focus on the customer’s story Lean on how your team helped, and Focus on the features + benefits that the customer received. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hWobNEmy08&embedable=true 2. Speak to the Sales Team and Create Content on the Questions Leads Often Ask When They Talk to Sales. Your sales team knows customers' concerns and questions about the product because they speak to them. You only get to create content that addresses these questions by speaking to the sales team. I stumbled on Content Camel a few days ago. It’s a product that lets you sync communication and blog posts with the sales team, growth teams, prospects, and every other person that should see your content. For the sales team, here’s what I mean: The content published by the marketing team is automatically updated on Content Camel to carry the sales team along. The content can also be grouped category by category. The category-by-category grouping makes it easy for the sale team to wade through the content library to find the blog posts that apply to a lead’s needs. The sales team can also log on to their account on Content Camel to make a content request from the marketing team. Here’s what that looks like: Source In the , the salesperson can fill in the height of urgency, with options between and They can also mention the content type they need — dataset, paper, case study, , etc. Make a Wish box “Need” “Urgently Need.” eBook There’s an option to state why they need it, the suggested title, and what the content needs to contain. That’s how you can create content that helps sales. I’m not related to Content Camel in any way: I don’t freelance with them (it would be great to), nor do I have a relationship with the founders. But imagine that this content is a content, and I just plugged in my (read “their”) product. how-to grow efficient operations between marketing and sales A reader is interested in this use case with would want to learn more about the product and eventually pay for an account. Content Camel The point of my example is: Let the sales team communicate their needs so they can always reference the content you’ve created when they speak to leads. 3. Create Bottom-Of-The-Funnel (Botf) Content That Shows How the Product Works. I read BOTF content about customer onboarding from a SaaS company. The piece explained how SaaS brands could onboard their customers but didn’t mention how their product does it. The writer plugged a paragraph about how the product works at the foot of the content where fewer readers care. That’s not what BOTF content should do. The best BOTF piece doesn’t solve problems. They how the product works to why it’s better than market alternatives. just show explain Your how-to pieces should include screenshots, gifs, and short videos of your product in action and how it solves a challenge. For example, if you own a tool that helps content managers sync their work with executives, sales teams, and others (like Content Camel), your BOTF content must show screenshots and short videos of how it does. In a recent Salesforce announcement about adopting ChatGPT in Slack DMs, they released a gif about how it'll work. Source Here’s another , a no-code QA testing tool. Their post is about the top automated testing tools in the market. example from Rainforest It didn’t just say, “Hey there, our product is the best because it’s got pixel matching, a video playback to let you see which part of your code broke during fixing, etc.” Nah. Instead, it explained why the product is the best and provided screenshots + videos showing how the features work. Here’s what that looks like: Here’s another clip: This doesn’t mean you should plug your product into every BOTF piece. Your product shouldn’t feature if you'll struggle to make it seem natural because it will chase readers away; it’s not what they want to read. Now, how does this kind of content help the sales team? Your sales team can include links to these pages while communicating with prospects. In , the Director of Sales at Nectar mentions that their follow-up email includes demo videos, slides, testimonials, pricing info, and other supporting sales collateral. a Dock case study That’s because these things help prospects access every information they need to make a decision about you. You may include BOTF pieces that will resonate with the prospect and other content types that show the product in action. That’s because your prospects must understand how to maximize your product before deciding whether to pay for it or find another company that solves their problem. the hell out of 4. Create Content That Covers All Sales Funnel Stages. “Readers don’t strictly move through a funnel. It (the buyer’s journey) is a non-linear, I’ll read what-I-like-in-no-particular-order journey,” says , a strategist and writer for B2B brands. Masoomah Memon Here’s why she said that: Your content must serve pre-purchase, mid-purchase, and post-purchase purposes. It must create awareness, nurture and engage your prospects, show how your product works, and help them why you’re the best. see It must also clear all doubts and encourage them to buy. A once said, "You need to have content for people who are not yet customers, content for people who are close to becoming customers, and content for people who are already customers." That’s how content helps sales. marketing leader All these mean that you should create educational and sales-focused content, e.g., product demos, comparison pages, and tutorials (if your product is quite complex to set up). These content assets must provide resources prospects would need to make a decision about you. 5. Use Data to Inform Your Content Strategy. “Use data” is becoming a buzzword, but I’m not in that party, I assure you. Data informs strategies, and tracking metrics like website traffic, engagement rates, and conversion rates can help you spot which types of content resonate with your audience so you’d adjust your strategy accordingly. After all, I think it was Rand Fishkin who said, “The best content is that which speaks to the needs and desires of your audience.” To me, the best content also helps sales, and data can be the vehicle. Here’s what I mean in 3 points: Data helps you understand your audience through insights into the demography and interests. I don’t need to explain this. Data helps you track content performance: By monitoring content performance in terms of traffic, engagement, and conversions, you can identify what's working and what needs to be improved. You must constantly test and measure your content to see what resonates with your audience. For example: Which posts converted readers the most? Which page is the last touch point that motivated the purchase or request for a demo/sales call? How can you amp up research & content that could achieve more results? These can help you refine your content strategy over time and create more compelling content that drives sales. Data helps you spot gaps and opportunities: You need to analyze the trending keywords and topics to identify gaps in your content library. Then create content that differentiates your company/product. For instance, if you're a marketing agency and everyone is leaning towards AI content writing tools, do a comprehensive case study comparing the quality your team can produce to what AI does. Take it a step further: publish the pieces and show results on which ranked and converted more. You can take both contents to LinkedIn and polls and watch people choose which they resonate with the most. This strategy does not only differentiate you; it your team in action. Twitter shows Rounding Up on Creating Content That Helps Sales Creating content that helps sales requires a profound understanding of your audience and their needs. It's one thing to have nailed the user research/buyer persona; it's another thing to have the resources to take them from stage 1 to the last stage. If you need help creating content that helps sales and convert readers, . talk to me on LinkedIn