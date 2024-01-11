Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Dopamine Pumps: Neurohacking Habitsby@cryptobro
    Trending # 11

    Dopamine Pumps: Neurohacking Habits

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The marketing industry operates on a spectrum of neurohormones, with dopamine at its peak and corticoliberin at its nadir.
    featured image - Dopamine Pumps: Neurohacking Habits
    science #dopamine #cyberpsychology
    Crypto Bro HackerNoon profile picture

    @cryptobro

    Crypto Bro

    Crypto bro.

    Receive Stories from @cryptobro

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Working in Agile Environments: The Sprint is Not Just About You
    Published at Jan 10, 2024 by carolisabino #agile
    Article Thumbnail
    Securing the Unpredictable: Random Number Technology In Web3 Games
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by felixarpa #randomness
    Article Thumbnail
    And the Web3 Award Goes To...
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by nakedcollector #web3-success-story-in-2023
    Article Thumbnail
    Advancing Data Quality: Exploring Data Contracts with Lyft
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by bmarquie #data-quality
    Article Thumbnail
    Conspiracy at eBay: The Disturbing Saga of Harassment, Stalking, and Cover-ups
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by legalpdf #usa-v-ebay
    Article Thumbnail
    Meta’s Meteoric Rise in 2023 Shows No Sign of Slowing This Year
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by dmytrospilka #meta
    Article Thumbnail
    I Created a React Utility Component for Animations With Tailwind and CSS: AnimateIn
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by johnpolacek #react
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!