Does AR Have a Place in Education?

364 reads 0 In the past, AR and related technologies like virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) were primarily associated with gaming and entertainment. These technologies became more advanced, and hardware became more affordable, opening up more opportunities for companies to invest in them. One sector that AR could significantly impact is education.

One significant trend in the world of technology is augmented reality (AR). The average person may not have extensive knowledge of AR outside of Pokémon Go, the IKEA Place app, Apple’s FaceTime Memoji feature or the latest filters on Snapchat and Instagram.

Regardless of which technologies are used in the classroom, each type comes with its own set of pros and cons. Below, learn more about the anticipated growth of the general AR market and whether or not AR has a place in the education system.

Rapid Growth of the AR Market

If you’re unfamiliar with the basics of AR, here’s a brief overview. AR is an XR technology capable of superimposing video, images, text, 3D models and other content over a real-world environment. Think of Snapchat filters, Pokémon Go and virtual tours or fitting rooms.

AR was once considered futuristic tech and often served as the main concept for major sci-fi films. This has drastically changed, as AR is already revolutionizing the way people interact with mobile apps and visual graphic experiences.

AR is widely used by companies in various sectors, including health care, construction, manufacturing, retail, automotive, etc. The AR market is expected to reach close to $90.8 billion by 2028, according to Facts and Factors research.

Pros of Educational AR

Here are some of the advantages of AR that could transform and potentially improve the current education system.

1. Offers Next-Generation Visualizations

AR can immerse students in entirely different realities and enhance their learning experiences. One notable AR app, SkyView, allows students to explore the universe and helps them identify constellations, satellites and planets. AR apps and other AR solutions that provide these enhanced visualizations place students in distant environments to learn about the world around them.

2. Increases Engagement

Educators have a responsibility to keep students engaged with the curriculum. In doing so, they set students up for success and increase the chances of meeting desired learning outcomes. Because AR holds so much promise and offers many applications in education, it’s no surprise that educators are exploring opportunities to increase student engagement.

3. Sparks Student Interest

Engaged students will likely become more interested in the topics their learning. No matter the student’s age, it’s commonly understood that one would prefer to sit and watch a demonstration or AR-supported lesson than read from a textbook or complete worksheets. Research shows that interest can motivate students, energize learning, guide their future career paths and lead to academic success.

Cons of Educational AR

Here are some cons that might prevent widespread AR adoption in education.

1. Hardware Mishaps

AR is powered by programmed software, which is subject to malfunctioning. Teachers might not have the expertise necessary to troubleshoot these issues, rendering the AR useless. Suppose a student relies on an AR solution to complete assignments or projects. If hardware issues occur, the student could get in the way and cause a major inconvenience.

2. Reduces or Eliminates Human Connection

Evidence suggests close relationships between teachers and students can heavily impact student performance. In a traditional classroom, having one-on-one time with a teacher allows them to get to know their students better, track their progress and address any challenges. AR could become an obstacle in allowing these types of teacher-student relationships to thrive and contribute to a student’s success.

3. Perpetuates Inequalities

Anyone familiar with the education system knows that it’s rare for a K-12 school, even a well-known university, to spend money on technology. While AR offers significant benefits, money can be tight, so public schools may not be able to afford AR solutions. The wealthy schools that can pay for this advanced technology will benefit, leaving schools with minimal funding and perpetuating educational inequity.

Will Educational Institutions Adopt AR?

History has proven that no technology is perfect and AR is no exception. As outlined above, it’s clear that AR has advantages and disadvantages when applied to an educational setting.

It’s uncertain whether or not AR will become prominent in education. Still, it can offer benefits to teachers and students. School districts will need to determine if adopting AR will be a worthwhile investment or a risky decision.

