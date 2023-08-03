1 Month Later: The Impact of Apple’s Vision Pro on Metaverse Search Volume
Too Long; Didn't ReadIn June 2023, there were over 90k monthly searches for AR, representing a remarkable 50% increase compared to the previous three months and year-on-year. The search volume for “spatial computing” has experienced an even more astounding growth, with a staggering 5500% increase in the past three months. Major cities such as New York, London, and Los Angeles are at the forefront of the interest in metaverse-related keywords.