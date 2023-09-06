DOE v. Github: Plaintiffs Were 'Injured' Due to GitHub, Microsoft, and OpenAI's Actions

DOE v. Github (original complaint) Court Filing, retrieved on November 3, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 5 of 37. IV. PARTIES PLAINTIFFS 19. Plaintiff J. Doe 1 is a resident of the State of California. Plaintiff Doe 1 published Licensed Materials they owned a copyright interest in to at least one GitHub repository under one of the Suggested Licenses. Specifically, Doe 1 has published Licensed Materials they claim a copyright interest in under the following Suggested Licenses: MIT License and GNU General Public License version 3.0. Plaintiff was, and continues to be, injured during the Class Period as a result of Defendants’ unlawful conduct alleged herein. 20. Plaintiff J. Doe 2 is a resident of the State of Illinois. Plaintiff Doe 2 published Licensed Materials they owned a copyright interest in to at least one GitHub repository under one of the Suggested Licenses. Specifically, Doe 2 has published Licensed Materials they claim a copyright interest in under the following Suggested Licenses: MIT License; GNU General Public License version 3.0; GNU Affero General Public License version 3.0; The 3-Clause BSD License; and Apache License 2.0. Plaintiff was, and continues to be, injured during the Class Period as a result of Defendants’ unlawful conduct alleged herein. Continue Reading . Here About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings. This court case 3:22-cv-06823-KAW retrieved on September 5, 2023, from is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction. Storage.Courtlistener