DOE v. Github: Lawsuit Falls Under California's Jurisdiction Because of GitHub & OpenAI's HQ

III. INTRADISTRICT ASSIGNMENT 18. Pursuant to Civil Local Rule 3.2 (c) and (e), assignment of this case to the San Francisco Division of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California is proper because a substantial amount of the development of the Copilot product as well as of the interstate trade and commerce involved and affected by Defendants' conduct giving rise to the claims herein occurred in this Division. Furthermore, Defendants GitHub and all the OpenAI entities are headquartered within this Division.