DOE v. Github: Plaintiffs Seek Damages Due to Github, Microsoft, and OpenAI's Unlawful Conduct

II. JURISDICTION AND VENUE 16. Plaintiffs bring this action on their own behalf as well as representatives of a Class of similarly situated individuals and entities. They seek to recover injunctive relief and damages as a result and consequence of Defendants' unlawful conduct. 17. Jurisdiction and venue are proper in this judicial district pursuant to Defendants' violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, 17 U.S.C. §§ 1201–1205 (the "DMCA"); Reverse Passing Off, Unjust Enrichment, and Unfair Competition under the Lanham Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1125; and because a substantial part of the events giving rise to Plaintiff's claims occurred in this District, Plaintiff J. Doe 1 resides in California, a substantial portion of the affected interstate trade and commerce was carried out in this District, and three or more of the Defendants reside in this District and/or are licensed to do business in this District. Each Defendant has transacted business, maintained substantial contacts, and/or committed overt acts in furtherance of the illegal scheme and conspiracy throughout the United States, including in this District. Defendants' conduct has had the intended and foreseeable effect of causing injury to persons residing in, located in, or doing business throughout the United States, including in this District.