DOE v. Github: The List of Defendants Party to the Lawsuit

DOE v. Github (original complaint) Court Filing, retrieved on November 3, 2022 is part of . You can jump to any part in this filing . This is part 6 of 37. HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series here IV. PARTIES DEFENDANTS 21. Defendant GitHub, Inc. is a Delaware corporation with its principal place of business located at 88 Colin P Kelly Jr Street, San Francisco, CA 94107. GitHub sells, markets, and distributes Copilot throughout the internet and other sales channels throughout the United States, including in this District. GitHub released Copilot on a limited “technical preview” basis on June 29, 2021. On June 21, 2022, Copilot was released to the public as a subscription-based service for individual developers. GitHub is a party to the unlawful conduct alleged herein. 22. Defendant Microsoft Corporation is a Washington corporation with its principal place of business located at One Microsoft Way, Redmond, Washington 98052. Microsoft announced its acquisition of Defendant GitHub, Inc. on June 4, 2018. On October 26, 2018, Microsoft finalized its acquisition of GitHub. Microsoft owns and operates GitHub. Through its corporate ownership, control of the GitHub Board of Directors, active management, and other means, Microsoft sells, markets, and distributes Copilot. Microsoft is a party to the unlawful conduct alleged herein. 23. Defendant OpenAI, Inc. is a Delaware nonprofit corporation with its principal place of business located at 3180 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110. OpenAI, Inc. is a party to the unlawful conduct alleged herein. It—along with OpenAI, L.P.—programed, trained, and maintains Codex, which infringes all the same rights at Copilot and is also an integral piece of Copilot. Copilot requires Codex to function. OpenAI, Inc. is a party to the unlawful conduct alleged herein. OpenAI, Inc. founded, owns, and exercises control over all the other OpenAI entities, including those set forth in Paragraphs 24–28. 24. Defendant OpenAI, L.P. is a Delaware limited partnership with its principal place of business located at 3180 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110. OpenAI, L.P. is a party to the unlawful conduct alleged herein. Its primary activity is research and technology. OpenAI, L.P. is a wholly owned subsidiary of OpenAI, Inc. that is operated for profit. OpenAI, L.P. is the OpenAI entity that co-created Copilot and offers it jointly with GitHub. OpenAI’s revenue, including revenue from Copilot, is received by OpenAI, L.P. OpenAI, Inc. controls OpenAI, L.P. directly and through the other OpenAI entities. 25. Defendant OpenAI GP, L.L.C. (“OpenAI GP”) is a Delaware limited liability company with its principal place of business located at 3180 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110. OpenAI GP is the general partner of OpenAI, L.P. OpenAI GP manages and operates the day-to-day business and affairs of OpenAI, L.P. OpenAI GP is liable for the debts, liabilities and obligations of OpenAI, L.P., including litigation and judgments. OpenAI GP is a party to the unlawful conduct alleged herein. Its primary activity is research and technology. OpenAI GP is the general partner of OpenAI, L.P. OpenAI GP was aware of the unlawful conduct alleged herein and exercised control over OpenAI, L.P. throughout the Class Period. OpenAI, Inc. directly controls OpenAI GP. 26. Defendant OpenAI Startup Fund I, L.P. (“OpenAI Startup Fund I”) is a Delaware limited partnership with its principal place of business located at 3180 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110. OpenAI Startup Fund I was instrumental in the foundation of OpenAI, L.P., including the creation of its business strategy and providing initial funding. Through participation in OpenAI Startup Fund I, certain entities and individuals obtained an ownership interest in OpenAI, L.P. Plaintiffs are informed and believed, and on that basis allege that OpenAI Startup Fund I participated in the organization and operation of OpenAI, L.P. OpenAI Startup Fund I is a party to the unlawful conduct alleged herein. OpenAI Startup Fund I was aware of the unlawful conduct alleged herein and exercised control over OpenAI, L.P. throughout the Class Period. 27. Defendant OpenAI Startup Fund GP I, L.L.C. (“OpenAI Startup Fund GP I”) is a Delaware limited liability company with its principal place of business located at 3180 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110. OpenAI Startup Fund GP I is the general partner of OpenAI Startup Fund I. OpenAI Startup Fund GP I manages and operates the day-to-day business and affairs of OpenAI Startup Fund I. OpenAI Startup Fund GP I is liable for the debts, liabilities and obligations of OpenAI Startup Fund I, including litigation and judgments. OpenAI Startup Fund GP I was aware of the unlawful conduct alleged herein and exercised control over OpenAI, L.P. throughout the Class Period. OpenAI Startup Fund GP I is a party to the unlawful conduct alleged herein. Sam Altman, co-founder, CEO, and Board member of OpenAI, Inc. is the Manager of OpenAI Startup Fund GP I. OpenAI Startup Fund GP I is the General Partner of OpenAI Startup Fund I, L.P. 28. Defendant OpenAI Startup Fund Management, LLC (“OpenAI Startup Fund Management”) is a Delaware limited liability company with its principal place of business located at 3180 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94110. OpenAI Startup Fund Management is a party to the unlawful conduct alleged herein. OpenAI Startup Fund Management was aware of the unlawful conduct alleged herein and exercised control over OpenAI, L.P. throughout the Class Period. 