Discussing Email-as-a-wallet Solution: Exclusive Interview With EtherMail CEO Shant Kevonian

Blockchain technology and decentralized applications have the potential to revolutionize various aspects of our lives. However, its technical complexity often creates a barrier for the average user.





There have been innovative solutions such as MetaMask Mobile and Rainbow Wallet, which prioritize a user-friendly mobile experience.





These apps simplify complex interactions with blockchain technology, allowing users to manage their digital assets and interact with dApps directly from their smartphones. Their familiar app-like interface reduces the barrier to entry for users accustomed to mobile interaction, making Web3 more accessible for the everyday mobile user.





In an attempt to address this lingering problem, EtherMail launched an Email-as-a-wallet solution to help users navigate their web3 journey using Gmail or Apple accounts. In this interview, Ethermail CEO and founder Shant Kevonian provided valuable insights into the challenging journey to the billion-user market and how innovation is critical to solving the challenges facing mass adoption.

The Current State Of Web3 Accessibility:

Commenting on the challenges faced by web3 users, Kevonian stated that: "There have been so many vague proclamations about bringing the next billion users into the space. However, this goal will always hit a glass ceiling when the learning curve for engaging with the technology remains so steep for non-Web3 participants. We want to simplify the user experience to the point where people don't even think about the underlying blockchain infrastructure."

Bridging The Gap Between Web2 And Web3

"At a macro level, EtherMail is attempting to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 for users and enterprises, providing a familiar and easy entry point for Web3 exploration," stated Shant Kevonian.





" This basically entails delivering category-leading solutions that make the Web2 to Web3 transition as seamless as possible."

Launching Email-as-a-Wallet Solution

Kevonian explained the motivation behind EtherMail's solution: "Anyone reading this has likely experienced the steep learning curve when it comes to navigating the complexity of Web3 services. As a simple example, even the process of setting up a crypto wallet can be daunting for first-time users.





For many, the concept of private keys and complicated security practices are totally alien. The lack of user-friendly tools has proven to be a major issue in terms of driving Web3 adoption, and we wanted to address this longstanding imbalance. We believe email is here to stay, making it the perfect instrument to democratize access to decentralized applications."





He elaborated on the functionalities of EaaW: ‘‘ Email-as-a-Wallet (EaaW) solution is the centrepiece of our mission to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3, enabling users to access Web3 native protocols while staying within the familiar and comfortable parameters of their email. EaaW allows individuals to associate their Google or Apple login with a new or existing wallet and to create Web3 email accounts, as well as buy, send and receive digital assets."





Kevonian emphasized the security features: "EaaW also offers a ‘know what you sign’ feature, allowing users to easily review transaction details as an email before signing the transaction. This is particularly useful for scenarios in which users purchase an NFT on OpenSea for example."

EaaW-Gmail Integration

Kevonian highlighted the advantages of EaaW for individuals: "By allowing Web2 users to create non-custodial wallets through Gmail or Apple accounts in less than one minute, we want to facilitate a frictionless gateway to Web3. Once they’ve created their Web3 email account, users can easily buy digital assets from within their inbox without having to leave the platform, greatly reducing the friction of navigating a digital assets exchange."

Successes And Future Prospects

Furthermore, Kevonian shared EtherMail's successes in the previous year: "2023 had many highlights and successes for our community. We surpassed the 500,000 user mark and announced a $4 million funding round led by Tim Draper and Draper Associates. In 2023, we also announced the launch of our DApplets feature – powerful plug-ins tailor-made for the Web3 industry."





Looking towards the future, Kevonian outlined their plans for 2024: "In 2024 we will also be introducing our EtherMail Mobile App. It’s important to remember that a huge number of users engage with email as a mobile-first experience, not just desktop. As such, we want to develop a slick, user-centric mobile app that will entice Web2 users into our expanding ecosystem, providing an accessible on-ramp to enable a broader audience to explore our services."

Conclusion

Bridging the billion-user market gap is essential for the success and widespread adoption of Web3 technology. By focusing on simplifying the user experience, prioritizing security measures, developing user-friendly tools, and fostering public education, the potential of Web3 to revolutionize various aspects of our lives can be fully realized.





The journey towards a billion-user Web3 requires collaboration and innovation from developers, educators, and industry leaders to overcome these challenges and create a truly inclusive and accessible ecosystem.