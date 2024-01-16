Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Beyond The Stock Market: The Link Between Real World Assets And Foreign Direct Investmentby@iremidepen

    Beyond The Stock Market: The Link Between Real World Assets And Foreign Direct Investment

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The tokenisation of tangible assets, otherwise known as [real-world assets(RWA), is one of the most promising trends in blockchain technology. In the last two years, RWA has gone from a front-page newspaper story to a much bigger investment vehicle with RWA-focused companies like Stobox, Tokeny, Agile Dynamics Tech, etc. The growing popularity of RWA in the world of finance underscores the importance of leveraging blockchain for economic growth.
    featured image - Beyond The Stock Market: The Link Between Real World Assets And Foreign Direct Investment
    programming #tokenization #real-world-assets
    Abisola Iremide HackerNoon profile picture

    @iremidepen

    Abisola Iremide

    A career DEFI writer and technologist

    Receive Stories from @iremidepen

    react to story with heart
    CodeRabbit

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Provenance Tags Founder Niels Soerensen Discusses Blockchain’s Role In Combating Counterfeiting
    Published at Jan 03, 2024 by iremidepen #blockchain-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Enhancing Data Privacy Compliance with Large Language Model (LLM) Chains
    Published at Dec 22, 2023 by samreenrizvi0310 #llm-chains
    Article Thumbnail
    How We Built an Efficient ML Model With Dirty Data and Insufficient Information
    Published at Dec 22, 2023 by nizarius #build-ml-model
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!