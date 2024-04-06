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AI And Blockchain In Computer Aided Design: Exclusive Interview With CADAICO CEO Pedram Shahid

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byAbisola Iremide@iremidepen

A career DEFI writer and technologist

April 6th, 2024
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Abisola Iremide@iremidepen

A career DEFI writer and technologist

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machine-learning#ai#blockchain-technology#cadaico-ceo-interview#pedram-shahid-interview#ai-and-blockchain#cad-software#cad-development-platform#computer-aided-design

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