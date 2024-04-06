AI And Blockchain In Computer Aided Design: Exclusive Interview With CADAICO CEO Pedram Shahid

Computer-aided design (CAD) software revolutionized design, replacing drafting tables with sophisticated technology that streamlines design processes for engineers and designers. But the story doesn't end there. Can new advancements in AI and blockchain technology push the boundaries of CAD even further? In this interview, CEO and Co-Founder of CADAICO explored the intersection between CAD and such frontline technologies as AI and blockchain. Pedram Shahid, Mr. Shahid, can you briefly tell us about yourself and your route to web3? Absolutely, I'm a 43-year-old mechanical engineer with a rich 16-year experience in engineering firms across Germany. In my recent role as the Head of Industrial Engineering at Festo SE's sizable production facility, I observed firsthand the considerable amount of time my design engineers dedicated to manual tasks in CAD software. It was three years ago that this observation sparked the concept of integrating AI within CAD systems to significantly enhance engineering productivity. As I couldn't find a solution on the market, I departed from my position at Festo SE last year to establish CADAICO. In the initial months, I aligned with my first collaborator, the blockchain enterprise ONINO, gaining substantial insights into blockchain technology and its potential applications. This period was crucial for crystallizing the comprehensive vision for the CADAI platform, inclusive of its proprietary blockchain. What is CAD, and what makes it a sophisticated tool? Computer-aided design (CAD) is a pivotal tool across numerous industries, facilitating the creation of 3D models for objects. Widely utilized in fields such as mechanical engineering, architecture, and automotive manufacturing, CAD software enables precision and innovation in design. Each CAD software developer offers unique features specific to its product, leading to a lack of compatibility across different CAD systems. This disparity necessitates that designers invest considerable time and effort in learning and mastering these complex software programs, each distinct in its operation and capabilities. What advantages does using CAD software provide over traditional practices? Before the advent of CAD, engineers and designers relied heavily on manual drafting to sketch everything by hand, a process that was both time-intensive and prone to errors. The emergence of CAD revolutionized the design process, significantly enhancing productivity by automating and streamlining the creation of digital 3D models. Today, CAD has become the foundational tool across the engineering spectrum, indispensable in sectors including automotive, mechanical engineering, architecture, medical engineering, and electronics, setting a new standard for precision and efficiency in design. What are the challenges that designers often face with CAD software? Despite advancements in CAD technology, the design process remains predominantly manual and time-consuming. Remarkably, only about 25% of an engineer's design work leverages their creativity, with the bulk of their tasks being repetitive and routine. Mechanical engineering companies typically possess vast repositories of existing CAD data that could be repurposed for new designs. However, the challenge lies in efficiently locating the appropriate files within extensive archives containing thousands of entries. This situation underscores a significant opportunity for innovation in streamlining access to and utilization of existing CAD resources. How does CAD intersect with AI and blockchain? Leveraging the extensive CAD data for AI training, in conjunction with the high standards of security and transparency provided by blockchain technology, offers an ideal solution to the productivity challenges in the CAD design process. This combination not only promises to streamline workflow but also ensures data integrity and enhances collaborative possibilities, marking a significant leap forward in engineering design efficiency. This innovative approach is about augmenting the capabilities of engineers, not replacing them. By automating routine tasks, AI enables engineers to dedicate more time to creative and complex problem-solving tasks. Thus, this fusion of AI and blockchain doesn't diminish the role of engineers; rather, it elevates their work, freeing up valuable time for innovation and design excellence. Can you share the story behind the founding of CADAICO? Do you know what the most important thing is when you start a new business from scratch? Everything at the same time. The cornerstone of such an endeavor encompasses a clear vision, a dedicated team, sufficient funding, and strategic partnerships. My journey with CADAICO commenced solely with a vision. Progressively, I embarked on forging partnerships, securing funding, and assembling a team, one step at a time. My highlight was meeting Daniel by chance at a startup event in Karlsruhe. I overheard him talking to someone about his background in machine learning and approached him. We talked for hours and completely forgot about the event. He is now co-founder and CTO of CADAICO. From my findings, you recently received a backing from the German state of Baden Wurttemberg. How does this translate to progress? For me personally, it's not just about the financial support. What really matters is the nod we got from the tough judges. Being chosen as one of the few startups is a big deal and tells me we're doing the right thing. Plus, this kind of support is going to help us get noticed more and find good partners to work with. CADAICO claims to be the first to combine AI and blockchain for a collaborative CAD development platform. What does this entail? I have been looking around the market for the past three years to see who our competitors might be. I found a few startups trying to use AI to make CAD better in ways that are somewhat similar to ours. However, none of them are working on creating an AI platform that lets developers build many AI-driven apps and plugins specifically for CAD. Also, none of them are using blockchain to make sure these platform features are secure and well-managed. Right now, CADAICO stands out as the only company that's merging CAD with the latest in AI technology and blockchain, all on a platform made for developers. On the other hand, I genuinely hope to see more activity in this field. Collaboratively, we could significantly extend the limits of what's achievable, pushing the boundaries of innovation and efficiency in CAD development and application even further. Any Parting Words? Absolutely, I'm excited to share our vision with you. CADAICO is set on ushering in the next leap in the design process, a significant evolution since the inception of CAD. Looking ahead, we envision a future where engineers won't be tied down to weeks of meticulous drawing in CAD. Instead, they'll be interacting with AI assistants, swiftly bringing their 3D designs to life in mere minutes. Furthermore, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our supportive community, which has been our backbone from the start. A special thank you goes out for the overwhelming support we received during our public sale.