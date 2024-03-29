Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Eesee's CEO Vova Sadkov on Gamifying Digital Asset Tradingby@iremidepen
    256 reads

    Eesee's CEO Vova Sadkov on Gamifying Digital Asset Trading

    by Abisola Iremide4mMarch 29th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Eesee, a gamified marketplace for digital assets, tokens, and RWAs (Real-World Assets), is aiming to capitalise on the emerging. Mr. Sadkov, the company's CEO, recently sat down for an interview to discuss the potential of gamified trading and the challenges it presents. The tokenization industry is experiencing significant growth.
    featured image - Eesee's CEO Vova Sadkov on Gamifying Digital Asset Trading
    Abisola Iremide HackerNoon profile picture
    0-item

    With major institutions like Blackrock increasingly exploring the tokenization of RWAs, digital asset trading presents a huge potential for companies to leverage its gamified approach to make this asset class more accessible and engaging for a broader audience. The tokenization industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of blockchain technology and the potential benefits it offers.


    According to Fortune Business Insights, the global tokenization market size was valued at USD 2.39 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 9.82 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period.


    Eesee, a gamified marketplace for digital assets, tokens, and RWAs (Real-World Assets), is aiming to capitalize on the emerging market. Mr. Sadkov, the company's CEO, recently sat down for an interview to discuss the potential of gamified trading and the challenges it presents.

    Journey From Traditional IT to Web3 Leader

    Mr. Sadkov's journey to Web3 began with a successful track record in traditional IT. After founding and leading multiple startups in that space, he shifted gears, launching two EdTech and MedTech ventures. Following their successful scaling and sale, Mr. Sadkov relocated to Dubai, where he became increasingly involved in the crypto world. This immersion ultimately led him to dedicate himself entirely to Web3 startups.

    The Power of Gamified Trading

    According to Sadkov, Eesee's gamified marketplace aims to make trading "more fun and easier for everyone." Mr. Sadkov emphasizes the potential of gamification to motivate users, simplify the process, and foster a sense of community. He explains, "Integrating gamification into trading platforms creates a sense of community and collaboration among users, making it a supportive environment for learning and growing together."

    Balancing Fun and Responsibility

    However, Mr. Sadkov acknowledges the challenge of maintaining a balance between fun and responsible trading. "The big challenge is to balance making trading fun while keeping it serious," he says. It addresses this by providing features that enhance the experience while ensuring users have access to the necessary information and tools for informed decisions and by also prioritizing openness and ethical practices throughout the trading process.

    Democratizing Access to the Market

    According to Sadkov, his mission goes beyond simple gamification. The platform aims to address the issue of unequal market access by lowering the cost barrier for entry. Mr. Sadkov highlights the exclusion of many potential participants due to high entry costs. Eesee combats this by offering features like a ticketed sales system and action-based raffles. This approach, combined with the gamified environment, seeks to attract a broader audience, particularly retail and mass investors.

    Gamifying Real-World Assets

    The gamification concept extends to RWAs as well. "The approach is the same as with digital assets and tokens," explains Mr. Sadkov. Eesee's unique protocol aims to enhance the RWA trading experience through features like ticketed sales, raffles, and a system of challenges and rewards. This aligns with the growing trend of major institutions like Blackrock exploring the digitization of RWAs.

    Security First

    In today's Web3 landscape, security is paramount. Mr. Sadkov emphasizes Eesee's commitment to user data protection through robust encryption and authentication methods. Additionally, they have invested in comprehensive third-party security audits, resulting in a high smart contract security score. This focus on security reflects the expertise of Eesee's development and security team.

    Building a Passion Project

    For Mr. Sadkov, Eesee is more than just a business venture. He describes it as his "IKIGAI," a Japanese concept signifying purpose and fulfillment. He expresses his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "There hasn't been a day where I don't want to wake up and keep building." He is particularly proud of the talented team he has assembled, highlighting their collaborative spirit and shared vision.


    Eesee's innovative approach offers a glimpse into the future of digital asset trading. By gamifying the experience and reducing entry barriers, they aim to attract a wider audience and democratize access to the market. As Mr. Sadkov concludes, "Anything worth doing is worth doing well," Eesee invites both seasoned and new traders alike to join them on their journey to transform the trading landscape.


    Conclusion

    By injecting elements of fun and competition into digital asset trading, this breaks down barriers and makes this exciting yet complex space more accessible to a wider audience. This democratization of access has the potential to reshape the landscape of digital asset ownership and investment, fostering a new generation of engaged and informed traders. However, there are several challenges to be overcome, such as mass adoption and the need to ensure responsible financial behavior within a gamified environment. While gamification can be highly motivating, it's crucial to strike a balance that incentivizes informed decision-making alongside fun and competition. Educating users on risk management strategies and fostering a community that prioritizes responsible trading will be essential for building long-term trust and user adoption.

    Rootstock Grants Program
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Abisola Iremide HackerNoon profile picture
    Abisola Iremide@iremidepen
    A career DEFI writer and technologist
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #web3 #digital-asset-trading #rwas #tokenization #ceo-interview #gamification #interview #democratizing-access

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Provenance Tags Founder Niels Soerensen Discusses Blockchain’s Role In Combating Counterfeiting
    by iremidepen
    Jan 20, 1970
    #blockchain-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Leveraging Blockchain And AI To Eliminate Fake Reviews
    by iremidepen
    Jan 20, 1970
    #decentralize-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    The Next Generation of On-Chain Perpetual Futures Trading: A Conversation With Brian Purcell
    by adewaleopeyemi2014
    Jan 20, 1970
    #crypto-trading
    Article Thumbnail
    OKX Wallet Integrates Kroma To Strengthen Web3 Ecosystem
    by btcwire
    Jan 20, 1970
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Floki Announces Partnership With OG Esports For Valhalla Metaverse Game
    by chainwire
    Jan 20, 1970
    #web3
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas