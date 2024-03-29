Eesee's CEO Vova Sadkov on Gamifying Digital Asset Trading

With major institutions like Blackrock increasingly exploring the tokenization of RWAs, digital asset trading presents a huge potential for companies to leverage its gamified approach to make this asset class more accessible and engaging for a broader audience. The tokenization industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of blockchain technology and the potential benefits it offers.





According to Fortune Business Insights, the global tokenization market size was valued at USD 2.39 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 9.82 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period.





Eesee, a gamified marketplace for digital assets, tokens, and RWAs (Real-World Assets), is aiming to capitalize on the emerging market. Mr. Sadkov, the company's CEO, recently sat down for an interview to discuss the potential of gamified trading and the challenges it presents.

Journey From Traditional IT to Web3 Leader

Mr. Sadkov's journey to Web3 began with a successful track record in traditional IT. After founding and leading multiple startups in that space, he shifted gears, launching two EdTech and MedTech ventures. Following their successful scaling and sale, Mr. Sadkov relocated to Dubai, where he became increasingly involved in the crypto world. This immersion ultimately led him to dedicate himself entirely to Web3 startups.

The Power of Gamified Trading

According to Sadkov, Eesee's gamified marketplace aims to make trading "more fun and easier for everyone." Mr. Sadkov emphasizes the potential of gamification to motivate users, simplify the process, and foster a sense of community. He explains, "Integrating gamification into trading platforms creates a sense of community and collaboration among users, making it a supportive environment for learning and growing together."

Balancing Fun and Responsibility

However, Mr. Sadkov acknowledges the challenge of maintaining a balance between fun and responsible trading. "The big challenge is to balance making trading fun while keeping it serious," he says. It addresses this by providing features that enhance the experience while ensuring users have access to the necessary information and tools for informed decisions and by also prioritizing openness and ethical practices throughout the trading process.

Democratizing Access to the Market

According to Sadkov, his mission goes beyond simple gamification. The platform aims to address the issue of unequal market access by lowering the cost barrier for entry. Mr. Sadkov highlights the exclusion of many potential participants due to high entry costs. Eesee combats this by offering features like a ticketed sales system and action-based raffles. This approach, combined with the gamified environment, seeks to attract a broader audience, particularly retail and mass investors.

Gamifying Real-World Assets

The gamification concept extends to RWAs as well. "The approach is the same as with digital assets and tokens," explains Mr. Sadkov. Eesee's unique protocol aims to enhance the RWA trading experience through features like ticketed sales, raffles, and a system of challenges and rewards. This aligns with the growing trend of major institutions like Blackrock exploring the digitization of RWAs.

Security First

In today's Web3 landscape, security is paramount. Mr. Sadkov emphasizes Eesee's commitment to user data protection through robust encryption and authentication methods. Additionally, they have invested in comprehensive third-party security audits, resulting in a high smart contract security score. This focus on security reflects the expertise of Eesee's development and security team.

Building a Passion Project

For Mr. Sadkov, Eesee is more than just a business venture. He describes it as his "IKIGAI," a Japanese concept signifying purpose and fulfillment. He expresses his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "There hasn't been a day where I don't want to wake up and keep building." He is particularly proud of the talented team he has assembled, highlighting their collaborative spirit and shared vision.





Eesee's innovative approach offers a glimpse into the future of digital asset trading. By gamifying the experience and reducing entry barriers, they aim to attract a wider audience and democratize access to the market. As Mr. Sadkov concludes, "Anything worth doing is worth doing well," Eesee invites both seasoned and new traders alike to join them on their journey to transform the trading landscape.





Conclusion

By injecting elements of fun and competition into digital asset trading, this breaks down barriers and makes this exciting yet complex space more accessible to a wider audience. This democratization of access has the potential to reshape the landscape of digital asset ownership and investment, fostering a new generation of engaged and informed traders. However, there are several challenges to be overcome, such as mass adoption and the need to ensure responsible financial behavior within a gamified environment. While gamification can be highly motivating, it's crucial to strike a balance that incentivizes informed decision-making alongside fun and competition. Educating users on risk management strategies and fostering a community that prioritizes responsible trading will be essential for building long-term trust and user adoption.