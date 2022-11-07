Breaking The Loop Of Trust While Dealing With Real-World-Data Between The Patients And Researchers

Too Long; Didn't Read

Amrit A.G. is launching the Amrit Ecosystem to bring one of the biggest benefits of blockchain technology to the medical space - improving trust in the research process and enabling decentralized science. The platform was built on the belief that data is indeed life, and that the world needs high-quality, accurate data as everyone now focuses on the treatment of cancer and other incurable disorders. It also ensures that the true benefit of data licensing and research flows back to the patients with complete transparency. The Amrit ecosystem uses encryption and anonymity as the basis of trust thereby enabling the patients to drive the research.