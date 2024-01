Too Long; Didn't Read

The Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) issued a circular ending a two-year crackdown on cryptocurrency within the country’s banking sector. In 2023, [Binance] ranked Nigeria as the 7th country with the highest number of crypto holders in the world boasting a large trading database. In a groundbreaking move, Nigeria's Securities And Exchange Commission (SEC) is going to launch the Digital Securities Platform.