Digital Transformation in Automotive Industry

connectivity algorithms and sensors. Automotive industry is getting accustomed to digital era. Brands like Mercedes Benz, which had been manufacturing cars since 19th century have to reinvent the automotive technology again due to digitalization.Yes, we are about to witness autonomous cars powered by complexconnectivity algorithms and sensors.

Digitalization has also caught up with other areas of automotive industry such as safety technologies, car buying process, car maintenance and enhanced manufacturing process. In this article, let us have a brief look at each one of them.

Transformation of Autonomous Cars



optimal travel time and the shortest route possible. Elon Musk, the real-life Iron Man, is successful in making electric cars and semi-autonomous cars on the road. The ‘ Tesla’ models with autopilot modes can park on itself and the company continuouslytests advanced features, ultimately making cars as easy as using liftsin the future. All we need to do is, instruct the car’s digitalcomputer, using voice command and we will reach our destination atoptimal travel time and the shortest route possible.



transported the Waymo and Uber, have already been testing autonomous cars. Uber, inparticular, is looking at flying taxis that will transport peoplewithout a pilot. A test run was conducted in Dubai where the taxitransported the passenger for roughly 2.5 kms

A decade ago, nobody thought that we would buy a car from a website. Not just that, car dealerships are hoarded with tablets for allowing

customers to configure the cars digitally. To enhance the experience, we

can expect virtual reality and augmented reality, to play a major role in sales and marketing.

Automated Instant Vehicle Maintenance

On-board computers, such as ECU (Engine Control Unit), have error logs using the service professionals can quickly diagnose and repair the car in less time. Tracking the maintenance status is also made easy. On Integration with mobile apps, the service centre can communicate with the customer about information such as current vehicle service status, bill details and delivery time.

Enhanced Manufacturing Process

Car manufacturing is a complex process, but with digitalization, the

quality and efficiency has improved significantly. With vehicle assembly

lines, having a mix of robots and humans, can manufacture more vehicles

in less time.

Procurement of spare parts and supply chain management, are less challenging than before. This helps vehicle manufacturers to cut down cost and price their models competitively, thereby improving customer base and market share.

Conclusion

Digital revolution is enhancing human life by a huge leap. Auto industry, is adopting digital technologies in multiple arenas like autonomous vehicles, manufacturing, marketing and maintenance. This helps them keep with evolving trends in the digital world and provide an enhanced customer experience.













