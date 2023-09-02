Search icon
    Digital Mastery 2023, Part 1: Shifting Preferences and Behaviour Onlineby@darragh
    23,830 reads

    Digital Mastery 2023, Part 1: Shifting Preferences and Behaviour Online

    In 'Digital Mastery 2023,' Darragh Grove-White delves into the transformative role of video and AI in shaping the future of business on HackerNoon. Drawing from comprehensive reports like HubSpot's 'State of Marketing 2023' and Vidyard's insights, the article underscores the dominance of social media, the rise of short-form video content, and the increasing influence of AI in marketing. With a focus on real-world applications, especially in the real estate sector, the piece offers a roadmap for professionals to harness digital trends, optimize strategies, and boost outcomes. Amidst rapid digital evolution, understanding these insights is crucial for businesses aiming to stay ahead and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.
    Darragh Grove-White

    @darragh

    Darragh Grove-White

    Darragh's a marketing technologist, growth hacker, digital strategist and Marketing Director @ Harris Auto Group.

