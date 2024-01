Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned

The Digital Mastery 2023 Series by Darragh Grove-White delves into the current trends and challenges in digital marketing and sales. Part 1 highlights HubSpot's report on the importance of Facebook, short video formats like TikTok, and messaging apps. Part 2 focuses on Vidyard's Video In Business Benchmark Report, revealing that video is pivotal in business, especially in sales.