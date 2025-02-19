Diffuse And Symbiotic Partner To Introduce Collateral Abstraction In Decentralized Finance

**ROAD TOWN, BVI, February 19th, 2025/Chainwire/--**Diffuse, a zkServerless protocol, has announced a strategic collaboration with Symbiotic ecosystem to implement Collateral Abstraction, a groundbreaking approach set to revolutionize decentralized finance (DeFi). This partnership aims to unlock the untapped potential of assets locked across various Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks, enhancing capital efficiency and introducing a new DeFi primitive.





Currently, a significant amount of assets is locked in Uniswap V3 liquidity pools alone. While these assets facilitate liquidity provision for Automated Market Makers and lending protocols, their potential for generating additional yield remains underutilized. Through this collaboration, these assets can be utilized in restaking and shared security protocols, potentially generating additional yield while maintaining their current risk profile.





Collateral Abstraction, a concept introduced by Symbiotic, enables these assets to participate in restaking and shared security protocols, potentially increasing yield while maintaining a comparable risk profile. With Diffuse's zkServerless technology, the implementation of Collateral Abstraction becomes both practical and scalable, ensuring trustless operations across multiple blockchain networks.

About Diffuse

Diffuse is a zkServerless protocol dedicated to redefining trustless interoperability in Web3. By leveraging advanced cryptographic techniques and decentralized technologies, Diffuse aims to create scalable, secure, and efficient solutions for the evolving DeFi landscape.

About Symbiotic

Symbiotic is a pioneering platform focused on enhancing capital efficiency in DeFi through innovative concepts like Collateral Abstraction. By enabling the utilization of a wide variety of collateral types for securing AVS networks, Symbiotic is set to create new DeFi primitives that drive the industry forward.

