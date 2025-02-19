Diffuse And Symbiotic Partner To Introduce Collateral Abstraction In Decentralized Finance

**ROAD TOWN, BVI, February 19th, 2025/Chainwire/--**Diffuse, a zkServerless protocol, has announced a strategic collaboration with
Currently, a significant amount of assets is locked in Uniswap V3 liquidity pools alone. While these assets facilitate liquidity provision for Automated Market Makers and lending protocols, their potential for generating additional yield remains underutilized. Through this collaboration, these assets can be utilized in restaking and shared security protocols, potentially generating additional yield while maintaining their current risk profile.
Collateral Abstraction, a concept introduced by Symbiotic, enables these assets to participate in restaking and shared security protocols, potentially increasing yield while maintaining a comparable risk profile. With Diffuse's zkServerless technology, the implementation of Collateral Abstraction becomes both practical and scalable, ensuring trustless operations across multiple blockchain networks.
