DevPool, #Noonies2021 Nominee: “I would invest in the next generation of new developers.” by@devpool3000

Artem is the DevPool contributor of the 2021 Noonies award. He has been nominated in the following categories: backend, frontend, webdev and beginners categories. Artem believes JavaScript is the most exciting technology of the present because of how versatile it is. He uses VueJs, NodeJs, and MondoDB to create websites for his clients and practice coding on his free time to improve his skills. He started tutoring back in college when he used to help other students with their programming coursework.
DevPool Hacker Noon profile picture

@devpool3000
DevPool

I give out tips and tricks on how to become a successful developer with YouTube videos. Let's connect on YouTube!

DevPool @devpool3000.I give out tips and tricks on how to become a successful developer with YouTube videos.
