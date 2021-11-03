Developing Web Apps on Product Hunt with Nima Owji, 2021 Noonies Nominee

Nima Owji is a web developer and app researcher. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonie award for his work in CSS and HTML. Owji has created some web apps like “Image It’s the fifth app of the day on Product Hunt. I’ve focused on findings the upcoming features of famous apps like Twitter and write about them. Learn more about my thoughts and opinions on Twitter and my journey as a developer via the interview below. I've been nominated in the following categories, please do check out these award pages and vote: