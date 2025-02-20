Developing a Cutting-Edge Mobile App and Enhancing a Web Portal for Fleet Management

Expertise Delivered

The Client

Our client, PrimeSoft Tech, is a software development company in Spokane, WA. They are a full-service web design, development, and digital marketing company with 13+ years of experience in customized solutions. Their team of professionals has delivered services to more than 200 satisfied clients and developed over 500 custom websites.

PrimeSoft Tech faced challenges in delivering a comprehensive fleet management solution. The existing web portal was too slow for quick updates, necessitating the development of a mobile app to streamline fleet operations. After assessing thoroughly, our development team focused on the following key areas to address the project scope:





Web Application

UI Improvements: Make the web UI solid, extensible, and easy to use.

Readable and Classy Interface: Design a clean and professional look for better readability and usability.

Continuous Support Service: Provide ongoing support to ensure smooth and efficient operations.



Mobile App

Operational Challenges: Develop features to tackle real-time tracking, maintenance scheduling, and compliance management.

User-Friendly Experience: Ensure the app is intuitive and easy for fleet employees.





Challenges

PrimeSoft Tech faced several challenges in fleet management that could affect both efficiency and safety:

Tracking Vehicle Locations: To manage operations smoothly, it’s essential to know each vehicle's exact location at all times.

Optimizing Routes: Finding the most efficient routes helps save time and fuel, which is crucial for cost management.

Ensuring Safety and Regulatory Compliance: Meeting all safety standards and adhering to legal requirements is vital to avoid penalties and ensure the well-being of drivers.

Managing Trip Logs: Keeping accurate and detailed records of each trip is necessary for analysis and compliance purposes.

Reporting Fuel Tax: Properly tracking and reporting fuel usage is important for tax compliance and cost management.

Tracking Maintenance Schedules: Regular maintenance is key to preventing breakdowns and extending the lifespan of the vehicles.



PrimeSoft Tech was tasked with designing an app to address these challenges effectively. The goal was to create a solution that catered specifically to the needs of fleet employees, providing an intuitive user experience and significantly improving operational efficiency.

Why Maruti Techlabs?

Maruti Techlabs was chosen due to our direct sales efforts and a relationship built over 6-7 months. Our independent project management style and clear development processes matched PrimeSoft Tech's need for reliable and efficient solutions. With extensive experience in AI-driven logistics and fleet management solutions, we were well-suited for this project.





Our focus on understanding the client’s needs and our proven track record of on-time project delivery are key reasons PrimeSoft Technologies decided to work with us. We ensured a smooth integration with their current system, minimizing disruptions and boosting efficiency.





I want to express my appreciation for Maruti Techlabs's outstanding work. The web UI upgrade and new dashboards offer a competitive edge. The mobile team's work on the app is exceptional, surpassing expectations. The team's communication and insights have been invaluable, and we look forward to continuing our partnership. Please extend our thanks to everyone for a job well done.

-CTO

Solution

To tackle the challenges, our team developed a comprehensive solution featuring a new mobile app and an enhanced web portal. The development began with wireframes and a prototype to illustrate the design. We then developed the mobile app with React Native and improved the web portal with better design. The mobile app added advanced features for managing accounts, branches, and fleets, including inspection modules to meet specific needs.





To make sure the app provided real-time updates and was easy to use, we included these key features:

Real-Time Tracking and Route Optimization: Integrated GPS and mapping technologies to provide real-time tracking of vehicles and optimized routing for efficient logistics operations.

Compliance Management: Developed modules to ensure compliance with safety and regulatory requirements, including DVIRs (Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports) and DOT inspections.

Trip Log and Fuel Tax Reporting: Automated the process of managing trip logs and fuel tax reporting to improve accuracy and efficiency.

Maintenance and Repair Scheduling: Created features for accurately tracking maintenance and repair schedules, ensuring timely servicing of vehicles to reduce downtime.

Cost Management Tools: Implemented advanced cost-per-mile reporting and optimization tools to enhance financial management and boost profitability.

User-Friendly Interface: We designed an intuitive dashboard that provides quick access to essential fleet data, improving user satisfaction and ease of use.

We designed an intuitive dashboard that provides quick access to essential fleet data, improving user satisfaction and ease of use. Data Security and Privacy: Ensured robust data security measures to protect sensitive information, complying with industry standards and regulations.





Our team faced a big challenge in smoothly connecting different third-party APIs across platforms. We solved this by adding and testing each API module step by step.





We used Expo with React Native for its cross-platform strengths, making development easier and faster. We also used Redux Toolkit to manage the app's state in one place, making it simpler to handle, debug, and grow. This kept data consistent and improved the app's performance.





We did thorough testing, including unit tests, integration tests, and user acceptance testing, to find and fix issues promptly. Our team picked the best frameworks and libraries to meet the needs of the fleet management system.

Project Phases

To ensure the successful development of the fleet management app, we divided the project into three phases:

Phase 1 (5 Months): We established the project structure and UI including essential features like login, admin, and user management. Then, we developed core components such as dashboards, profile updates, and vehicle management modules.



Phase 2 (3 Months): We focused on advanced functionalities, including inspections, defects, and common components. We rebranded and enhanced the app's visual design and color schemes.



Phase 3 (2 Months): We implemented registration and vehicle dashboard components, providing comprehensive metrics and management features for efficient fleet oversight.



Communication and Collaboration

During our project, we prioritized strong communication to keep everyone aligned.





The client stayed informed about the product development, getting updates on progress and notifications about any challenges. This helped resolve issues quickly and address risks before they grew.





For daily and weekly communication, we used the following platforms:

Slack: For quick, daily chats, discussions, and updates.

Zoom: For regular video calls, project reviews, and feature demos.

Jira: For tracking project progress and providing insights into project health.



We deployed the following team for the development phase of the project:

Project Manager: Planned the project timeline, delegated responsibilities, and monitored timely delivery.

Technical Lead: Supervised the development team, offering feedback, calculating risks, and settling conflicts.

Software Developers: Wrote code for the model, maintained, rectified, and upgraded software for efficacy.

Wrote code for the model, maintained, rectified, and upgraded software for efficacy. QA: Ensured software quality through meticulous testing, defect tracking, and risk mitigation.

Technology Stack





Results

Our web and mobile app solutions offered the following improvements in our client's fleet management process:

Improved Efficiency: The updates to the mobile app and web portal made fleet management easier, cutting downtime and boosting efficiency.

Better Cost Management: New tools for cost-per-mile reporting and optimization made managing finances simpler and increased profits.

Compliance and Safety: DVIRs and DOT compliance features helped meet regulations, reducing risks and fines.

Useful Insights: Detailed analytics provided clear insights into fleet performance, helping with better decision-making and planning.

Scalability: The design supports future growth, strengthening performance and user experience.



These outcomes highlight the success of Maruti Techlabs and PrimeSoft Tech's collaboration in effectively addressing complex fleet management challenges.

Our Development Process

We follow Agile, Lean, & DevOps best practices to create a superior prototype that brings your users’ ideas to fruition through collaboration & rapid execution. Our top priority is quick reaction time & accessibility.





We really want to be your extended team, so apart from the regular meetings, you can be sure that each of our team members is one phone call, email, or message away.



