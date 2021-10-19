The 10 Most Used Services on AWS to Integrate Into Your Application

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a top provider that offers a wide range of services for running cloud-based apps. With AWS API Integration, you can create and expand your idea in a few moments without taking significant risks. The cloud allows you to spin up hundreds of instances in minutes, which is extremely useful for experimenting with new concepts. Years of experience have shown us that Amazon Web Services has multiple benefits in comparison to other hosting providers. It is widely used by the fastest-growing startups, huge enterprises, and various government agencies. Here you will find a detailed tutorial on how to integrate the 10 most well-known AWS services into your app: EC2, RDS, DynamoDB/DocumentDB, Elastic Beanstalk, S3, Cloudfront, ElastiCache, SES, SNS, Route 53.