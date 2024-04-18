DePIN Tackles the World’s Most Entrenched Industries

It’s no secret that our world has transformed rapidly over the past few decades. What hasn’t changed is the domination of industries by a select few entities. In fact, you could argue it’s getting worse by the year, with power clusters ultimately leading to stifled innovation and dampened competition in their respective markets.
Decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs) offer an exciting alternative to this paradigm, with projects such as
Before we dive into the benefits of decentralized problem-solving, we first need to understand the scale of dominance these companies and institutions have over their market peers.
With the arrival of high-speed internet and widespread digital connectivity, our way of working has changed drastically. Yet despite this shift to modern methodologies, age-old power dynamics remain firmly in place.
Take rideshare companies, for example. Their inception was meant to liberate and empower car owners, giving them the freedom to monetize their vehicles and become their own bosses. What actually happened is that cab fares bypassed local taxi businesses, creating a handful of new centralized tech giants.
The rideshare case is but one example of an entrenched industry. There are plenty more we can pick and choose from:
Regardless of the industry at hand, there’s a single constant that repeats throughout each business model. Data is becoming increasingly siloed, hoarded, and feasted upon by the likes of Amazon, Google, and Facebook.
Data is akin to digital oil, a valuable resource for any company in the modern economy. However, as shown through several high-profile leaks and hacks and even Uber’s
The classic adage is truer now than ever before: If you’re not paying for the product, you are the product.
The worst part is you’re probably paying and being used at the same time.
The sheer size of the behemoths that rule such entrenched industries makes it hard for new services to compete and claw back market share. They effectively build moats of money around their positions that competitors simply don’t have access to.
But their size can be a hindrance, as running such operations tends to be incredibly expensive. And like a giant ship wishing to change its course, switching tactics as a large company can be slow and energy-intensive. It’s no wonder we see constant mergers and acquisitions across all large industries.
To put it in perspective, if you had the brightest idea to solve a pressing real-world issue, you’d still need millions, if not billions, in up-front capital. Once you’re operational, the amount of expenses you’d need to run your business will eat into your revenue aggressively. Then, it takes a long time to innovate and react to industry changes, with complex mergers and acquisitions presenting themselves as solutions to moving quickly. And all this at the risk of becoming a giant, centralized, single point of failure.
Deeply entrenched and centralized systems, as powerful and almighty as they are, might not be the best solution to solving real-world issues in our rapidly changing world.
DePINs propose an innovative approach to problem-solving at scale thanks to their novel operational and monetary strategies. It’s how projects such as
In their most simplest form, DePINs enable contributors from across the world to align intentions and focus on solving real-world issues with transparent monetary incentives to guarantee their professionalism and their equipment’s uptime. It’s a fascinating bottom-up approach to tackle problems within industries that are seemingly out of reach.
DePINs go the extra mile, arriving exactly where they need to be, not because a board of directors signs for it but because the very people who need the solution do the right thing for what matters most to them. DePIN empowers those who bring opportunities and solutions to their local environments.
When built correctly, DePINs become efficient and flexible:
DePINs coordinate global communities of people with shared interests, unlocking new pathways into deeply entrenched industries. Initial reports highlight the opportunity for a $3.5T industry based on the DePIN model. Analytics firm Messari takes their outlook a step further, suggesting a
The list of potential use cases that are primed for innovation is vast, and several notable DePIN projects are steaming ahead with their innovative progress.
From mobile-first applications to small-form-factor sensor equipment, rooftop antenna installations, and decentralized computing solutions, the physical attributes on the supply side of these networks are as vast as the problems they aim to solve.
These are but a few specific examples of the progress being made across various sectors in the DePIN space, with each one tailored to a different user persona. However, there is one industry that appears to be universal amongst all geographies and demographics: the automotive sector.
Of all the industries touched upon in this article, the automotive sector has incredibly siloed data practices. Despite the wealth of information and metrics on board our modern-day vehicles, this industry is notoriously fenced off by its manufacturers and service providers. As a result, the current state of the car industry is somewhat resemblant to the pre-smartphone era, with no common app store available for car owners to access.
The transparency of such an open platform would benefit vehicle owners around the world. Beyond their initial purchases, owners continue to spend thousands of dollars per year on car-related services such as insurance, maintenance, registration, and financing. Yet countless drivers are left clueless when it comes to metrics like the health of their battery or the market value of their car. When unexpected issues arise, they are often left at the mercy of costly and hard-to-grasp mechanic quotes.
DIMO’s simple plug-and-play solution removes the guesswork, bringing owners in direct contact with their car’s valuable and insightful automotive data. In doing so, they’ve been building a remarkable network, matching drivers of DIMO-powered cars with a growing ecosystem of
DIMO’s partnership with Tableland has enabled the creation and maintenance of a global and transparent
Another example of open innovation is DIMO’s collaboration with Streamr. The
The expansion of the network has been bootstrapped by the project’s
The beauty of DePIN is that anyone can participate and contribute to their network of choice with little to no disruption to their daily habits and routines. DIMO is no different, and the barrier to entry for car owners to explore DePIN is pretty much nonexistent.
If your car can
DePIN offers regular people the opportunity to restore the power balance. So why not help out today by
As a Freelance Tech Writer, Jason Glynn helps business owners and project founders transform complex topics into engaging stories and actionable insights. To see more of his work, check out: https://jason-glynn.medium.com/