Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Demystifying ZKFair's Tokenomic Modelby@lumoz
    13,044 reads

    Demystifying ZKFair's Tokenomic Model

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    ZKFair, the community-driven xZK L2 network, has officially launched its testnet, inviting over 30,000 users to participate. The project focuses on addressing challenges in the ZK L2 ecosystem, introducing a 100% community Fair Launch model. The innovative token distribution includes gas fee airdrops and community airdrops, with specific details to be announced before the mainnet launch on December 20. ZKFair encourages user participation and aims to redefine the future of the ZK ecosystem. Follow their official Twitter account for more details.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Demystifying ZKFair's Tokenomic Model
    tech-stories #zkfair #tokenomics #lumos
    Lumoz (formerly Opside) HackerNoon profile picture

    @lumoz

    Lumoz (formerly Opside)

    Lumoz(formerly Opside), a decentralized ZK-RaaS (ZK-Rollup-as-a-Service) network featuring ZKP mining.

    Receive Stories from @lumoz

    react to story with heart
    Lumoz (formerly Opside) HackerNoon profile picture
    by Lumoz (formerly Opside) @lumoz.Lumoz(formerly Opside), a decentralized ZK-RaaS (ZK-Rollup-as-a-Service) network featuring ZKP mining.
    Read my stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Prepare for Glory as Opside's Testnet Enters Alpha Phase!
    Published at Aug 31, 2023 by lumoz #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Introducing an Intrinsic Integrity-Driven Rating Model for a Sustainable Reputation System
    Published at Jan 01, 2024 by cognizance #reputation-systems
    Article Thumbnail
    Navigating the 2024 NFT Landscape: A Humorous Look at 10 Key Predictions
    Published at Dec 26, 2023 by audreynesbitt #nft-predictions-2024
    Article Thumbnail
    Onwards and Upwards: 5 NFT Projects to Watch Out for in 2024
    Published at Jan 11, 2024 by asmbl #nft-projects-2024
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!