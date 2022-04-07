DeFiChain introduces dTokens which allows traders to trade Disney, Intel and MicroStrategy ETF

DeFiChain, the world's top blockchain on the Bitcoin network has launched four new decentralised assets called dTokens. The community determines which dToken will be introduced next in the DeFi chain ecosystem. Mastercard Inc, Nintendo Co LTD, PayPal Holdings Inc, Twitter Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, and others were among the companies they may vote on. The following dTokens have been introduced recently: $dMCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF $dDIS - Walt Disney Co. $dSTR - MicroStrategy Incorporated $dINTC)

Merging DeFi with the Traditional Financial Market

DeFiChain, the world’s top blockchain on the Bitcoin network, has launched four new decentralized assets called dTokens. The community determines which dTokens will be introduced next in the DeFiChain ecosystem. These tokens are a new innovative future in the DeFi ecosystem as they enable the trading of listed shares as dTokens.





The following dTokens have been introduced recently:

$dMCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF $dDIS - Walt Disney Co

MicroStrategy Incorporated $dMSTR

Intel Corporation ($dINTC)





Users of DeFiChain will now be able to mint and exchange the dTokens listed above. The community members gave the highest support to these four items. Mastercard Inc, Nintendo Co LTD, PayPal Holdings Inc, Twitter Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, and others were among the companies they may vote on.





The inclusion of additional dTokens is a significant step toward allowing DeFi users to profit from price increases in conventional assets like stocks, bonds, commodities, ETFs,etcn. dTokens for the S&P 500, Tesla, Apple, Alibaba, GameStop, Nasdaq 100, Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, Meta, and many more companies and ETFs are already available on DeFiChain.





One of DeFiChain’s most unique and groundbreaking offerings is decentralized assets. DeFiChain is the only blockchain on the Bitcoin network that supports decentralized assets.





The dTokens are not “securities” issued by a firm or a major institution. They provide users with price exposure but not ownership, voting rights, dividends, or other shareholder perks. The dTokens monitor and reflect a variety of variable parameters and employ oracles to gather those feeds, rather than tracking and reflecting the actual stock price. Because of variations in dToken supply and demand, the price of dTokens may not always reflect the underlying asset’s price.





Accelerating the road to DeFi adoption





A dToken may be used for Liquidity Mining on the DeFiChain DEX, traded as an investment, or exchanged on the DeFiChain DEX. On the DeFiChain blockchain, users may mint dTokens by depositing BTC, DFI, dUSD, USDT, or USDC as collateral in the DeFiChain Vault.





It’s not the only method to get your hands on decentralized assets. Users may also purchase dTokens on the DeFiChain DEX, even in fractional amounts, and then use them to mine liquidity for further passive revenue. All dTokens are freely denumerable and may be transferred to anybody globally without the need of a middleman.





Millions of people throughout the globe who couldn’t invest in US equities owing to geographical limitations, trading constraints, and other reasons may acquire price exposure to their preferred assets by minting or purchasing the appropriate dTokens.





DeFiChain will continue to decentralize the listing of popular assets and bring exciting new services in the future. DeFiChain, a completely decentralized blockchain with on-chain governance, does not need interested parties to possess decentralized stock tokens to undergo identity verification.

What is DeFiChain?

DeFiChain is a decentralized Proof-of-Stake blockchain created as a hard fork of the Bitcoin network to enable advanced DeFi applications. It is dedicated to promoting fast, intelligent, and transparent, decentralized financial services. DeFiChain offers liquidity mining, staking, decentralized assets, and decentralized loans. The DeFiChain Foundation’s mission is to bring DeFi to the Bitcoin ecosystem.





Image credits: Andre Benz.

The content of this story DO NOT represent the views of HackerNoon and are meant as information only from the lens of the independent contributor. Please DYOR before investing.



