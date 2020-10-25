DeFi Traders Battle for $10,000: UNI vs. COMP

@ kick_ecosystem Kick Ecosystem a one-stop-shop for fintech transformation

Choose your side, join a team and fight with large trading volumes!

In honor of KickEX listing another new DeFi token, Compound (COMP) a new trading competition for traders has started. Choose a side (UNI or COMP), trade actively, and fight for victory together with your team.

The greater the total team trade volume is, the closer you are to the victory. Invite friends to your team, use the referral link, and earn even more! It’s very easy to participate even if you are a beginner and have no UNI or COMP token yet, you may buy them right on KickEX exchange before the battle begins.

Nobody will leave the battlefield without a prize, some of the awards will go to the losing team. Besides, all KickEX traders additionally receive $KEX tokens (a special semi-stablecoin of KickEX exchange that you mine while trading).

Dates of the battle: from October 22, 2020, 12:00 (UTС) to November 15, 2020, 12:00 (UTC).

The total prize pool $10,000: $2000 in USDT, $1500 in UNI/COMP, $6500 in $KEX!

How do I get involved?

Register on the KickEX exchange; Deposit or buy UNI or COMP on the exchange and start trading the available pairs; Reach an equivalent trade turnover in UNI or COMP of over $100 in order enter one of the teams; Trade the selected token as much you can during the battle to win a prize as one of the best traders and/or share the prize pool of the winning team!

I'm a beginner, I don't have UNI and COMP tokens. How do I prepare for battle?

It is very easy to participate, even for beginners and those who do not have UNI or COMP tokens yet. Crypto can be purchased directly on the exchange for fiat using a bank card, and then exchanged for UNI or COMP.

How will I understand that I am in a team?

To "choose a side," simply trade your chosen token — UNI or COMP in any pair (BTC or USDT). The first $100 of your volume turnover will determine which team you are on during the first week of the competition (22 - 28 October). Then, starting from the second week of the competition — the entry threshold for picking the winning team will increase daily. See the details on the official contest page.

How to join a team in Week 1 of the competition?

For example, you first traded $10 in the UNI/BTC pair, then $80 in the COMP/BTC pair, and after $90 in the UNI/USDT pair. The first $100 of the turnover fell on the UNI/BTC and UNI/USDT pairs — this puts you onto the Uniswap team. All trades that you make in UNI pairs will be credited to you and your team, and all trades that you make in COMP/BTC and COMP/USD will be credited to your opponents! Make sure you’re not playing for the wrong team!

How to join a team in Week 2 or 3 of the competition?

For example, on November 2, at 8 am, the UNI Team is the winning team, so at that moment, to join the UNI Team, it would be necessary to make $3200 of the trading volume turnover and only $100 to join the COMP Team. Then, the situation has changed and later at 5 pm on the same day the COMP Team took the lead and now, to enter the COMP team, you need to make $3200 of the trading volume turnover. Meanwhile, to join the UNI team, a minimum of $100 trading volume is enough. To summarize: in order to join the losing team on a certain day, it is necessary to reach a $100 trading volume turnover just like during the first week of the competition and to join the winning team see the minimum volume requirements on a particular day.

Traders participate in 2 nominations:

Nomination A. For the best traders with the highest trading volumes, regardless of the team.

Prizes for top traders

The token battle will be won by the five traders who achieved the highest trading volumes in the winning token. Three more traders who made the largest trading volumes on the losing team will also receive consolation prizes! The top 8 winning traders will share 60% of the $10,000 prize pool in different tokens.

Nomination B. Team Prize for members of the winning team.

The Uniswap and Compound teams are competing to see which team volume will be the largest. All participants who traded the winning token but did not find themselves in the top 5 winning traders will share 40% of the $10,000 prize pool.

Additional Information

Only trades made on the KickEX exchange during the contest period are considered;

All awards will be allocated to the announced winners within a week after the end of the buttle. The prizes in cryptocurrencies will be credited to the winner’s KickEX exchange accounts. The USDT equivalent will be calculated depending on the actual exchange rate of the tokens at the time rewards are paid;

You cannot make trades with yourself. That’s cheating and you’ll be disqualified;

The trading data of the competition page is updated once an hour;

The first week of trading competition, the individual and team trading volumes are hidden, however the individual positions are still visible. This is done for qualifying purposes;

The winners of this competition will fight in the next battle with a secret token, which will be listed soon on KickEX;

You are welcome to use your automated trading bot or API in this contest;

KickEX exchange reserves the right to make a final interpretation of this promotion — so don’t be a cheater.

Join the battle and fight!