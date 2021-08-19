Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

4 Cryptocurrency Hedging Strategies To Secure Your Holdings by@nischalshetty

4 Cryptocurrency Hedging Strategies To Secure Your Holdings

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Nischal Shetty is the Founder, CEO of WazirX, India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. He explains the concept of crypto hedging to reduce the risks of conflicting price trends seen in a particular asset. The concept of hedging has been around for decades and is being used not just in cryptocurrencies but in every major segment of finance. But while it limits the potential losses, hedgeting has some downsides too. But many swing traders with substantial capital invested might agree to this risk-averse strategy rather than losing money in wrong trades.
image
Nischal Shetty Hacker Noon profile picture

@nischalshetty
Nischal Shetty

Nischal Shetty is the Founder, CEO of WazirX, India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How Businesses Can Reap The Benefits of Cryptocurrency by @nischalshetty
#cryptocurrency
My Picks: Five Top-Performing Cryptos in 2021 by @jennyzheng
#kishu
How to Regulate Deregulation: A 'Wicked Problem' Indeed by @mainak
#defi
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum
The NFT Artist Who Wants People To Make Decisions For “The Presidents” by @AmadeoGlobal
#nft-art

Tags

#bitcoin-hedging#crypto-hedging#bitcoin-trading-strategy#cryptocurrency#bitcoin#blockchain#crypto#bitcoin-trading
Join Hacker Noon loading