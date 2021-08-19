4 Cryptocurrency Hedging Strategies To Secure Your Holdings

1,384 reads

Nischal Shetty is the Founder, CEO of WazirX, India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. He explains the concept of crypto hedging to reduce the risks of conflicting price trends seen in a particular asset. The concept of hedging has been around for decades and is being used not just in cryptocurrencies but in every major segment of finance. But while it limits the potential losses, hedgeting has some downsides too. But many swing traders with substantial capital invested might agree to this risk-averse strategy rather than losing money in wrong trades.