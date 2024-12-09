DeFi Project NebulaStride (NST) Unveils Presale And Growth Plans

DNIPRO, Ukraine, December 9th, 2024/Chainwire/--The pre-sale of Nebula Stride(NST)has begun. This solution introduces new tools for asset management and interaction with decentralized financial systems. Tokens are available at the starting price of $0.02. NebulaStride is introducing itself as a blockchain initiative focused on enhancing the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The project is designed to improve accessibility and decentralization within financial markets through advanced smart contracts and integrated financial tools. Market Position With DeFi experiencing growth, NebulaStride aims to differentiate itself by providing innovative solutions targeting inefficiencies in traditional finance. Currently in its presale stage, NST tokens are available at $0.02, with plans to be open for public trading following the presale. Key Features Driving NebulaStride Advanced Technology: NST is built on smart contracts that prioritize decentralization and security.\nTargeted Solutions: The project focuses on addressing challenges within the traditional financial system, positioning itself as a notable entrant in the DeFi space.\nScalable Growth Strategy: A well-structured token distribution model and strategic partnerships aim to provide a foundation for long-term expansion. Tokenomics Overview Total Supply: 2,000,000,000 NST\nToken Allocation:\nPresale: 25% (500,000,000 NST)\nStaking Rewards: 15% (300,000,000 NST)\nLiquidity: 10% (200,000,000 NST)\nTeam: 7% (140,000,000 NST)\nStrategic Partnerships: 3% (60,000,000 NST)\nMarketing: 15% (300,000,000 NST)\nGiveaways: 2% (40,000,000 NST)\nCommunity Development: 3% (60,000,000 NST)\nEcosystem Development: 5% (100,000,000 NST)\nReserve: 5% (100,000,000 NST)\nAirdrops: 10% (200,000,000 NST) This distribution model is designed to support network participants while fostering long-term ecosystem sustainability. Competitive Advantages Early Development Stage: Designed to potentially benefit from increased market exposure and adoption following exchange listings.\nSmart Contract Innovation: Features enhanced functionality to provide users with a secure and flexible DeFi experience.\nCertik Audit: Successfully completed a Certik audit, verifying the integrity and security of its systems.\nPromotion Strategy: Focused marketing initiatives, partnerships, and airdrop programs aim to build a global community. Objective Reporting NebulaStride’s approach emphasizes security, decentralization, and strategic growth. The project seeks to provide accessible DeFi solutions while fostering confidence through independent audits and strategic planning. About NebulaStride NebulaStride (NST) is a blockchain-based decentralized finance (DeFi) project aimed at making financial services more accessible, secure, and decentralized. With a focus on leveraging smart contract technology, NebulaStride seeks to provide innovative solutions to bridge gaps in traditional finance while empowering a global community of users. For further details, users can visit the official NebulaStride presale page and community channels: Presale Website: NebulaStride Presale\nTelegram Official Channel: NebulaStrideOfficial\nTelegram Community: NebulaStrideCommunity\nTwitter (X): @NebulaStridePr\nDiscord: NebulaStride Community Contact CEO Bredun Olexandr Nebula Stride nebulastrideproject@gmail.com This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here DNIPRO, Ukraine, December 9th, 2024/Chainwire/--The pre-sale of Nebula Stride(NST)has begun. This solution introduces new tools for asset management and interaction with decentralized financial systems. Tokens are available at the starting price of $0.02. NebulaStride is introducing itself as a blockchain initiative focused on enhancing the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. The project is designed to improve accessibility and decentralization within financial markets through advanced smart contracts and integrated financial tools. Market Position With DeFi experiencing growth, NebulaStride aims to differentiate itself by providing innovative solutions targeting inefficiencies in traditional finance. Currently in its presale stage, NST tokens are available at $0.02, with plans to be open for public trading following the presale. Key Features Driving NebulaStride Advanced Technology: NST is built on smart contracts that prioritize decentralization and security. Targeted Solutions: The project focuses on addressing challenges within the traditional financial system, positioning itself as a notable entrant in the DeFi space. Scalable Growth Strategy: A well-structured token distribution model and strategic partnerships aim to provide a foundation for long-term expansion. Advanced Technology: NST is built on smart contracts that prioritize decentralization and security. Targeted Solutions: The project focuses on addressing challenges within the traditional financial system, positioning itself as a notable entrant in the DeFi space. Scalable Growth Strategy: A well-structured token distribution model and strategic partnerships aim to provide a foundation for long-term expansion. Tokenomics Overview Total Supply: 2,000,000,000 NST Token Allocation: Presale: 25% (500,000,000 NST) Staking Rewards: 15% (300,000,000 NST) Liquidity: 10% (200,000,000 NST) Team: 7% (140,000,000 NST) Strategic Partnerships: 3% (60,000,000 NST) Marketing: 15% (300,000,000 NST) Giveaways: 2% (40,000,000 NST) Community Development: 3% (60,000,000 NST) Ecosystem Development: 5% (100,000,000 NST) Reserve: 5% (100,000,000 NST) Airdrops: 10% (200,000,000 NST) Total Supply: 2,000,000,000 NST Token Allocation: Presale: 25% (500,000,000 NST) Staking Rewards: 15% (300,000,000 NST) Liquidity: 10% (200,000,000 NST) Team: 7% (140,000,000 NST) Strategic Partnerships: 3% (60,000,000 NST) Marketing: 15% (300,000,000 NST) Giveaways: 2% (40,000,000 NST) Community Development: 3% (60,000,000 NST) Ecosystem Development: 5% (100,000,000 NST) Reserve: 5% (100,000,000 NST) Airdrops: 10% (200,000,000 NST) This distribution model is designed to support network participants while fostering long-term ecosystem sustainability. Competitive Advantages Early Development Stage: Designed to potentially benefit from increased market exposure and adoption following exchange listings. Smart Contract Innovation: Features enhanced functionality to provide users with a secure and flexible DeFi experience. Certik Audit: Successfully completed a Certik audit, verifying the integrity and security of its systems. Promotion Strategy: Focused marketing initiatives, partnerships, and airdrop programs aim to build a global community. Early Development Stage: Designed to potentially benefit from increased market exposure and adoption following exchange listings. Smart Contract Innovation: Features enhanced functionality to provide users with a secure and flexible DeFi experience. Certik Audit: Successfully completed a Certik audit, verifying the integrity and security of its systems. Promotion Strategy: Focused marketing initiatives, partnerships, and airdrop programs aim to build a global community. Objective Reporting NebulaStride’s approach emphasizes security, decentralization, and strategic growth. The project seeks to provide accessible DeFi solutions while fostering confidence through independent audits and strategic planning. About NebulaStride NebulaStride (NST) is a blockchain-based decentralized finance (DeFi) project aimed at making financial services more accessible, secure, and decentralized. With a focus on leveraging smart contract technology, NebulaStride seeks to provide innovative solutions to bridge gaps in traditional finance while empowering a global community of users. For further details, users can visit the official NebulaStride presale page and community channels: Presale Website: NebulaStride Presale Telegram Official Channel: NebulaStrideOfficial Telegram Community: NebulaStrideCommunity Twitter (X): @NebulaStridePr Discord: NebulaStride Community Presale Website: NebulaStride Presale NebulaStride Presale NebulaStride Presale Telegram Official Channel: NebulaStrideOfficial NebulaStrideOfficial NebulaStrideOfficial Telegram Community: NebulaStrideCommunity NebulaStrideCommunity NebulaStrideCommunity Twitter (X): @NebulaStridePr @NebulaStridePr @NebulaStridePr Discord: NebulaStride Community NebulaStride Community NebulaStride Community Contact CEO Bredun Olexandr Nebula Stride nebulastrideproject@gmail.com This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here here here