Dead by Daylight New Killer: Resident Evil Crossover Details

Released in 2016, Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer horror game that sees players try to escape from an arena as they evade a killer. Since 1996, Resident Evil has been a popular horror-zombie franchise, with the 8th installment of the franchise released earlier this year.

Now, these two massive franchises are going to crossover, with popular Resident Evil characters joining Dead by Daylight as playable characters. Here’s what you need to know about Dead by Daylight’s new killer and characters.

Dead By Deadlight New Killer: Nemesis

Nemesis made his first appearance in Resident Evil 3 as the terrifying monster hunting down the game’s main character, Jill Valentine. His sole purpose is to find and kill the STARS police team.

Now, Nemesis’ purpose is to hunt and kill the Dead by Daylight survivors. His tall physique and his disfigured face make for a terrifying image as you and your friends try to escape.

New Dead by Daylight Characters

But apart from a Resident Evil character appearing as a killer, two of the most prominent Resident Evil characters will also be available as playable characters; Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy.

Jill Valentine first made her appearance in the original Resident Evil game, as a member of the STARS elite force, along with Chris Redfield. They become trapped in a mansion filled with zombies, which they have to escape.

Leon S. Kennedy wouldn’t show up until Resident Evil 2, as a new police officer in Raccoon City. The city soon becomes infested with zombies, and Leon is forced to escape. Both Leon and Jill have experience having to escape from monsters, so their inclusion in Dead by Daylight makes sense as that’s the whole point of the game.

Dead By Daylight Update Release Date

Fans won’t have to wait long, as this Resident Evil x Dead By Daylight update releases on June 15. This isn’t the first time Dead by Deadlight has had crossovers: Stranger Things, Halloween, and A Nightmare on Elm Street are just a few of the franchises that have crossed over with the popular game.

Resident Evil and Dead by Deadlight are two of the most popular video game horror franchises, and it’s incredible to see them finally working together. Nemesis as a Dead by Daylight new killer is a match made in heaven. With so many horror franchises to choose from, who knows which horror figures might show up as Dead by Daylight characters.

