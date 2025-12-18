Datagram Launches Beta for Datagram VPN, a High-Speed Decentralized Privacy Network

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, December 17th, 2025/Chainwire/--Datagram, the Hyper-Fabric Network for DePIN interoperability, announced the launch of closed beta testing for Datagram VPN, a new generation of privacy network built on decentralized infrastructure and engineered to deliver fast, secure, and stable connectivity without the vulnerabilities of centralized VPN services. Datagram Datagram Datagram VPN Datagram VPN Operating across Datagram’s global node substrate, the VPN will fully launch in the near future and introduces a verifiable no-logs design and single-hop routing architecture. Conventional VPNs funnel traffic through large server clusters or multi-hop paths, but Datagram VPN establishes a direct encrypted tunnel to a single independently operated node, functioning as both the entry point and the exit to the public internet. Traffic is encrypted using WireGuard with ChaCha20-Poly1305, the Noise Protocol Framework, Curve25519 key negotiation, and ephemeral session keys that ensure forward secrecy. By eliminating relay chains and layered encryption wrappers, the VPN delivers better performance comparable to centralized providers, while maintaining the resilience and privacy advantages of a distributed network. Datagram VPN enforces a true no-logs environment through architectural constraints rather than trust. Nodes run reproducible images with stateless daemons, disabled logging, volatile-memory key storage, and no telemetry or analytics systems. Because operators have no technical ability to retain session information, and Datagram does not run centralized infrastructure, no party can collect, store, or reconstruct user activity. This approach aligns the VPN with global privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. “People want privacy without sacrificing speed, and they want performance without having to trust a centralized operator,” said Jason Brink, CEO of Datagram. “We built our VPN to deliver simple, fast, and private connectivity people need, powered by a network that no single entity controls.” “People want privacy without sacrificing speed, and they want performance without having to trust a centralized operator,” said Jason Brink, CEO of Datagram. “We built our VPN to deliver simple, fast, and private connectivity people need, powered by a network that no single entity controls.” The network’s performance is maintained through strict node certification and intelligent client-side routing. Nodes must meet defined thresholds for bandwidth, uptime, CPU load, and geographic diversity. Clients continuously evaluate latency, packet loss, proximity, and historical reliability to ensure users are automatically routed to the strongest available node. This combination of decentralized infrastructure, quality standards, and adaptive selection means Datagram VPN achieves high throughput without the congestion and coordination overhead typical of distributed networks. To support long-term sustainability, Datagram is employing a dual-structured revenue model for the VPN. Approximately half of monthly VPN revenue is allocated to periodic $DGRAM token burns, with the burned amount returning to the latent supply pool that underpins node operator rewards. The remaining revenue funds engineering, infrastructure expansion, customer operations, and ongoing development of the Datagram ecosystem. Users can purchase the VPN service with the native token DGRAM on the Datagram L1 Blockchain, or with fiat currency here. here here About Datagram Datagram is a global, AI-driven Hyper-Fabric Network redefining the new era of Internet connectivity and DePIN cross-network interoperability. By harnessing idle hardware and bandwidth, the network dynamically optimizes traffic, reduces congestion, and scales effortlessly to deliver seamless, low-latency performance across gaming, AI, telecom and beyond. Having served over 200 enterprises and 1 million users worldwide, Datagram is the next-generation baselayer for DePINs and high-performance applications. Website | Discord | Telegram | LinkedIn | X Website Website Discord Discord Telegram Telegram LinkedIn LinkedIn X X Contact Chris Chris@datagram.network This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program