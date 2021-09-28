Data Mapping and What It Means for Business Strategy

Search icon
Data mapping plays a central role in helping companies fuel their data-driven processes. When an enterprise fails to formulate a robust data mapping strategy, data transformation logic and filtration errors become obvious. Data mapping is the process of building relationships between multiple data sources and models. It maps different data fields between data sources or data models. As users do that, they can integrate complex data faster - that again helps users extract actionable information and make decisions for the business. Real-time insights can then be extracted from that database, which allows users to make better business decisions.
