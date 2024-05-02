Cypherpunks Write Code: Julian Assange and WikiLeaks





The name surely rings a bell —or a whole bell tower. Julian Assange stands as a quintessential figure among cypherpunks, embodying the ethos of rebellion and technological empowerment that defines this movement. Emerging at the cusp of the digital age, his journey intertwines with the ideals of individual privacy, transparency, and freedom of information. As a prominent activist, journalist, and skilled programmer, Assange's trajectory mirrors the evolution of cypherpunks from the late 20th century to the digital forefront of the 21st century.





Let’s remember that cypherpunks were formed by privacy and libertarian activists building new software tools to protect our digital rights. This movement gained momentum in the 1990s, fueled by concerns over increasing surveillance and control in digital communications and transactions, aiming to counteract these trends.





Now, as for Assange, he’s primarily recognized as the founder of the widely popular WikiLeaks: a platform dedicated to publishing classified documents from individuals, governments, and corporations, with the goal of exposing their wrongdoings and crimes to the world. That’s not the only thing he has been working on, though.





He even published a book to honor his fellow cypherpunks, titled ‘Cypherpunks: Freedom and the Future of the Internet’ (2012). This one discusses information security along with several experts, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Before WikiLeaks

Assange was born in Queensland (Australia) in July 1971. He cultivated a passion for hacktivism from a young age, displaying remarkable hacking and programming skills since he was 16. He was a prominent figure in the young hackers’ group known as "The International Subversives," dedicated to making prominent hacks to uncover important information from companies. This era even gained its own film in 2012 and caused him to be charged with 31 counts of hacking crimes by Australian authorities. At least, they finally let him go with a fine.

Beyond hacking, he started programming and creating new cryptographic tools in 1994, likely after joining the cypherpunk mailing list. Among his notable creations was Rubberhose, an encryption program designed to protect data through encryption techniques. Although Rubberhose is no longer actively maintained, its focus on data security has inspired the development of modern encrypted tools and the widespread adoption of stronger digital security practices today.





Additionally, Assange developed cyber warfare systems such as the Strobe port scanner, designed to identify vulnerabilities in large numbers of computers simultaneously. He also moderated the AUCRYPTO forum and ran a website offering computer security advice to thousands of subscribers by 1996.





In 1998, he co-founded Earthmen Technology, a company focused on network intrusion detection technologies, while also working as a consultant for major corporations, earning a substantial income. The project “LEAKS” was also starting to take form, given that he registered the domain leaks.org in 1999.

WikiLeaks

Of course, this is the ‘magnum opus’ of Assange. Registered as a non-profit organization funded by donations, this brand was founded in 2006. As we’ve mentioned before, WikiLeaks is a document-leaking platform that has played a crucial role in disclosing very important confidential information to the public.









Over the years, WikiLeaks has brought to light numerous important documents, spanning from human rights abuses to government corruption and international espionage. These revelations have had a significant impact on the political and media spheres, sparking debates about transparency, accountability, and the right to information.





Among WikiLeaks' most notable disclosures are the Iraq and Afghanistan " War Logs ," exposing abuses and war crimes committed by US army forces in those countries, as well as the US leaked diplomatic cables ( Cablegate ) that revealed confidential communications between embassies worldwide. Besides, WikiLeaks has published information on mass surveillance and espionage by intelligence agencies, and details on government and corporate corruption worldwide.





Today, WikiLeaks is still online, but its last publication was in 2021, and from November 2022, numerous documents in its library became inaccessible. According to Assange, they’re currently unable to publish due to funding restrictions placed by the US, the endangerment of potential whistleblowers, and his own legal issues.

Assange legal saga

As it’d be expected due to his line of work, Assange has been having a hard time with authorities in his adulthood too. The published leaks thrust him into the international spotlight and drew the ire of governments worldwide, particularly the United States.





In the aftermath, Assange has faced a barrage of legal challenges. In 2010, Sweden issued a European Arrest Warrant for him on allegations of sexual assault. He denied the charges, calling them “ a smear campaign ” to damage his reputation and have an excuse to prosecute him for his work on WikiLeaks —in which Sweden has a whole category .





This situation prompted Assange to seek asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in June 2012 to avoid extradition. This asylum bid, while shielding Assange from immediate prosecution, set off a protracted diplomatic standoff between Ecuador, the UK, and Sweden, straining international relations and sparking debates over Assange's rights and the limits of diplomatic immunity.









His prolonged stay led to deteriorating conditions and heightened tensions with Ecuadorian authorities, culminating in Ecuador revoking his asylum status in April 2019. Subsequently, British authorities arrested Assange for breaching bail conditions related to the Swedish extradition request, marking a significant escalation in his legal entanglements.





The situation intensified further when the United States unveiled a series of indictments against Assange in 2019, charging him with multiple violations, including espionage, for his role in publishing classified materials. This sparked a fierce extradition battle, with Assange's defense team and supporters vehemently opposing his removal to the US, citing concerns over press freedom and the implications for investigative journalism.

What’s next?

In January 2021, a UK court rejected the US extradition request, citing fears of Assange's mental health and the risk of suicide if subjected to harsh conditions in US custody. However, the US government appealed the decision, prolonging Assange's legal limbo.





He has been in prison since April 2019. He is currently held at HM Prison Belmarsh, a high-security prison in London, England. Assange was incarcerated for breaching his bail conditions in the UK related to a Swedish extradition request, besides facing extradition to the United States on charges of espionage and other offenses related to his work with WikiLeaks.





In late March 2024, Assange was granted a temporary reprieve in his extradition case to the US, with two judges allowing him to appeal only if the Biden administration fails to provide assurances. This decision comes amid concerns over his treatment and the potential imposition of the death penalty. As of May 2024, the US government is trying to provide those assurances, but there won’t be a clear decision about it until the next court audience on May 20. Amnesty International, the Australian government, and other organizations have urged the US to drop the case, citing freedom of speech, Assange's precarious mental health, and the risk of disproportionate penalties. His future is uncertain, though.

Obyte for Free Speech

Due to his fight for free press, protection of individual privacy, and transparency from big players, Assange is now paying a huge price. We can’t just give up on our rights, though, and it’s imperative to keep fighting for them. Especially by using the available tools that let us keep our privacy and avoid authoritarian parties.





Obyte , as a decentralized platform, offers significant potential to contribute to privacy and free speech, two fundamental values that Julian Assange has sought to promote throughout his career. With its focus on decentralization and data security, Obyte enables users to communicate and transact securely and privately, without relying on centralized intermediaries that may censor or monitor their activity —not even crypto miners.









This ensures a higher degree of autonomy and freedom for individuals while protecting their privacy against potential violations by third parties or government authorities. Moreover, Obyte's architecture allows for the creation of decentralized applications ( Dapps ) that can be used to facilitate secure communication and information exchange without compromising users' control and freedom.





In a world where online surveillance and censorship are increasingly urgent concerns, platforms like Obyte represent a promising alternative, available for everyone. By providing a secure and decentralized digital environment, Obyte aligns with Julian Assange's vision of empowering people to exercise their right to free expression and promoting transparency and accountability in society.









Featured Vector Image by Garry Killian / Freepik