Customer Engagement is the Key to Achieving Better CX

Customer Engagement is the metric of customer interaction in any form with a brand; it could be in the form of social media likes, follows, reshares, or be more direct like customer support or messages. Customer engagement values users as active participants in the process, while in customer experience, the customer is an active recipient and less of a participant. Customer Experience is multi-dimensional, with aspects like the longevity of engagement, repetitive engagement and the volume of engagement affects the overall customer experience score. A good customer experience is vital for good customer satisfaction scores.