CTV Advertising: What It Is and How Brands Can Make the Most of It

Digital streaming is on the rise and consumers are getting rid of traditional linear TV in growing numbers. As a replacement, they’re switching over to connected TV technologies like Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast. This trend of ‘cord-cutting’ has resulted in substantial realignments in the entertainment industry. With linear TV audiences on the decline, ad spots no longer reach as many people as they used to. To counter this, companies have invested more resources in the digital space. Indeed, brands are turning to CTV platforms to recapture lost audiences. And for good reason. CTV advertising offers superior targeting, easy to measure results, and flourishing viewership. Nevertheless, in order to get the most out of their CTV ad campaigns, brands will need to take steps to improve ad targeting, ensure brand safety, and fight ad fraud.