Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    CTV Advertising: What It Is and How Brands Can Make the Most of Itby@42matters

    CTV Advertising: What It Is and How Brands Can Make the Most of It

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Digital streaming is on the rise and consumers are getting rid of traditional linear TV in growing numbers. As a replacement, they’re switching over to connected TV technologies like Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Chromecast. This trend of ‘cord-cutting’ has resulted in substantial realignments in the entertainment industry. With linear TV audiences on the decline, ad spots no longer reach as many people as they used to. To counter this, companies have invested more resources in the digital space. Indeed, brands are turning to CTV platforms to recapture lost audiences. And for good reason. CTV advertising offers superior targeting, easy to measure results, and flourishing viewership. Nevertheless, in order to get the most out of their CTV ad campaigns, brands will need to take steps to improve ad targeting, ensure brand safety, and fight ad fraud.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - CTV Advertising: What It Is and How Brands Can Make the Most of It
    media#ctv#ctv-advertising#connected-tv
    42matters HackerNoon profile picture

    @42matters

    42matters

    react to story with heart

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Security for Blockchain with KuCoin and Hacken
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by kcc #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    Shadow IT Explained: A Comprehensive Guide [with Statistics]
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by uniqkey #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Unlocking the Polygon Universe: Kresus Unveils Revolutionary Dapp Marketplace
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by IshanOnTech #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Giants Planet: World’s First Phygital Economy Is Set To Launch Its Flagship Free Mint Collection
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by giantsplanet #gaming
    Article Thumbnail
    Maximizing Efficiency: Harnessing AI in Process-Led Businesses
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by bramatwhale #artificial-intelligence
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa