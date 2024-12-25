Netflix Finally Comes For Sports Streaming

For the first time, the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be hosted exclusively by a streaming service starting in 2027. And not just any streaming service. Netflix. The leader of New Hollywood. This is a significant development that demonstrates how live sports, especially women’s sports, is converging with content on connected TV. From a Sports Outsider to a Streaming Power Player For years, live sports was a weakness for Netflix. The company did not make a serious stab at sports until 2023 with the airing of the Netflix Cup, a novelty golf event featuring a crossover between Formula One drivers and PGA Tour golfers. But Netflix didn’t become a leader by watching the world pass it by. Netflix has expanded its reach into live sports in some significant ways, including hosting two NFL games on Christmas day, striking a major deal with World Wrestling Entertainment, and, of course, hosting the popular, if widely derided, boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. These early ventures reflect Netflix’s strategy of testing the waters with unconventional yet buzzworthy sports spectacles alongside more mainstream sport events. The Netflix Cup and Jake Paul/Mike Tyson match may not have been a traditional sports events, but they demonstrated how the platform could create a blend of entertainment and athleticism. Netflix’s deals with WWE and the NFL indicate an effort to establish itself as a platform for marquee events that integrate live action with storytelling. The Perfect Timing for Women’s Sports A deal with the FIFA Women’s World Cup is well timed, as interest in women’s sports continues to grow. To wit: The FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 was the most-viewed women’s sports event in history, attracting nearly 2 billion global viewers.\nThe Paris 2024 Olympics saw a significant focus on women’s sports, with women’s events drawing large audiences (the women’s gymnastics team final drew 12.7 million U.S. viewers, while the women’s soccer gold medal match attracted nine million viewers).\nIn 2024, the WNBA achieved its most-watched season, with average viewership for its championship series reaching 1.6 million, a 25-year high.\nPer Netflix, the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano boxing match (technically serving as an undercard for the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson match) was the No. 1 most-watched professional women’s sports event in U.S. history with 74 million live global viewers. The surge in viewership reflects a cultural shift in how audiences perceive and engage with women’s sports. Factors such as increased investment in women’s leagues, better marketing strategies, and the amplified visibility offered by digital platforms have all contributed to this growth. The FIFA Women’s World Cup on Netflix has the potential to further elevate women’s sports to new heights, especially given Netflix’s ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate globally. Netflix’s Edge in Sports Streaming The Jake Paul/Mike Tyson event, while proving to have questionable sports value, shows how Netflix can surround an event with engaging entertainment, as demonstrated by the pre-fight docuseries that highlighted Tyson’s redemption arc and Paul’s brash rise as an influencer-turned-boxer. Netflix also possesses enormous entertainment cachet that crosses over into sports: it’s no coincidence that Beyoncé agreed to perform at halftime during an NFL Christmas Day game after Netflix joined forces with the NFL. What sets Netflix apart is its ability to amplify the entertainment aspects of sports. Netflix can tap into its vast library of content and production expertise to create immersive, multi-layered experiences. Documentaries, behind-the-scenes footage, and athlete-focused mini-series transform simple matches into full-fledged cultural events. Consider what this could look like in practice: exclusive behind-the-scenes documentaries chronicling teams’ journeys to the tournament; halftime performances by global music superstars; interactive features allowing fans to vote on player awards or participate in trivia games during matches, all integrated into Netflix’s platform. All of this could redefine how fans engage with soccer. Strengthening Advertiser Appeal Through Women’s Sports Women’s sports also offer advertisers a unique chance to associate their brands with themes of empowerment, inclusion, and progress—values that resonate strongly with younger audiences, particularly Millennials and Gen Z. Hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup allows Netflix to position itself as a champion of these ideals while also attracting brands eager to align with this growing cultural movement. For Netflix, this alignment boosts advertising revenue and positions Netflix well. With its tiered ad model already in place, Netflix is well-equipped to capitalize on the advertising opportunities presented by live sports. In effect, the FIFA Women’s World Cup is proving ground for Netflix’s ability to drive revenue from both content and advertising. A Powerful Partnership A partnership between Netflix and the FIFA Women’s World Cup will forge a powerful partnership, blending sports, entertainment, and connected TV for a global audience. The move underlines a broader trend: live sports are becoming a linchpin for connected TV platforms seeking to lock in subscriptions and dominate global markets. Unlike traditional cable or network television, connected TV offers interactivity, data-driven insights, and a chance to engage younger, digitally savvy audiences who demand more than just live coverage. Netflix’s foray into sports capitalizes on these advantages, positioning the platform as a hub where sports meet storytelling. For the first time, the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be hosted exclusively by a streaming service starting in 2027 . And not just any streaming service. Netflix. The leader of New Hollywood. This is a significant development that demonstrates how live sports, especially women’s sports, is converging with content on connected TV. will be hosted exclusively by a streaming service starting in 2027 will be hosted exclusively by a streaming service starting in 2027 From a Sports Outsider to a Streaming Power Player For years, live sports was a weakness for Netflix. The company did not make a serious stab at sports until 2023 with the airing of the Netflix Cup, a novelty golf event featuring a crossover between Formula One drivers and PGA Tour golfers. But Netflix didn’t become a leader by watching the world pass it by. Netflix has expanded its reach into live sports in some significant ways, including hosting two NFL games on Christmas day, striking a major deal with World Wrestling Entertainment, and, of course, hosting the popular, if widely derided, boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. These early ventures reflect Netflix’s strategy of testing the waters with unconventional yet buzzworthy sports spectacles alongside more mainstream sport events. The Netflix Cup and Jake Paul/Mike Tyson match may not have been a traditional sports events, but they demonstrated how the platform could create a blend of entertainment and athleticism. Netflix’s deals with WWE and the NFL indicate an effort to establish itself as a platform for marquee events that integrate live action with storytelling. The Perfect Timing for Women’s Sports A deal with the FIFA Women’s World Cup is well timed, as interest in women’s sports continues to grow. To wit: The FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 was the most-viewed women’s sports event in history, attracting nearly 2 billion global viewers. The Paris 2024 Olympics saw a significant focus on women’s sports, with women’s events drawing large audiences (the women’s gymnastics team final drew 12.7 million U.S. viewers, while the women’s soccer gold medal match attracted nine million viewers). In 2024, the WNBA achieved its most-watched season, with average viewership for its championship series reaching 1.6 million, a 25-year high. Per Netflix, the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano boxing match (technically serving as an undercard for the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson match) was the No. 1 most-watched professional women’s sports event in U.S. history with 74 million live global viewers. The FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 was the most-viewed women’s sports event in history, attracting nearly 2 billion global viewers. The Paris 2024 Olympics saw a significant focus on women’s sports, with women’s events drawing large audiences (the women’s gymnastics team final drew 12.7 million U.S. viewers, while the women’s soccer gold medal match attracted nine million viewers). In 2024, the WNBA achieved its most-watched season, with average viewership for its championship series reaching 1.6 million, a 25-year high. Per Netflix, the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano boxing match (technically serving as an undercard for the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson match) was the No. 1 most-watched professional women’s sports event in U.S. history with 74 million live global viewers. The surge in viewership reflects a cultural shift in how audiences perceive and engage with women’s sports. Factors such as increased investment in women’s leagues, better marketing strategies, and the amplified visibility offered by digital platforms have all contributed to this growth. The FIFA Women’s World Cup on Netflix has the potential to further elevate women’s sports to new heights, especially given Netflix’s ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate globally. Netflix’s Edge in Sports Streaming The Jake Paul/Mike Tyson event, while proving to have questionable sports value, shows how Netflix can surround an event with engaging entertainment, as demonstrated by the pre-fight docuseries that highlighted Tyson’s redemption arc and Paul’s brash rise as an influencer-turned-boxer. Netflix also possesses enormous entertainment cachet that crosses over into sports: it’s no coincidence that Beyoncé agreed to perform at halftime during an NFL Christmas Day game after Netflix joined forces with the NFL. What sets Netflix apart is its ability to amplify the entertainment aspects of sports. Netflix can tap into its vast library of content and production expertise to create immersive, multi-layered experiences. Documentaries, behind-the-scenes footage, and athlete-focused mini-series transform simple matches into full-fledged cultural events. Consider what this could look like in practice: exclusive behind-the-scenes documentaries chronicling teams’ journeys to the tournament; halftime performances by global music superstars; interactive features allowing fans to vote on player awards or participate in trivia games during matches, all integrated into Netflix’s platform. All of this could redefine how fans engage with soccer. Strengthening Advertiser Appeal Through Women’s Sports Women’s sports also offer advertisers a unique chance to associate their brands with themes of empowerment, inclusion, and progress—values that resonate strongly with younger audiences, particularly Millennials and Gen Z. Hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup allows Netflix to position itself as a champion of these ideals while also attracting brands eager to align with this growing cultural movement. For Netflix, this alignment boosts advertising revenue and positions Netflix well. With its tiered ad model already in place, Netflix is well-equipped to capitalize on the advertising opportunities presented by live sports. In effect, the FIFA Women’s World Cup is proving ground for Netflix’s ability to drive revenue from both content and advertising. A Powerful Partnership A partnership between Netflix and the FIFA Women’s World Cup will forge a powerful partnership, blending sports, entertainment, and connected TV for a global audience. The move underlines a broader trend: live sports are becoming a linchpin for connected TV platforms seeking to lock in subscriptions and dominate global markets. Unlike traditional cable or network television, connected TV offers interactivity, data-driven insights, and a chance to engage younger, digitally savvy audiences who demand more than just live coverage. Netflix’s foray into sports capitalizes on these advantages, positioning the platform as a hub where sports meet storytelling.