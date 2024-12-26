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Crypto Bull Run Attracts New Developers in 2024, Report From Electric Capital Finds

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byDaniel McGlynn@danielmcglynn

I write about crypto and the internet.

December 26th, 2024
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Daniel McGlynn@danielmcglynn

I write about crypto and the internet.

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web3#crypto-bull-run#electric-capital-report-2024#2024-web3-developer-report#crypto-developers#popular-developer-platforms#ethereum-developers#10-fastest-growing-blockchains#hackernoon-top-story

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