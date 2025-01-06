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Industry Heavyweights Had a Lot to Say About Crypto's 2024

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byDaniel McGlynn@danielmcglynn

I write about crypto and the internet.

January 6th, 2025
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Daniel McGlynn@danielmcglynn

I write about crypto and the internet.

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web3#bitcoin#crypto#crypto-industry-trends#coinmarketcap-bitcoin-2025#crypto-theses-2025#crypto-hedge-fund-report#crypto-adoption-report#state-of-crypto-report

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