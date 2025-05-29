Creating a Type-Safe Router for React Without Browser Navigation

In this post, we will build a typed routing navigation system for React apps without using external libraries. While most web applications benefit from full browser navigation with URL pathnames, there are specific scenarios where simpler routing solutions make sense. Desktop apps built with Electron, Chrome extensions, or simple browser widgets often don't require traditional URL-based navigation. These applications typically bundle everything together without lazy loading, functioning more like traditional software. There are also cases where your specific requirements aren't easily addressed by existing routing libraries. Today, I'll share a routing foundation I developed for such a situation, which I now use whenever traditional browser navigation isn't needed. Though for most standard web applications, I recommend using TanStack Router, as it provides excellent typed navigation out of the box. If you're curious about implementing a custom router for your specific needs, let's explore how it works. You can find all the source code in this repository and watch the video walkthrough for a detailed explanation. this repository video walkthrough Defining View Types To illustrate the implementation, let's create a simple widget with three distinct views: a home screen with calculation state, a settings page, and a results view. export type AppView =\n | {\n id: "home"\n state: CalculationState\n }\n | {\n id: "settings"\n }\n | {\n id: "result"\n state: CalculationState\n }\n\nexport type AppViewId = AppView["id"] export type AppView =\n | {\n id: "home"\n state: CalculationState\n }\n | {\n id: "settings"\n }\n | {\n id: "result"\n state: CalculationState\n }\n\nexport type AppViewId = AppView["id"] The home screen allows you to select a calculation operation and generate two random numbers to work with. When you navigate to the result view, the application displays the calculated outcome based on your selected operation and inputs. export const calculationOperations = [\n "sum",\n "subtract",\n "multiply",\n "divide",\n] as const\nexport type CalculationOperation = (typeof calculationOperations)[number]\n\nexport type CalculationState = {\n inputs: number[]\n operation: CalculationOperation\n} export const calculationOperations = [\n "sum",\n "subtract",\n "multiply",\n "divide",\n] as const\nexport type CalculationOperation = (typeof calculationOperations)[number]\n\nexport type CalculationState = {\n inputs: number[]\n operation: CalculationOperation\n} When you launch the widget, your initial view displays the home screen with a predefined calculation state. export const initialView: AppView = {\n id: "home",\n state: {\n inputs: [5, 3],\n operation: "sum",\n },\n} export const initialView: AppView = {\n id: "home",\n state: {\n inputs: [5, 3],\n operation: "sum",\n },\n} Core Router Structure In our router implementation, a view consists of both a path identifier and optional state data. This approach mirrors how traditional routing systems work, where data is typically passed between views using URL query parameters or browser history state. However, since we're building a solution independent of browser navigation features, we're implementing our own state management system. export type View = {\n id: string\n state?: any\n} export type View = {\n id: string\n state?: any\n} To define views with type safety, we'll create a generic Views type that receives a type parameter T. In our application, this parameter will be the AppViewId type—a union of 'home', 'settings', and 'result' strings—ensuring our router recognizes only valid view identifiers. Views T AppViewId import { ComponentType } from "react"\n\nexport type Views<T extends string = string> = Record<T, ComponentType<any>> import { ComponentType } from "react"\n\nexport type Views<T extends string = string> = Record<T, ComponentType<any>> With our Views type defined, we'll now map each route identifier to its corresponding React component, establishing the connection between our navigation system and the actual UI elements rendered for each view. import { Views } from "@lib/navigation/Views"\n\nimport { HomeView } from "../HomeView"\nimport { ResultView } from "../ResultView"\nimport { SettingsView } from "../SettingsView"\n\nimport { AppViewId } from "./AppView"\n\nexport const views: Views<AppViewId> = {\n home: HomeView,\n settings: SettingsView,\n result: ResultView,\n} import { Views } from "@lib/navigation/Views"\n\nimport { HomeView } from "../HomeView"\nimport { ResultView } from "../ResultView"\nimport { SettingsView } from "../SettingsView"\n\nimport { AppViewId } from "./AppView"\n\nexport const views: Views<AppViewId> = {\n home: HomeView,\n settings: SettingsView,\n result: ResultView,\n} Navigation State Management To enable backward navigation within our application, we'll structure our navigation state around two key elements: an array that maintains the complete history of visited views, and a numeric index that tracks our current position within that history stack. This approach mimics how browser history works while giving us full control over the navigation experience. import { getStateProviderSetup } from "@lib/ui/state/getStateProviderSetup"\n\nimport { View } from "./View"\n\ntype NavigationState = {\n history: View[]\n currentIndex: number\n}\n\nexport const { useState: useNavigation, provider: NavigationProvider } =\n getStateProviderSetup<NavigationState>("Navigation") import { getStateProviderSetup } from "@lib/ui/state/getStateProviderSetup"\n\nimport { View } from "./View"\n\ntype NavigationState = {\n history: View[]\n currentIndex: number\n}\n\nexport const { useState: useNavigation, provider: NavigationProvider } =\n getStateProviderSetup<NavigationState>("Navigation") The getStateProviderSetup function is a utility from RadzionKit that generates a React Context provider and a custom hook for state management. In our navigation system, it creates a provider component and a hook to access navigation state throughout the application without writing boilerplate context code. getStateProviderSetup RadzionKit import { capitalizeFirstLetter } from "@lib/utils/capitalizeFirstLetter"\nimport { Dispatch, SetStateAction, createContext, useState } from "react"\n\nimport { ChildrenProp } from "../props"\n\nimport { ContextState } from "./ContextState"\nimport { createContextHook } from "./createContextHook"\n\nexport function getStateProviderSetup<T>(name: string) {\n const Context = createContext<ContextState<T> | undefined>(undefined)\n\n type Props = ChildrenProp & { initialValue: T }\n\n const Provider = ({ children, initialValue }: Props) => {\n const [value, setValue] = useState(initialValue)\n\n return (\n <Context.Provider value={{ value, setValue }}>\n {children}\n </Context.Provider>\n )\n }\n\n return {\n provider: Provider,\n useState: createContextHook(\n Context,\n capitalizeFirstLetter(name),\n (result): [T, Dispatch<SetStateAction<T>>] => [\n result.value,\n result.setValue,\n ],\n ),\n }\n} import { capitalizeFirstLetter } from "@lib/utils/capitalizeFirstLetter"\nimport { Dispatch, SetStateAction, createContext, useState } from "react"\n\nimport { ChildrenProp } from "../props"\n\nimport { ContextState } from "./ContextState"\nimport { createContextHook } from "./createContextHook"\n\nexport function getStateProviderSetup<T>(name: string) {\n const Context = createContext<ContextState<T> | undefined>(undefined)\n\n type Props = ChildrenProp & { initialValue: T }\n\n const Provider = ({ children, initialValue }: Props) => {\n const [value, setValue] = useState(initialValue)\n\n return (\n <Context.Provider value={{ value, setValue }}>\n {children}\n </Context.Provider>\n )\n }\n\n return {\n provider: Provider,\n useState: createContextHook(\n Context,\n capitalizeFirstLetter(name),\n (result): [T, Dispatch<SetStateAction<T>>] => [\n result.value,\n result.setValue,\n ],\n ),\n }\n} Setting Up the Application To implement our navigation system, we'll wrap the application in a NavigationProvider component that exposes the navigation state to all child components throughout the component tree. We initialize the navigation with currentIndex set to 0 and a history array containing only our previously defined initial view. NavigationProvider currentIndex history import { ActiveView } from "@lib/navigation/ActiveView"\nimport { NavigationProvider } from "@lib/navigation/state"\n\nimport { Layout } from "./Layout"\nimport { initialView } from "./navigation/AppView"\nimport { views } from "./navigation/views"\n\nexport const NavigationDemo = () => (\n <NavigationProvider\n initialValue={{ history: [initialView], currentIndex: 0 }}\n >\n <Layout>\n <ActiveView views={views} />\n </Layout>\n </NavigationProvider>\n) import { ActiveView } from "@lib/navigation/ActiveView"\nimport { NavigationProvider } from "@lib/navigation/state"\n\nimport { Layout } from "./Layout"\nimport { initialView } from "./navigation/AppView"\nimport { views } from "./navigation/views"\n\nexport const NavigationDemo = () => (\n <NavigationProvider\n initialValue={{ history: [initialView], currentIndex: 0 }}\n >\n <Layout>\n <ActiveView views={views} />\n </Layout>\n </NavigationProvider>\n) Creating a Layout Component Next, we'll implement a Layout component to create a consistent container for all views in our application. This layout includes a back button in the top-left corner that remains disabled unless there's both a previous view in the navigation history and the current view isn't the first one in the sequence. Layout import { useNavigateBack } from "@lib/navigation/hooks/useNavigateBack"\nimport { useNavigation } from "@lib/navigation/state"\nimport { IconButton } from "@lib/ui/buttons/IconButton"\nimport { borderRadius } from "@lib/ui/css/borderRadius"\nimport { interactive } from "@lib/ui/css/interactive"\nimport { hStack, vStack } from "@lib/ui/css/stack"\nimport { ChevronLeftIcon } from "@lib/ui/icons/ChevronLeftIcon"\nimport { SettingsIcon } from "@lib/ui/icons/SettingsIcon"\nimport { ChildrenProp } from "@lib/ui/props"\nimport { text } from "@lib/ui/text"\nimport { getColor } from "@lib/ui/theme/getters"\nimport styled from "styled-components"\n\nimport { initialView } from "./navigation/AppView"\nimport { useAppNavigate } from "./navigation/hooks/useAppNavigate"\n\nconst Container = styled.div`\n width: 320px;\n ${borderRadius.m}\n ${vStack()};\n border: 1px solid ${getColor("mist")};\n\n > * {\n padding: 12px;\n }\n`\n\nconst Header = styled.div`\n ${hStack({\n alignItems: "center",\n justifyContent: "space-between",\n })};\n background: ${getColor("mist")};\n`\n\nconst Content = styled.div`\n ${vStack({\n gap: 20,\n justifyContent: "space-between",\n })};\n min-height: 200px;\n`\n\nconst Title = styled.div`\n ${interactive};\n ${text({\n size: 20,\n weight: 600,\n })};\n &:hover {\n color: ${getColor("contrast")};\n }\n`\n\nexport const Layout = ({ children }: ChildrenProp) => {\n const [{ history, currentIndex }] = useNavigation()\n const goBack = useNavigateBack()\n const navigate = useAppNavigate()\n\n return (\n <Container>\n <Header>\n <IconButton\n isDisabled={history.length < 2 || currentIndex === 0}\n icon={<ChevronLeftIcon />}\n title="Back"\n onClick={goBack}\n />\n <Title onClick={() => navigate(initialView)}>Calculator</Title>\n <IconButton\n icon={<SettingsIcon />}\n title="Settings"\n onClick={() => navigate({ id: "settings" })}\n />\n </Header>\n <Content>{children}</Content>\n </Container>\n )\n} import { useNavigateBack } from "@lib/navigation/hooks/useNavigateBack"\nimport { useNavigation } from "@lib/navigation/state"\nimport { IconButton } from "@lib/ui/buttons/IconButton"\nimport { borderRadius } from "@lib/ui/css/borderRadius"\nimport { interactive } from "@lib/ui/css/interactive"\nimport { hStack, vStack } from "@lib/ui/css/stack"\nimport { ChevronLeftIcon } from "@lib/ui/icons/ChevronLeftIcon"\nimport { SettingsIcon } from "@lib/ui/icons/SettingsIcon"\nimport { ChildrenProp } from "@lib/ui/props"\nimport { text } from "@lib/ui/text"\nimport { getColor } from "@lib/ui/theme/getters"\nimport styled from "styled-components"\n\nimport { initialView } from "./navigation/AppView"\nimport { useAppNavigate } from "./navigation/hooks/useAppNavigate"\n\nconst Container = styled.div`\n width: 320px;\n ${borderRadius.m}\n ${vStack()};\n border: 1px solid ${getColor("mist")};\n\n > * {\n padding: 12px;\n }\n`\n\nconst Header = styled.div`\n ${hStack({\n alignItems: "center",\n justifyContent: "space-between",\n })};\n background: ${getColor("mist")};\n`\n\nconst Content = styled.div`\n ${vStack({\n gap: 20,\n justifyContent: "space-between",\n })};\n min-height: 200px;\n`\n\nconst Title = styled.div`\n ${interactive};\n ${text({\n size: 20,\n weight: 600,\n })};\n &:hover {\n color: ${getColor("contrast")};\n }\n`\n\nexport const Layout = ({ children }: ChildrenProp) => {\n const [{ history, currentIndex }] = useNavigation()\n const goBack = useNavigateBack()\n const navigate = useAppNavigate()\n\n return (\n <Container>\n <Header>\n <IconButton\n isDisabled={history.length < 2 || currentIndex === 0}\n icon={<ChevronLeftIcon />}\n title="Back"\n onClick={goBack}\n />\n <Title onClick={() => navigate(initialView)}>Calculator</Title>\n <IconButton\n icon={<SettingsIcon />}\n title="Settings"\n onClick={() => navigate({ id: "settings" })}\n />\n </Header>\n <Content>{children}</Content>\n </Container>\n )\n} Implementing Navigation Hooks Now let's implement the hook that powers our back button functionality. The useNavigateBack hook provides a clean abstraction for navigating to previous views in our history stack. It checks if backward navigation is possible by verifying the current position in our history array, and simply decrements the index when called. useNavigateBack import { useCallback } from "react"\n\nimport { useNavigation } from "../state"\n\nexport const useNavigateBack = () => {\n const [, setState] = useNavigation()\n\n return useCallback(() => {\n setState((state) => {\n if (state.currentIndex <= 0) {\n return state\n }\n\n return {\n ...state,\n currentIndex: state.currentIndex - 1,\n }\n })\n }, [setState])\n} import { useCallback } from "react"\n\nimport { useNavigation } from "../state"\n\nexport const useNavigateBack = () => {\n const [, setState] = useNavigation()\n\n return useCallback(() => {\n setState((state) => {\n if (state.currentIndex <= 0) {\n return state\n }\n\n return {\n ...state,\n currentIndex: state.currentIndex - 1,\n }\n })\n }, [setState])\n} The useAppNavigate hook provides type safety for navigation, ensuring you can only pass views that conform to the AppView type definition. This prevents potential runtime errors by catching invalid navigation attempts during development. useAppNavigate AppView import { useNavigate } from "@lib/navigation/hooks/useNavigate"\n\nimport { AppView } from "../AppView"\n\nexport function useAppNavigate() {\n return useNavigate<AppView>()\n} import { useNavigate } from "@lib/navigation/hooks/useNavigate"\n\nimport { AppView } from "../AppView"\n\nexport function useAppNavigate() {\n return useNavigate<AppView>()\n} Creating a Type-Safe Navigation Hook The generic useNavigate hook powers our navigation system and provides the foundation for type-safe navigation. It manages history by tracking view entries and their associated state, handling both regular navigation and view replacement through a simple options parameter. When called with a view entry, it either adds a new history item or updates the current one, maintaining the appropriate index position for backward navigation. useNavigate import { updateAtIndex } from "@lib/utils/array/updateAtIndex"\nimport { useCallback } from "react"\n\nimport { useNavigation } from "../state"\nimport { View } from "../View"\n\ntype NavigateOptions = {\n replace?: boolean\n}\n\nexport function useNavigate<T extends View = View>() {\n const [, setState] = useNavigation()\n\n return useCallback(\n (entry: T, options: NavigateOptions = {}) => {\n const { id, state } = entry\n const { replace } = options\n\n setState((prev) => {\n if (replace) {\n return {\n ...prev,\n history: updateAtIndex(prev.history, prev.currentIndex, () => ({\n id,\n state,\n })),\n }\n }\n\n const newHistory = [...prev.history, { id, state }]\n\n return {\n history: newHistory,\n currentIndex: newHistory.length - 1,\n }\n })\n },\n [setState],\n )\n} import { updateAtIndex } from "@lib/utils/array/updateAtIndex"\nimport { useCallback } from "react"\n\nimport { useNavigation } from "../state"\nimport { View } from "../View"\n\ntype NavigateOptions = {\n replace?: boolean\n}\n\nexport function useNavigate<T extends View = View>() {\n const [, setState] = useNavigation()\n\n return useCallback(\n (entry: T, options: NavigateOptions = {}) => {\n const { id, state } = entry\n const { replace } = options\n\n setState((prev) => {\n if (replace) {\n return {\n ...prev,\n history: updateAtIndex(prev.history, prev.currentIndex, () => ({\n id,\n state,\n })),\n }\n }\n\n const newHistory = [...prev.history, { id, state }]\n\n return {\n history: newHistory,\n currentIndex: newHistory.length - 1,\n }\n })\n },\n [setState],\n )\n} Rendering the Active View With our navigation hooks in place, we now need a component that renders the appropriate UI based on the current navigation state. The ActiveView component serves as the bridge between our navigation system and the actual view components. It extracts the current view ID from our navigation history at the current index position, looks up the corresponding component from our views mapping, and renders it to the screen. ActiveView import { useNavigation } from "./state"\nimport { Views } from "./Views"\n\ntype ActiveViewProps = {\n views: Views\n}\n\nexport const ActiveView = ({ views }: ActiveViewProps) => {\n const [state] = useNavigation()\n\n const View = views[state.history[state.currentIndex].id]\n\n return <View />\n} import { useNavigation } from "./state"\nimport { Views } from "./Views"\n\ntype ActiveViewProps = {\n views: Views\n}\n\nexport const ActiveView = ({ views }: ActiveViewProps) => {\n const [state] = useNavigation()\n\n const View = views[state.history[state.currentIndex].id]\n\n return <View />\n} Building the View Components To demonstrate how view state changes work, the HomeView component provides two interactive elements: a radio input for selecting calculation operations and a button to generate new random inputs. When users interact with these controls, the application updates the state by pushing new view entries to the navigation history array, ensuring both the UI and internal state remain synchronized. HomeView import { Button } from "@lib/ui/buttons/Button"\nimport { IconButton } from "@lib/ui/buttons/IconButton"\nimport { HStack } from "@lib/ui/css/stack"\nimport { RefreshIcon } from "@lib/ui/icons/RefreshIcon"\nimport { GroupedRadioInput } from "@lib/ui/inputs/GroupedRadioInput"\nimport { Text } from "@lib/ui/text"\nimport { capitalizeFirstLetter } from "@lib/utils/capitalizeFirstLetter"\nimport { randomIntegerInRange } from "@lib/utils/randomInRange"\n\nimport { calculationOperations } from "./CalculationState"\nimport { InputItem } from "./InputItem"\nimport { useAppNavigate } from "./navigation/hooks/useAppNavigate"\nimport { useAppViewState } from "./navigation/hooks/useAppViewState"\n\nexport const HomeView = () => {\n const [state, setState] = useAppViewState<"home">()\n const navigate = useAppNavigate()\n\n return (\n <>\n <GroupedRadioInput\n value={state.operation}\n onChange={(operation) => {\n setState((prev) => ({\n ...prev,\n operation,\n }))\n }}\n options={calculationOperations}\n renderOption={capitalizeFirstLetter}\n />\n <HStack alignItems="center" gap={8} justifyContent="space-between">\n <HStack alignItems="center" gap={8}>\n <IconButton\n icon={<RefreshIcon />}\n title="Generate new inputs"\n onClick={() => {\n setState((prev) => ({\n ...prev,\n inputs: prev.inputs.map(() => randomIntegerInRange(1, 10)),\n }))\n }}\n />\n <Text>Inputs:</Text>\n </HStack>\n <HStack alignItems="center" gap={8}>\n {state.inputs.map((input, index) => (\n <InputItem key={index} index={index} value={input} />\n ))}\n </HStack>\n </HStack>\n\n <Button onClick={() => navigate({ id: "result", state })}>\n Calculate\n </Button>\n </>\n )\n} import { Button } from "@lib/ui/buttons/Button"\nimport { IconButton } from "@lib/ui/buttons/IconButton"\nimport { HStack } from "@lib/ui/css/stack"\nimport { RefreshIcon } from "@lib/ui/icons/RefreshIcon"\nimport { GroupedRadioInput } from "@lib/ui/inputs/GroupedRadioInput"\nimport { Text } from "@lib/ui/text"\nimport { capitalizeFirstLetter } from "@lib/utils/capitalizeFirstLetter"\nimport { randomIntegerInRange } from "@lib/utils/randomInRange"\n\nimport { calculationOperations } from "./CalculationState"\nimport { InputItem } from "./InputItem"\nimport { useAppNavigate } from "./navigation/hooks/useAppNavigate"\nimport { useAppViewState } from "./navigation/hooks/useAppViewState"\n\nexport const HomeView = () => {\n const [state, setState] = useAppViewState<"home">()\n const navigate = useAppNavigate()\n\n return (\n <>\n <GroupedRadioInput\n value={state.operation}\n onChange={(operation) => {\n setState((prev) => ({\n ...prev,\n operation,\n }))\n }}\n options={calculationOperations}\n renderOption={capitalizeFirstLetter}\n />\n <HStack alignItems="center" gap={8} justifyContent="space-between">\n <HStack alignItems="center" gap={8}>\n <IconButton\n icon={<RefreshIcon />}\n title="Generate new inputs"\n onClick={() => {\n setState((prev) => ({\n ...prev,\n inputs: prev.inputs.map(() => randomIntegerInRange(1, 10)),\n }))\n }}\n />\n <Text>Inputs:</Text>\n </HStack>\n <HStack alignItems="center" gap={8}>\n {state.inputs.map((input, index) => (\n <InputItem key={index} index={index} value={input} />\n ))}\n </HStack>\n </HStack>\n\n <Button onClick={() => navigate({ id: "result", state })}>\n Calculate\n </Button>\n </>\n )\n} Type-Safe State Management To properly handle state in our typed navigation system, we need a mechanism that preserves type information across different views. When accessing a view's state, we want TypeScript to know exactly which properties are available based on the view ID. The useAppViewState hook provides this capability by leveraging TypeScript's type system to extract the correct state type for each view. This ensures you can only access state properties that actually exist for the current view. useAppViewState import { useViewState } from "@lib/navigation/hooks/useViewState"\n\nimport { AppView } from "../AppView"\n\ntype AppViewWithState = Extract<AppView, { state: any }>\ntype AppViewWithStateId = AppViewWithState["id"]\ntype AppViewStateMap = {\n [K in AppViewWithStateId]: Extract<AppView, { id: K }>["state"]\n}\n\nexport function useAppViewState<P extends AppViewWithStateId>() {\n return useViewState<AppViewStateMap[P]>()\n} import { useViewState } from "@lib/navigation/hooks/useViewState"\n\nimport { AppView } from "../AppView"\n\ntype AppViewWithState = Extract<AppView, { state: any }>\ntype AppViewWithStateId = AppViewWithState["id"]\ntype AppViewStateMap = {\n [K in AppViewWithStateId]: Extract<AppView, { id: K }>["state"]\n}\n\nexport function useAppViewState<P extends AppViewWithStateId>() {\n return useViewState<AppViewStateMap[P]>()\n} Managing View State The useAppViewState hook builds on a more fundamental hook that manages state updates for any view type. The useViewState hook handles the core functionality of accessing and updating state within our navigation system. It returns both the current view's state and a setter function that maintains our navigation history, similar to React's useState pattern. When state changes occur, rather than simply updating the existing entry, it creates a new history item with the updated state, allowing users to navigate back to previous states while preserving the view's identity. useAppViewState useViewState useState import { Dispatch, SetStateAction, useCallback } from "react"\n\nimport { useNavigation } from "../state"\n\nexport function useViewState<T = any>(): [T, Dispatch<SetStateAction<T>>] {\n const [state, setState] = useNavigation()\n const currentState = state.history[state.currentIndex].state as T\n\n const setRouteState = useCallback(\n (newState: SetStateAction<T>) => {\n setState((prev) => {\n const id = prev.history[prev.currentIndex].id\n const state =\n typeof newState === "function"\n ? (newState as (prevState: T) => T)(\n prev.history[prev.currentIndex].state,\n )\n : newState\n\n const history = [...prev.history, { id, state }]\n\n return {\n ...prev,\n history,\n currentIndex: history.length - 1,\n }\n })\n },\n [setState],\n )\n\n return [currentState, setRouteState]\n} import { Dispatch, SetStateAction, useCallback } from "react"\n\nimport { useNavigation } from "../state"\n\nexport function useViewState<T = any>(): [T, Dispatch<SetStateAction<T>>] {\n const [state, setState] = useNavigation()\n const currentState = state.history[state.currentIndex].state as T\n\n const setRouteState = useCallback(\n (newState: SetStateAction<T>) => {\n setState((prev) => {\n const id = prev.history[prev.currentIndex].id\n const state =\n typeof newState === "function"\n ? (newState as (prevState: T) => T)(\n prev.history[prev.currentIndex].state,\n )\n : newState\n\n const history = [...prev.history, { id, state }]\n\n return {\n ...prev,\n history,\n currentIndex: history.length - 1,\n }\n })\n },\n [setState],\n )\n\n return [currentState, setRouteState]\n} Displaying Calculation Results Clicking the "Calculate" button on the home screen triggers a sequence of navigation actions: a new view entry is pushed to the history array, the current index increments, and the ActiveView component responds by rendering ResultView. The result view then accesses the calculation state through the useAppViewState hook to display the computation outcome. ActiveView ResultView useAppViewState import { HStack } from "@lib/ui/css/stack"\nimport { Text } from "@lib/ui/text"\nimport { capitalizeFirstLetter } from "@lib/utils/capitalizeFirstLetter"\nimport { match } from "@lib/utils/match"\n\nimport { CalculationState } from "./CalculationState"\nimport { InputItem } from "./InputItem"\nimport { useAppViewState } from "./navigation/hooks/useAppViewState"\n\nconst calculateResult = ({ inputs, operation }: CalculationState): number => {\n return match(operation, {\n sum: () => inputs.reduce((sum, num) => sum + num, 0),\n subtract: () =>\n inputs.reduce(\n (result, num, index) => (index === 0 ? num : result - num),\n 0,\n ),\n multiply: () => inputs.reduce((product, num) => product * num, 1),\n divide: () =>\n inputs.reduce(\n (result, num, index) => (index === 0 ? num : result / num),\n 0,\n ),\n })\n}\n\nexport const ResultView = () => {\n const [state] = useAppViewState<"result">()\n const result = calculateResult(state)\n\n return (\n <>\n <HStack alignItems="center" gap={8} justifyContent="space-between">\n <Text>Operation:</Text>\n {capitalizeFirstLetter(state.operation)}\n </HStack>\n\n <HStack alignItems="center" gap={8} justifyContent="space-between">\n <Text>Inputs:</Text>\n <HStack alignItems="center" gap={8}>\n {state.inputs.map((input, index) => (\n <InputItem key={index} index={index} value={input} />\n ))}\n </HStack>\n </HStack>\n\n <HStack alignItems="center" gap={8} justifyContent="space-between">\n <Text>Result:</Text>\n {result.toFixed(2)}\n </HStack>\n </>\n )\n} import { HStack } from "@lib/ui/css/stack"\nimport { Text } from "@lib/ui/text"\nimport { capitalizeFirstLetter } from "@lib/utils/capitalizeFirstLetter"\nimport { match } from "@lib/utils/match"\n\nimport { CalculationState } from "./CalculationState"\nimport { InputItem } from "./InputItem"\nimport { useAppViewState } from "./navigation/hooks/useAppViewState"\n\nconst calculateResult = ({ inputs, operation }: CalculationState): number => {\n return match(operation, {\n sum: () => inputs.reduce((sum, num) => sum + num, 0),\n subtract: () =>\n inputs.reduce(\n (result, num, index) => (index === 0 ? num : result - num),\n 0,\n ),\n multiply: () => inputs.reduce((product, num) => product * num, 1),\n divide: () =>\n inputs.reduce(\n (result, num, index) => (index === 0 ? num : result / num),\n 0,\n ),\n })\n}\n\nexport const ResultView = () => {\n const [state] = useAppViewState<"result">()\n const result = calculateResult(state)\n\n return (\n <>\n <HStack alignItems="center" gap={8} justifyContent="space-between">\n <Text>Operation:</Text>\n {capitalizeFirstLetter(state.operation)}\n </HStack>\n\n <HStack alignItems="center" gap={8} justifyContent="space-between">\n <Text>Inputs:</Text>\n <HStack alignItems="center" gap={8}>\n {state.inputs.map((input, index) => (\n <InputItem key={index} index={index} value={input} />\n ))}\n </HStack>\n </HStack>\n\n <HStack alignItems="center" gap={8} justifyContent="space-between">\n <Text>Result:</Text>\n {result.toFixed(2)}\n </HStack>\n </>\n )\n} Conclusion This lightweight routing solution provides type-safe navigation for React applications that don't require browser-based routing, making it particularly valuable for desktop apps, extensions, and widgets where you need full control over navigation state without URL dependencies.