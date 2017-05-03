Different ways of creating objects in JS. Read on Github
Using Object literal
human object created in the previous article is an example of creating JavaScript object using object literal.
Using new Object() syntax
Creating objects using new Object() and object literal does the same thing. For simplicity, readability and execution speed, use object literal.
We can add new properties and methods to the above objects using the dot and/or square notation.
Object Constructor
Constructor function in JavaScript is used for creating new objects using a blueprint. Just like classes are used for creating objects in Java, C# we can use constructors to create objects in JavaScript.
Objects can be created using the constructor function syntax using the following two steps:
Example:
This is just the blueprint. To create the object we will use the new operator.
var viratKohli = new Human("Virat", "Kohli");
var sachinTendulkar = new Human("Sachin", "Tendulkar");
Another method to create object using Object.create is explained here
