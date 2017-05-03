Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
Create objects in JavaScript by@happymishra66

Create objects in JavaScript

May 3rd 2017 37,087 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
image
Rupesh Mishra HackerNoon profile picture

@happymishra66
Rupesh Mishra

Different ways of creating objects in JS. Read on Github

Using Object literal

human object created in the previous article is an example of creating JavaScript object using object literal.

image

Using new Object() syntax

image

Creating objects using new Object() and object literal does the same thing. For simplicity, readability and execution speed, use object literal.

We can add new properties and methods to the above objects using the dot and/or square notation.

Object Constructor

Constructor function in JavaScript is used for creating new objects using a blueprint. Just like classes are used for creating objects in Java, C# we can use constructors to create objects in JavaScript.

Objects can be created using the constructor function syntax using the following two steps:

  1. Define the object blueprint(class) by defining the constructor function. By convention, name of the constructor function should start with capital letter
  2. Create the object by instantiating the constructor function using new operator

Example:

image

This is just the blueprint. To create the object we will use the new operator.

var viratKohli = new Human("Virat", "Kohli");

var sachinTendulkar = new Human("Sachin", "Tendulkar");

Another method to create object using Object.create is explained here

Other articles:

An Extensive Guide To Progressive Web Applications

  1. Let’s get this ‘this’ once and for all
  2. Service Workers
  3. Service Workers implementation
  4. Virtual DOM in ReactJS
  5. this is JavaScript
  6. Execution Context in JavaScript
  7. Prototypes in JavaScript
  8. Inheritance in JavaScript
  9. Object.create in JavaScript
  10. Objects in JavaScripts

Hacker Noon is how hackers start their afternoons. We’re a part of the @AMIfamily. We are now accepting submissions and happy to discuss advertising & sponsorship opportunities.

To learn more, read our about page, like/message us on Facebook, or simply, tweet/DM @HackerNoon.

If you enjoyed this story, we recommend reading our latest tech stories and trending tech stories. Until next time, don’t take the realities of the world for granted!

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
imgix

Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!