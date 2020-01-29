Create a Spotify Like Music Streaming App & Website That Actually Doubles Your Revenue

Build your own music streaming app/website like Spotify with complete headway technologies, features, and monetization models to maximize your revenue.

As of the third quarter of 2019, Spotify had 113 million premium global subscribers. It was 87 million in the corresponding quarter of 2018. Spotify’s subscriber base grew dramatically from 52 to 113 million over 3 years.

So how did the music streaming platform go on the high horse to become a musical phenomenon? That too, in a time when pirated audio tracks were easy than ever to access. The answer relies on how the company went on to modify the ways music lovers consumed music. Online media streaming platforms gave space for listeners to buy music tracks individually, and on-demand, unlike the conventional full album CD purchasing arena. And that’s how online music streaming services came to existence.

So how to create digital music streaming application like Spotify?

With such a promising business model, entrepreneurs naturally invest their interests to develop music streaming website & applications like Spotify of their own. In today’s climate, if a person looking to create a music streaming app or website of their own, they are bound to follow some of the key elements Spotify created.

So let’s dive into some of the key elements that made this music streaming app claim the throne of digital music.

Spotify — The Platform that Redefined Music

Spotify is a music streaming app that not only has a burgeoning number of users, but it also generated revenue of just over 1.73 billion euros globally. The features of Spotify is so smoothly compatible with its algorithm 1000s of music tracks can be streamed on any given instant, on a global scale.

A differentiating feature is that Spotify streams through its own servers that delivers low latency audio streams to a scalable level of listeners. With specific controls like market, artists, genres, tracks, ranged audio features and popularity, you can generate targeted recommendations based on Spotify’s industry-leading algorithms. Playlists can be created, modified, viewed, and deleted depending on the user's preference.So here’s a look at what makes a music streaming app claim the lion’s share of digital music subscriber base.

Have you wondered what really makes Spotify a global ruler in the music streaming app market? With top-notch Features?

Yes, absolutely, Spotify’s features are the real performers which backups the music streaming platform in delivering tons of music tracks globally.

Some of its Spotlighting Features that Drive as a Ruling Music Streaming Website/AppSpotify like Music Streaming App FeaturesRegistration & Social Login:

Social logins allow users to access music streaming platforms through any major social media forums they have an account in. This promotes personalization by fetching basic info & likes the users have established in these forums.

User Profile & Authorization:

This feature makes authorization of user profiles a walk on the cake by auto exporting form details such as email address, name, and nationality.

Audio Streaming:

Audio streaming is both primitive and advanced simultaneously. This mode of streaming allows broadcasting updated blockbusters hassle-free.

Effective Search Tab & Organization:

Elastic search engines joining hands with personalized platforms is a given success strategy. The SEO optimized searches trigger results based on multiple meta tags and genres fed in the backend, giving precise results.

Playlist:

Having a personal favorite list of track ensures user returns more often. These playlists can be owned on both online and offline music streaming based on the subscription model the users are affiliated to.

Download:

Listening to the specific tracks of interest anytime with zero hindrance and worry of the internet is the eternal success potion. Downloading on any smart devices for offline availability accelerates user rates.

Advertisement:

This feature comes in multiple options such as pre-roll, mid-roll and post-roll to monetize your music streaming platform.

Push Notification:

Push notifications act as a magnetic effect, attracting users with enticing pieces of information such as recent updates from artists, communities, and friends even while they are not live on the app.

Invite Friends:

With this feature, stay connected to your friends while listening to your favorite tracks. Invites can be sent through social media and email id.

Song Writer Profile:

Creating a bio for artists enables listeners to connect with the music they listen to on a closer level while also giving a token of encouragement for the artists by providing them brand visibility.

Challenges of creating an app like Spotify

Licensing - Music streaming services are a legal way to listen to music which involves royalties payable to digital rights holders. You statutorily need a public performance license to stream a song which is issued by performing rights organizations that collect and distribute royalties for songwriters and publishers. Licensing often constitutes the bulk of expenses in developing an audio streaming app.

Personalization - Creating a unique interface that appeals to the user while differentiating from existing streaming services is where most platforms fall short. Spotify personalized playlists for listeners which enabled more artists and songs to be put on each one, since they won’t all appear for everyone.

Accurate recommendations - Providing recommendations that matched a user’s preferences is what builds engagement on a music streaming app. Collecting and analyzing data about a user’s musical preferences is the base of customizing a streaming platform. A strong technology core in the form of collaborative filtering to make accurate recommendations by Spotify.

Online and offline access - Listeners prefer a choice to stream online and offline. Offline access lets them enjoy their favorite track or songs without depending on an internet connection when they have run out of data or are too far from an internet source. Online access provides dynamic access to the latest content at the listener’s ease.

Monetization - Any business must have a well-defined revenue plan. Building a music streaming platform must be backed by a sustainable monetization plan that can be ad-based or subscription based. You can also combine both models and create a customized strategy that ensures users’ retention and loyalty.

A Surprisingly Good Way to Build Your Music Streaming Website

With increased demand for new music streaming apps, there are 1000s of on-demand music streaming platforms cropping up to cater to specific demands and the varying tastes of music lovers. This, in turn, has given rise to the dawn of ready-made music streaming solutions that build customizable apps and websites.

Introducing Vplayed, one such customizable audio streaming solution that has been developed with a decade of market research invested in the particulars of music streaming. This effort stands out and makes Vplayed one of a kind, making the products they build a certified success strategy.

What Makes Vplayed to Stand out in the Overwhelming Market of Music Streaming Solutions?

Vplayed is a audio streaming solution that is equipped with advanced technologies such as PVNS, QTSS for streaming its servers, HLS and RTMP protocols for broadcasting music tracks, AWS, Minio and Azure Storage, or a custom-built server on client’s premises for a complete end-to-end scalable experience. The data management tools pick up optimization speed of the tracks streamed and delivers the best version of the music on any platform.

Surpassing Technology Stack at its Cardinal:

Memory Cache:

Most of the listeners are not aware of the memory cache where Vplayed uses a specific area of your system to hold the latest data processing that is downloaded from the web or from a nearby similar user as quickly as it can. This processing can enhance the music listening experience by delivering flawless music streaming capability without buffering. For example, Spotify’ music streaming tracks are positioned on different locations thus to minimize the database of the streaming.

Apart from all these hallmarks, there are certain features that (Vplayed — leading Music Streaming Service Provider) proffers in the music streaming application.

Cloud Storage:

Upload and store unlimited audio files in highly secured storage. Host your files with no fuzz of running out of storage or losing clarity in the being audio-streamed.

In-app Dialogues:

Communication is the key. Though image/text sharing with their peers, users are prone to spend more time on an app than in its absence.

Switch Dashboard Reporting:

Drop the elaborate waits. Now, get alerts on viewers’ watching history, engagement timings, and contact views with Vplayed's craftily designed dashboard that reflects user insights

Reliable Music Player:

Vplayed employs its own custom-built HLS player equipped with adaptive bitrate technology to delivery pristine solutions in varying resolutions. The solution is also engined to function on any platform.

Social Sharing:

Let your users share their most-liked favorited music tracks with their friend’s circle, both privately or in public & view what their connections share.

Partner Portal:

Club with your favorite creators! Vplayed offers eye-popping partnership schemes where external/independent creators can stream on your audio streaming platform. Go for a win-win

Live Streaming:

One of the exceptional feature that Vplayed offers in order to broadcast live events, bands and other music launch activities on a real-time basis across the platforms.

Own Brand:

Build your own music streaming app/website under your own brand name with appealing Personalized Visualization (UI/UX) that captivates your audience base globally to sustain profitable music streaming business.

Multi-location Adaptability:

Vplayed provides an absolute hosting and server possibility that implies to all the countries where you can create your music streaming service on any geographical area.

Advanced Analytics:

Analyse millions of data points that are generated every second to assess the impact of your decisions on audience engagement trends to make it the key to success in the modern music business.

Music Library :

It’s where the users can find a massive number of favorite songs and albums for quick access. The in-built library in the music streaming app performs on users’ preferred recommendations to increase retention and personalized music experience.

Private Listening Sessions:

Customize what you listen to without notifying your friends in friends’ activity. The Private session will not influence your music recommendation where your favorite music history is preserved.

Powerful Message with Audio :

Share the audio with strong messages where your users and Artists can chat, share strong thoughts along with the music. This stimulates user attention and helps brands to craft messages on behalf of the application to users.

Connect with Podcast Listener:

One music streaming app purposes multiple. With Vplayed, podcasters can grow by podcasting more easily than ever. Get complete data insights and tools that are required to grow podcast listeners' audience base.

Recover Deleted Playlists :

Vplayed enables users to restore any deleted playlist within the application. The recovery options are available at the bottom of the playlist collection.

Desktop App Into Karaoke :

With our custom music streaming app, let users play songs from any device in a Karaoke format to magnify the music listening experience and use it for other playback options.

A Platform for Live Events :

Whether it's on-demand music or live, Vplayed ensures to stream any of your live music events through the application to millions of users across the globe and devices.

Monetization Modules to Trigger Your Revenue

In-app Advertisement:

Run ads in your app and earn money through it. Ads can be run as banners in the form of videos/images and aggrandize your revenue.

Premium Monetization Model:

Churn out maximum revenue with ad-runnings, coupons/promotions, premium subscriptions and much more! Our six-pronged revenue models provide you ample scope to start a monetizable music streaming service.

In-stream ads on podcasts are proven to be a much more effective way to reach a wide audience than video ads as 54% of podcast consumers say they think about buying advertised products.

So, Finally How much it cost to build a Music Streaming App/Website?

Adaptive bitrate streaming is a universally loved feature in media streaming for its flexibility. But to provide this flexibility to your users, it is going to cost more as the number of resolution option goes up.

Thus, to put it in simple terms, the exact draft of how much it might cost to build a music streaming app like Spotify depends on the requirements the platform owner desires.

Factors such as cloud storage and music streaming licensing might be higher up on the scales of money, but they are essential in a journey towards establishing a music arena. Vplayed fends to these requirements to the prim to satisfy its clients.

