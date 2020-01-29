How to Start Your Own Movie Streaming Service Like Netflix and Hulu With Zero Coding?

@ sujan-patel Sujan Patel Experienced content writer with a demonstrated history of working in different types of content.

“17,000 hours of video content will cross global IP networks every second, by 2021, according to Cisco”

The grainy black-and-white TV has evolved into the internet-enabled SMART TV in less than a century. The digital transformation of the entertainment industry is driven by online movie streaming websites like Netflix, Hulu, Hotstar, Amazon Prime TV. As per Statista, the number of digital video viewers in the United States alone is projected to be 248.9 million, in 2022.

But what makes these movie streaming platforms tick?

Let’s take a look at the factors that made movie streaming platform more successful.

The awe factors that makes movie streaming website a Grand Success

1. User-Friendly Interface

The success of a service is defined by the user experience. Designing a user-friendly interface with a focus on simplicity, structure, and flexibility ensures returning subscribers.

2. Multi-platform Support

A successful movie streaming website/app ensures to deliver services on cross-platform ranging from mobile screen to desktop including multiple operating systems.

3. Availability in Multiple Languages

It is an essential feature to outstretch the movie streaming platform to reach globally to maximize the target audience. It allows viewers to watch and get engaged with the videos in their preferred language.

4. High-end Video Quality

The feature gives the best viewing experience to the users which have the potential to view the video in UHD qualities. The user bandwidth and the internet connection synchronizes to make a great sense of video quality up to 4k resolution.

5. Social Media Integration

Social sharing is a highly-demanded feature which acts as your promotional tool. The feature allows the user to share any sort of video content on any social media platform to wrap millions of audience and to drive conversions.

6. Accessibility

Get more access to your movie streaming content to your users right across devices and platforms. Vplayed’s movie streaming platform provides viewing of the movie across Android, iOS, Web platforms, OTT, Smart TVs and much more.

7. Licensed Content Has More Value In Movie Streaming Services

Original content is the crown for most of the movie streaming providers just like Netflix. They create remarkable shows like “Stranger Things or Master of None” which received so much buzz and awards. This hype convinces users to subscribe to their platforms.

Offering licensed content is also another million-dollar strategy to keep users hooked within your platform.

8. Storage Space

If the idea is to stream to a wide audience, scalability is a must. While hosting on a server in your premise would have its own set of advantages, it is always good to have a choice to host on a cloud as it offers unsurpassed scalability.



Even though owning a movie streaming has become a more accessible choice in the last decade, the early beginners have become a significant influence for the movie streaming services. Let us take a look at some of them:



The Super Giants in the Global Movie Streaming Industry Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

Netflix

Netflix continues to be the biggest player among the video streaming platforms. What started as a mail-order DVD rentals in 1997, went through a severe crisis that threatened to shut down the company. Successful series like House of Cards, Narcos and Stranger Things is when Netflix became the most popular movie streaming website. With over 158 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide, Netflix appeals to the audience with a wealth of diverse content constituting TV shows, movies and documentaries.

Netflix earned $18.876 billion in 2019 which is a 26.74% increase year-over-year.

“Companies rarely die from moving too fast and they frequently die from moving too slowly.” – Reed Hastings

Hulu

Hulu launched in the U.S. in 2008 and grew to over 20 million subscribers in less than a decade. Hulu is an ad-supported service and has revenue sharing deals with Yahoo, MSN, AOL and other partner sites. Its deal with Dreamworks Animation launched new releases in 2019. The Handmaid's Tale, an original series from Hulu, won two awards at the 33rd annual Television Critics Association Awards.

Its ad revenue is expected to climb 23% in 2020 to $2.24 billion.

"If you can make it easier to consume, people will consume more of it." - Jason Kilar

Amazon Prime

Amazon launched Prime Video in 2006. It supports online streaming via web player, apps on Amazon Fire devices, and supported third-party mobile devices. It is a swiftly growing platform to provide unlimited access to movies, music and much more. As per latest data, Prime reaches more than 100 million subscribers globally. Amazon Studios launched its original series and were nominated for multiple awards including the Emmy Awards.

"Be stubborn on the vision but flexible on the details." - Jeff Bezos

If you are about to trigger your revenue by building the next level of movie streaming platform, this is the right time to instigate your objective. So what still lets you down in building your own movie streaming websites more than Netflix that drives a path to acquire billion dollars.

Take up your billion dollar deal!

How to Build a Billion Dollar Movie Streaming Service?

You are on the right track to building your treasure with the solution that practices the most sought headway technology to build an awe-inspiring movie streaming website and application for Android & iOS.

proffers the solution beyond any of your expectation to build your customizable movie streaming website to syndicate your entire video content and maximize viewership to generate revenue. Vplayed proffers the solution beyond any of your expectation to build your customizable movie streaming website to syndicate your entire video content and maximize viewership to generate revenue.

Here are the key highlighted features that make Vplayed to stand out in the overwhelming market of movie streaming solution

Video Content Management System

Vplayed’s content management system allows you to upload, manage and streamline unlimited video content embedded with flexible features. Powerful drag-and-drop publisher, unlimited cloud scalability & robust analytics lets you set foot on a tranquil streaming journey.

Multiple Monetization Models

Monetize your platform with a set of versatile models to choose from. Vplayed provides the following models to build revenue streams from your content:

Advertising Subscription Pay Per View or Transactional Catch-up TV Third Party Ad Integration Server Side Ad Insertion

Advanced Player

Stream in HD, Ultra HD and 4K video qualities over multiple devices with multilingual compatibility. With an advanced HLS player, video and audio is broken down into 10s chunks which makes it easier to push as progressively multiple segments.

DRM & Security

Vplayed is equipment with multi-level security mechanisms such as DRM, Single-Sign-Ons, IP Restriction and much more which ensures that your video content is safe and puts you away from the worry of being unauthorized redistributions. Bridge your movie streaming website & app with secure access to your video content.

Multiple CDN

Vplayed has a high global CDN presence that makes streaming over your platform fast and smooth due to low latency. Bandwidth costs can be reduced significantly by collaborating with a high CDN providing platform like Vplayed.

Progressive Web App

Deliver your streams over multiple devices like web, mobile, TV and gaming consoles with the same convenience as an app. Vplayed has the capabilities to create cross-platform web applications that are engaging, discoverable and network independent.

Video Hosting

Vplayed offers the choice of hosting video content on the cloud or on-premise servers. Cloud hosting provides scalability, speed and automated upgrades to your platform. Both choices will of course, be supported by Vplayed security technologies.

HD Transcoding

Remit HD streaming to user favorable devices by refining your live streaming standards. Cut down on bandwidth usage while uploading with Vplayed high-powered encoder.

Faster VOD Playback:

Gift your viewers with multi-dimensional playback features to watch videos at their convenient time. Vplayed CMS drives engagement to the live streaming content and movies in the website that can be accessed as on-demand videos.

Out-And-Out Multi-Screen Compatibility:

Vplayed is contrived with session shifting feature that deliberated to use on anywhere, anything and on any cross-device. The cloud-based technology enables the user to get access over any sort of video content on any screen without buffering.

Offline Download

Download videos on the go! Now choose your preferred video content to download and organize with adaptive offline features within mobile apps or native web apps.

Multi-model Social Interaction:

Engross total video views through setting up live interactive chats, comments, tagging, free subscription, call to actions and much more.

Streaming in Mobile Application:

Vplayed solution helps you build movie streaming application for iOS and Android with formidable responsive pages, zero loading time and magnificent operational efficiency in order to broadcast videos on the mobile application without any hassles at maximum quality.

Parenting Controls :

With progressive technology, Vplayed ensures to set a dedicated profile for kids to restrict watching specific movies. The parental options enable kids to watch the approved content and don’t binge-watch.

Customized Subtitles :

Allow global audiences to watch in their preferred languages with post-production captioning and subtitles. Add custom subtitles to your live streaming movies with the help of Google extensions or in-built tools.

Movies Into Audio books :

With the help of Audio descriptions, Vplayed enables your users to listen to the movies and shows by converting the video into an audio-book to amplify viewing experience.

Robust Analytics

Drop the elaborate waits. Now, get alerts on viewers’ watching history, engagement timings, and contact views with Vplayed’s craftily designed dashboard that reflects user insights.

On the go, now you are very much bewildered to know the precise worth to build such a captivating movie streaming website with headway technologies that deliver great results.

Conclusion

Performance is the key to a successful movie streaming platform and there is no short road to it. Vplayed gets this essence and has designed a potential solution that can stream videos on any device, balance high-traffic, on a global scale that drive business revenue.

with additional modern features, then you are on the right path to make your brand & aggrandize the potential of your revenue map. If you are about to build a movie streaming website with additional modern features, then you are on the right path to make your brand & aggrandize the potential of your revenue map.

