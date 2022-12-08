The Highest Grossing Movie of All Time Is Set to Release a Sequel

James Cameron's Avatar, a story that is both aesthetically stunning and environmentally aware, astounded spectators in 2009. People from Earth have created a mining operation on the planet Pandora and destroyed the life of the Na'vi, the humanoid inhabitants of that world, in the somewhat distant future depicted in the movie Avatar. In an effort to interact with the indigenous people, humans have created "Avatars," which are Na'vi bodies that can be controlled by a human consciousness that has been electronically implanted. In this Slogging thread, our community discussed the release of the sequel to Avatar(2009), and the possibility of the movie beating its predecessor and becoming the Highest grossing movie of all time. This Slogging thread is by Valentine Enedah, Teri, Jadesola T. Kareem, Janhavi Talhar, Manas Goel and Mónica Freitas occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. Avatar: The way of life Valentine Enedah Nov 4, 2022, 10:35 AM Official Trailer: Avatar: The Way of Water trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9MyW72ELq0 Valentine Enedah Nov 4, 2022, 10:41 AM Avatar emerged as the Highest grossing movie of all time with $2,923,905,528. Cameron worked with linguists to create an entirely functioning Na’vi language, invented his own specialized camera for capturing actors’ facial expressions, and paved the way for future use of motion-capture animation in filmmaking. The effects of were absolutely groundbreaking for its time, and the film broke all kinds of box-office records. Avatar Beginning on May 5, 2022, the first official trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water was released exclusively in theaters before screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from Marvel Studios. The trailer was released online by the official Avatar YouTube channel the following Monday, May 9. The video surpassed all of the new Star Wars movie trailers with 148.6 million views on its first day, setting new milestones for Disney. Therefore, it would be absurd to assume that Avatar is no longer relevant. With some stunning visual effects work highlighting the aquatic scenery on the planet of Pandora as well as Jake Sully and Neytiri with their family, the trailer demonstrates that James Cameron hasn't lost a step in the thirteen years since the first film. Valentine Enedah Nov 4, 2022, 10:45 AM The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving Earth's wildlife, and the franchise's official Twitter account have announced a new partnership that will enable fans to express their creative side. Fans of the series can create their own underwater creature in a virtual recreation of Pandora's oceans in an effort to save ten exceptional animals. By 2030, Disney US will contribute $5 to the group in order to help safeguard 10% of the world's oceans for aquatic life. Fans have until December 31 to start creating their own creatures. Fans of the series can design their own aquatic animal in a virtual recreation of Pandora's oceans, where ten exceptional animals are being protected. Disney US will contribute $5 to the group in order to help safeguard 10% of the world's oceans by 2030 for every aquatic Pandoran animal made. From now until December 31 of this year, fans can start creating their own creatures. Since Avatar is well known for its emphasis on the environment, the collaboration between the two is only fitting. The promotion is anticipated to give fans the chance to express their creativity and sense of humor in the virtual world because the franchise is known for its imaginative and distinctive visual style. Fans of the franchise who care about the environment will be extremely satisfied with the way that embracing creativity will help the worldwide effort to safeguard creatures on Earth. Waters will also play a key part in the upcoming sequel, and since the movie won't be out for another month, viewers won't have to wait long to see the amazing majesty of Pandora's oceans. The long-awaited sequel to the Avatar film series will be released in theaters on December 16, 2022. When the first two sequels were first announced in 2010, a 2014 release date was anticipated. Eight theatrical release dates were postponed due to the film's demands over a long period of time; the most recent was announced in June 2020, which resulted in the current 2022 release date. The third episode will be released in December 2024, followed by the fourth in December 2026, and the last episode in December 2028. It sounds like the second movie will be about three hours and ten minutes long, so it should be quite the experience. Valentine Enedah Nov 4, 2022, 10:45 AM Release Date: Valentine Enedah Nov 4, 2022, 10:45 AM Do you think the sequel might be on par with the first Avatar(2009) released or it might do better? Teri Nov 4, 2022, 11:10 AM I watched it when it was released in the cinema, but to give an actual affirmative response of how well it would do now, I don’t know. But it may do well depending on the PR of the movie. Let’s watch and see.. Valentine Enedah Nov 4, 2022, 11:35 AM Teri You are on point.🔥 Looking forward to it's release. Jadesola T. Kareem Nov 4, 2022, 12:02 PM Hmmm not sure it'll do better than the previous one. Depends on how well they market it. 💚 1 Janhavi Talhar Nov 4, 2022, 12:42 PM The first film set such high standards that I'm not sure the sequel can live up to them. ps. I was completely distracted after the first film. Wouldn't see it in the middle of exams. 😀 2 Valentine Enedah Nov 4, 2022, 3:32 PM Jadesola T. Kareem Actually! It all depends on marketing. Valentine Enedah Nov 4, 2022, 3:33 PM Janhavi Talhar 😂😂 Please don't! I'm hoping Black Panther 2 lives up to the first one. Manas Goel Nov 4, 2022, 5:55 PM The first part of this movie was such a disappointment 😕 😂 1 Valentine Enedah Nov 5, 2022, 5:34 AM Manas Goel I guess you are not a fan. Mónica Freitas Nov 9, 2022, 11:24 AM Valentine Enedah at the time, Avatar was THE movie because it was so groundbreaking effects wise. Right now, it doesn't have the same advantage. People will probably watch it because they liked the first one, and not because of groundbreaking effects. I might watch it 💚 1 Valentine Enedah Nov 9, 2022, 3:58 PM Mónica Freitas Actually! I hope it still picks a significant amount of views. It's a good movie. Mónica Freitas Nov 23, 2022, 3:27 PM Live record your reaction to the movie! So we have first hand insight into how good it is 🔥 1 Valentine Enedah Nov 23, 2022, 4:56 PM Mónica Freitas Definitely, I will do that! James Cameron's has a legacy to uphold: the 2009 sci-fi film was a mega-hit. Avatar 🔥 1