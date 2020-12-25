Movie Streaming Apps: An Innovative Way to Redefine Entertainment

@ konstantinfo konstant Infosolutions Trusted Custom Software Development Vendor

When we think of streaming TV shows and movies, the first thing that comes into our mind is Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Instant Video which dominates all the movie streaming apps in the entertainment industry.

It seems like they captured the world with cutting edge technology and removed the era of CDs, DVDs, and video players. As per the survey held on February 2019, Netflix is one of the largest providers of streaming movies and TV shows on the internet with 139 million subscribers.

Another market report reveals the fact that the traditional TV and home videos in the U.S. is falling, and will continue to drop till 2022. This drop is due to streaming services such as YouTube, Hulu, Amazon, and Netflix that swiftly captured the entertainment market.

This is how the streaming apps have changed the industry, and transform the way of entertainment by making it accessible for everyone, anytime, anywhere.

Here are some statistics based on the streaming industry:

The video streaming industry is predicted to hit 70 billion dollars by the year 2020.

Netflix will be available in around 114 million households by 2020.

The time users’ watch traditional TVs has fallen up to 25 minutes a day.

In the second quarter of 2019, Netflix added 151 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide as well as over 6.56 million free trial customers.

Movie Streaming Apps and their role in the entertainment industry

There was a time where you have to leave your home to watch your favourite movie release. Also, to catch up with your favourite characters, you waited for a long weekend. After the introduction of streaming video, a web user doesn't need to wait to download a file to play it or wait for a long weekend. Technically, streaming video is content, sent in compressed form over the Internet and displayed for the viewer in real-time as requested.

Top Three Movie Streaming Apps in the Media Streaming Industry

Netflix

Netflix, a movie streaming app, is founded in 1997 by Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings for Android and iOS platforms. Currently, Netflix is dominating all the video streaming related application and provides content, including movies, documentaries, TV series to the users.

YouTube

YouTube is another app that is revolutionizing the entertainment industry. The video-sharing media application was created back in February 2005 by Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is the proven marketplace which holds a list of media leaders in the form of Prime Video. It offers television shows and movies on rent or purchases monthly or with the yearly package. Also, it facilitates the live broadcasting of matches and other entertainment stuff.

Other top movie streaming apps:

Apple TV+

SonyCrackle

PopcornFlix

ShowBox

Disney+

Hulu

Factors that Makes Movie Streaming Apps Popular

Personalization

The live streaming app gives more attention to the users and their preferences. The video streaming mobile applications work on a mechanism that evaluates user behaviour and then builds the complete package. Also, it facilitates the search option for personified the whole app as per your need.

Convenience

Convenience is the most attractive feature for users. All the users who use any kind of software service want only convenience. The streaming app facilitates a real-time facility to watch movies and shows without the headache of downloading. Thus, everything is simple in a streaming app; you can free to pause the video, resume, rewind it, skip unwanted moments, and so on.

Cost-Effectiveness

As we know, the streaming app development companies shifted the users on the streaming app from traditional Cable TV screening. Thus, it also provides a cost-effective way of using a streaming app. Media streaming mobile apps provides a different mode of payment for a vast range of digital content in real-time and that too at almost minimal to zero charges.

Technologies that plays an influential role in Movie Streaming Apps for Redefining Entertainment

Cloud Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology

AR/VR technology

Blockchain Technology

IoT and 5G Technology

The Bottom Line

A few years ago, we all were dependent on television to watch any TV shows. But, due to movie streaming apps, we got an opportunity to stream television and movie content on the Internet anytime, anywhere.

Thus, the flexibility to consume content in the exact way the customer desire molded the TV industry into the streaming industry.

Tags