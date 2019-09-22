[A Step by Step Guide] Create a Carpooling App with React Native - Part 1: Setting up the server

Discover, triage, and prioritize PHP errors in real-time
command to create a React Native project. You can either have both Android Studio and Xcode set up on your machine or just one of them. Additionally, you can set up Genymotion so you can easily change your in-app location. Be sure to check out the setup instructions if you haven’t setup your machine already.
react-native init
). This will create a
git clone https://github.com/laradock/laradock.git --branch v7.0.0
directory. Note that in the command above we’re cloning a specific release tag (v7.0.0). This is to make sure we’re both using the same version of Laradock. This helps you avoid issues that has to do with different configuration and software versions installed by Laradock. You can choose to clone the most recent version, but you’ll have to handle the compatibility issues on your own.
laradock
directory and create a copy of the sample
laradock
file.
.env
file on your text editor and replace the existing config with the following. This is the directory where your projects are saved. Go ahead and create a
.env
folder outside the
laradock-projects
folder. Then inside the
laradock
, create a new folder named
laradock-projects
. This is where we will add the server code:
ridesharer
APP_CODE_PATH_HOST=../laradock-projects
ELASTICSEARCH_HOST_HTTP_PORT=9200
ELASTICSEARCH_HOST_TRANSPORT_PORT=9300
APACHE_SITES_PATH=./apache2/sites
file and add a new virtual host (you can also replace the existing one if you’re not using it):
laradock/apache2/sites/default.apache.conf
<VirtualHost *:80>
ServerName ridesharer.loc
DocumentRoot /var/www/ridesharer
Options Indexes FollowSymLinks
<Directory "/var/www/ridesharer">
AllowOverride All
<IfVersion < 2.4>
Allow from all
</IfVersion>
<IfVersion >= 2.4>
Require all granted
</IfVersion>
</Directory>
</VirtualHost>
directory when
/var/www/ridesharer
is accessed on the browser. If the directory has
http://ridesharer.loc
file in it, then it will get served by default (if the filename is not specified).
index.php
directory maps to the application directory you’ve specified earlier on the
/var/www
file:
.env
APP_CODE_PATH_HOST=../laradock-projects
is equivalent to
/var/www/ridesharer
.
/laradock-projects/ridesharer
folder inside the
ridesharer
directory earlier. Which means that any file you create inside the
laradock-projects
folder will get served.
ridesharer
file to point out
hosts
to
ridesharer.loc
:
localhost
127.0.0.1 ridesharer.loc
is accessed. Instead, it will just look in the localhost.
http://ridesharer.loc
file and search for
docker-compose.yml
. This will show you the Elasticsearch configuration:
ElasticSearch Container
### ElasticSearch ########################################
elasticsearch:
build: ./elasticsearch
volumes:
- elasticsearch:/usr/share/elasticsearch/data
environment:
- cluster.name=laradock-cluster
- bootstrap.memory_lock=true
- "ES_JAVA_OPTS=-Xms512m -Xmx512m"
ulimits:
memlock:
soft: -1
hard: -1
ports:
- "${ELASTICSEARCH_HOST_HTTP_PORT}:9200"
- "${ELASTICSEARCH_HOST_TRANSPORT_PORT}:9300"
depends_on:
- php-fpm
networks:
- frontend
- backend
- xpack.security.enabled=false
environment:
- cluster.name=laradock-cluster
- bootstrap.memory_lock=true
- xpack.security.enabled=false
- "ES_JAVA_OPTS=-Xms512m -Xmx512m"
directory and bring up the container with Docker Compose:
laradock
docker-compose up -d apache2 php-fpm elasticsearch workspace
file inside the
.env
folder and make the following changes:
laradock
or
APACHE_HOST_HTTPS_PORT
(or both):
APACHE_PHP_UPSTREAM_PORT
# APACHE_HOST_HTTPS_PORT=443
APACHE_HOST_HTTPS_PORT=445
# APACHE_PHP_UPSTREAM_PORT=9000
APACHE_PHP_UPSTREAM_PORT=9001
# ELASTICSEARCH_HOST_HTTP_PORT=9200
ELASTICSEARCH_HOST_HTTP_PORT=9211
# ELASTICSEARCH_HOST_TRANSPORT_PORT=9300
ELASTICSEARCH_HOST_TRANSPORT_PORT=9311
directory:
laradock
docker-compose exec --user=laradock workspace bash
folder and create a
ridesharer
file:
composer.json
{
"require": {
"alexpechkarev/geometry-library": "1.0",
"elasticsearch/elasticsearch": "^6.0",
"pusher/pusher-php-server": "^3.0",
"vlucas/phpdotenv": "^2.4"
}
}
. This will install the following packages:
composer install
- as mentioned earlier, this allows us to determine whether a specific coordinate lies within a set of coordinates. We will be using this library to determine if the directions returned by the Google Directions API covers the hiker’s pick-up location (origin).
geometry-library
- this library allows us to query the Elasticsearch index so we can add, search, update, or delete documents.
elasticsearch
- this is the official Pusher PHP library for communicating with Pusher’s server. We will be using it to authenticate requests coming from the app.
pusher-php-server
- for loading environment variables from
vlucas/phpdotenv
files. The
.env
file is where we put the Elasticsearch, Google, and Pusher config.
.env
PUSHER_APP_ID="YOUR PUSHER APP ID"
PUSHER_APP_KEY="YOUR PUSHER APP KEY"
PUSHER_APP_SECRET="YOUR PUSHER APP SECRET"
PUSHER_APP_CLUSTER="YOUR PUSHER APP CLUSTER"
GOOGLE_API_KEY="YOUR GOOGLE API KEY"
ELASTICSEARCH_HOST="elasticsearch"
file or connect to the Elasticsearch server, we will be using this file to do those task for us. That way, we simply need to include this file on each of the files instead of repeating the same code.
.env
class to the current scope. This allows us to use the
Elasticsearch\ClientBuilder
class without having to refer to its namespace
ClientBuilder
everytime we need to use it:
Elasticsearch
// laradock-projects/ridesharer/loader.php
use Elasticsearch\ClientBuilder;
require 'vendor/autoload.php';
file:
.env
$dotenv = new Dotenv\Dotenv(__DIR__);
$dotenv->load();
$elasticsearch_host = getenv('ELASTICSEARCH_HOST'); // get the elasticsearch config
$hosts = [
[
'host' => $elasticsearch_host
]
];
$client = ClientBuilder::create()->setHosts($hosts)->build();
<?php
// laradock-projects/ridesharer/set-map.php
require 'loader.php';
. This allows us to “catch” the error and present it in a friendly manner:
try..catch
try {
$indexParams['index'] = 'places'; // the name of the index
$myTypeMapping = [
'_source' => [
'enabled' => true
],
'properties' => [
'from_coords' => [
'type' => 'geo_point'
],
'to_coords' => [
'type' => 'geo_point'
],
'current_coords' => [
'type' => 'geo_point'
],
'from_bounds.top_left.coords' => [
'type' => 'geo_point'
],
'from_bounds.bottom_right.coords' => [
'type' => 'geo_point'
],
'to_bounds.top_left.coords' => [
'type' => 'geo_point'
],
'to_bounds.bottom_right.coords' => [
'type' => 'geo_point'
]
]
];
// next: add code for adding the map
} catch(\Exception $e) {
echo 'err: ' . $e->getMessage();
}
$indexParams['index'] = 'places';
and
_source
.
properties
allows us to specify whether to enable returning of the source when getting documents. In Elasticsearch, the
_source
contains the fields (and their values) that we’ve indexed.
_source
'_source' => [
'enabled' => true
],
. This accepts the array of field names whose data type we want to specify. Of course, we don’t need to specify the data type of all the fields we plan on using. This is because the data type is already implied in most cases (for example, if it’s wrapped in double or single quotes then it’s a string). But for special data types such as the geo-point, that’s the time where we need to explicitly specify it:
properties
'from_coords' => [
'type' => 'geo_point'
],
'from_bounds.top_left.coords' => [
'type' => 'geo_point'
]
$indexParams\['body'\]['mappings']['location'] = $myTypeMapping; // specify the map
$response = $client->indices()->create($indexParams); // create the index
print_r($response); // print the response
on your browser and it should print out a success response.
http://ridesharer.loc/set-map.php
global variable. But in this case, we’re using the PHP input stream to read the raw
$_POST
data from the request body. This is because this is how Axios (the library that we’ll be using in the app later on) submits the data when sending requests to the server:
POST
<?php
// laradock-projects/ridesharer/create-user.php
require 'loader.php';
$data = json_decode(file_get_contents("php://input"), true);
$username = $data['username']; // get the value from the username field
and the
index
. You can think of the
type
as the table or collection that you want to query.
type
$params = [
'index' => 'places', // the index
'type' => 'users' // the table or collection
];
$params['body']['query']['match']['username'] = $username; // look for the username specified
try {
$search_response = $client->search($params); // execute the search query
if($search_response\['hits'\]['total'] == 0){ // if the username doesn't already exist
// create the user
$index_response = $client->index([
'index' => 'places',
'type' => 'users',
'id' => $username,
'body' => [
'username' => $username
]
]);
}
echo 'ok';
} catch(\Exception $e) {
echo 'err: ' . $e->getMessage();
}
<?php
// laradock-projects/ridesharer/save-route.php
require 'loader.php';
$google_api_key = getenv('GOOGLE_API_KEY');
$data = json_decode(file_get_contents("php://input"), true);
$start_location = $data['start_location']; // an array containing the coordinates (latitude and longitude) of the rider's origin
$end_location = $data['end_location']; // the coordinates of the rider's destination
$username = $data['username']; // the rider's username
$from = $data['from']; // the descriptive name of the rider's origin
$to = $data['to']; // the descriptive name of the rider's destination
$id = generateRandomString(); // unique ID used for identifying the document
function. The
file_get_contents()
endpoint expects the
directions
and
origin
to be passed as a query parameter. These two contains the latitude and longitude value pairs (separated by a comma). We simply pass the values supplied from the app.
destination
function returns a JSON string so we use the
file_get_contents()
function to convert it to an array. Specifying
json_decode()
as the second argument tells PHP to convert it to an array instead of an object (when the second argument is omitted or set to
true
):
false
$steps_data = [];
$contents = file_get_contents("https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/directions/json?origin={$start_location['latitude']},{$start_location['longitude']}&destination={$end_location['latitude']},{$end_location['longitude']}&key={$google_api_key}");
$directions_data = json_decode($contents, true);
) that only contains the data that we want to store. In this case, it’s only the latitude and longitude values for each of the steps:
$steps_data
if(!empty($directions_data['routes'])){
$steps = $directions_data['routes'][0]['legs'][0]['steps'];
foreach($steps as $step){
$steps_data[] = [
'lat' => $step['start_location']['lat'],
'lng' => $step['start_location']['lng']
];
$steps_data[] = [
'lat' => $step['end_location']['lat'],
'lng' => $step['end_location']['lng']
];
}
}
if(!empty($steps_data)){
$params = [
'index' => 'places',
'type' => 'location',
'id' => $id,
'body' => [
'username' => $username,
'from' => $from,
'to' => $to,
'from_coords' => [ // geo-point values needs to have lat and lon
'lat' => $start_location['latitude'],
'lon' => $start_location['longitude'],
],
'current_coords' => [
'lat' => $start_location['latitude'],
'lon' => $start_location['longitude'],
],
'to_coords' => [
'lat' => $end_location['latitude'],
'lon' => $end_location['longitude'],
],
'steps' => $steps_data
]
];
}
try{
$response = $client->index($params);
$response_data = json_encode([
'id' => $id
]);
echo $response_data;
}catch(\Exception $e){
echo 'err: ' . $e->getMessage();
}
function generateRandomString($length = 10){
$characters = '0123456789abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyzABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ';
$charactersLength = strlen($characters);
$randomString = '';
for($i = 0; $i < $length; $i++){
$randomString .= $characters[rand(0, $charactersLength - 1)];
}
return $randomString;
}
<?php
// /laradock-projects/ridesharer/search-routes.php
require 'loader.php';
$google_api_key = getenv('GOOGLE_API_KEY');
$params['index'] = 'places';
$params['type'] = 'location';
$data = json_decode(file_get_contents("php://input"), true);
// the hiker's origin coordinates
$hiker_origin_lat = $data['origin']['latitude'];
$hiker_origin_lon = $data['origin']['longitude'];
// the hiker's destination coordinates
$hiker_dest_lat = $data['dest']['latitude'];
$hiker_dest_lon = $data['dest']['longitude'];
$hiker_directions_contents = file_get_contents("https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/directions/json?origin={$hiker_origin_lat},{$hiker_origin_lon}&destination={$hiker_dest_lat},{$hiker_dest_lon}&key={$google_api_key}");
$hiker_directions_data = json_decode($hiker_directions_contents, true);
for the first step. This is because the
start_location
of all the succeeding steps overlaps with the
start_location
of the step that follows:
end_location
$hikers_steps = [];
$steps = $hiker_directions_data['routes'][0]['legs'][0]['steps']; // extract the steps
foreach($steps as $index => $s){
if($index == 0){
$hikers_steps[] = [
'lat' => $s['start_location']['lat'],
'lng' => $s['start_location']['lng']
];
}
$hikers_steps[] = [
'lat' => $s['end_location']['lat'],
'lng' => $s['end_location']['lng']
];
}
function called
decay
to assign a score to each of the routes that are currently saved in the index. This score is then used to determine the order in which the results are returned, or whether they will be returned at all.
gauss
means all the documents which don’t meet the supplied score won’t be returned in the response. In the code below, we’re querying for documents which are up to five kilometers away from the origin. But once the documents have a
min_score
which are not within 100 meters, the score assigned to them is halved:
current_coords
$params['body'] = [
"min_score" => 0.5, // the minimum score for the function to return the record
'query' => [
'function_score' => [
'gauss' => [
'current_coords' => [
"origin" => ["lat" => $hiker_origin_lat, "lon" => $hiker_origin_lon], // where to begin the search
"offset" => "100m", // only select documents that are up to 100 meters away from the origin
"scale" => "5km" // (offset + scale = 5,100 meters) any document which are not within the 100 meter offset but are still within 5,100 meters gets a score of 0.5
]
]
]
]
];
$hikers_origin = ['lat' => $hiker_origin_lat, 'lng' => $hiker_origin_lon];
$hikers_dest = ['lat' => $hiker_dest_lat, 'lng' => $hiker_dest_lon];
try {
$response = $client->search($params);
if(!empty($response['hits']) && $response['hits']['total'] > 0){
foreach($response['hits']['hits'] as $hit){
$source = $hit['_source'];
$riders_steps = $source['steps'];
$current_coords = $source['current_coords'];
$to_coords = $source['to_coords'];
$riders_origin = [
'lat' => $current_coords['lat'],
'lng' => $current_coords['lon']
];
$riders_dest = [
'lat' => $to_coords['lat'],
'lng' => $to_coords['lon']
];
// check whether the rider's route matches the hiker's route
if(isCoordsOnPath($hiker_origin_lat, $hiker_origin_lon, $riders_steps) && canDropoff($hikers_origin, $hikers_dest, $riders_origin, $riders_dest, $hikers_steps, $riders_steps)){
// the rider's username, origin and destination
$rider_details = [
'username' => $source['username'],
'from' => $source['from'],
'to' => $source['to']
];
echo json_encode($rider_details); // respond with the first match
break; // break out from the loop
}
}
}
} catch(\Exception $e) {
echo 'err: ' . $e->getMessage();
}
function uses the
isCoordsOnPath()
function from the
isLocationOnPath()
library. This accepts the following arguments:
php-geometry
function isCoordsOnPath($lat, $lon, $path) {
$response = \GeometryLibrary\PolyUtil::isLocationOnPath(['lat' => $lat, 'lng' => $lon], $path, 350);
return $response;
}
function determines whether the rider and the hiker are both treading the same route. This accepts the following arguments:
canDropoff()
- the coordinates of the hiker’s origin.
$hikers_origin
- the coordinates of the hiker’s destination.
$hikers_dest
- the coordinates of the rider’s origin.
$riders_origin
- the coordinates of the rider’s destination.
$riders_destination
- an array containing the hiker’s steps.
$hikers_steps
- an array containing the rider’s steps.
$riders_steps
function to determine if the destination of the person who will leave the vehicle first is within the route of the person who will leave the vehicle last:
isCoordsOnPath()
function canDropoff($hikers_origin, $hikers_dest, $riders_origin, $riders_dest, $hikers_steps, $riders_steps) {
// get the distance from the hiker's origin to the hiker's destination
$hiker_origin_to_hiker_dest = \GeometryLibrary\SphericalUtil::computeDistanceBetween($hikers_origin, $hikers_dest);
// get the distance from the hiker's origin to the rider's destination
$hiker_origin_to_rider_dest = \GeometryLibrary\SphericalUtil::computeDistanceBetween($hikers_origin, $riders_dest);
$is_on_path = false; // whether the rider and hiker is on the same path or not
if($hiker_origin_to_hiker_dest > $hiker_origin_to_rider_dest){ // hiker leaves the vehicle last
// if the rider's destination is within the routes covered by the hiker
$is_on_path = isCoordsOnPath($riders_dest['lat'], $riders_dest['lng'], $hikers_steps);
}else if($hiker_origin_to_rider_dest > $hiker_origin_to_hiker_dest){ // rider leaves the vehicle last
// if hiker's destination is within the routes covered by the rider
$is_on_path = isCoordsOnPath($hikers_dest['lat'], $hikers_dest['lng'], $riders_steps);
}else{ // if the rider and hiker are both going the same place
// check whether either of the conditions above returns true
$is_on_path = isCoordsOnPath($hikers_dest['lat'], $hikers_dest['lng'], $riders_steps) || isCoordsOnPath($riders_dest['lat'], $riders_dest['lng'], $hikers_steps);
}
return $is_on_path;
}
<?php
// laradock-projects/ridesharer/update-route.php
require 'loader.php';
$data = json_decode(file_get_contents("php://input"), true); // get the request body and convert it to an array
$params['index'] = 'places';
$params['type'] = 'location';
$params['id'] = $data['id']; // the id submitted from the app
// the latitude and longitude values submitted from the app
$lat = $data['lat'];
$lon = $data['lon'];
$result = $client->get($params); // get the document based on the id used as the parameter
$result['_source']['current_coords'] = [ // update the current coordinates with the latitude and longitude values submitted from the app
'lat' => $lat,
'lon' => $lon
];
$params['body']['doc'] = $result['_source']; // replace the source with the updated data
$result = $client->update($params); // update the document
echo json_encode($result);
to query the index. We haven’t really put any security measures to only allow a username to be used on a single app instance, but this tells us that a user can only save one route at a time:
username
<?php
// laradock-projects/ridesharer/delete-route.php
require 'loader.php';
$data = json_decode(file_get_contents("php://input"), true);
$params['index'] = 'places';
$params['type'] = 'location';
$params['body']['query']['match']['username'] = $data['username']; // find the rider's username
$result = $client->search($params); // search the index
$id = $result['hits']['hits'][0]['_id']; // only get the first result
unset($params['body']);
$params['id'] = $id;
$result = $client->delete($params);
echo json_encode($result);
) isn’t really required for the app to work. Though it will be useful when testing the app. This allows you to reset the Elasticsearch index so you can control the results that are returned when you search for riders:
delete-index.php
<?php
// laradock-projects/ridesharer/delete-index.php
require 'loader.php';
try {
$params = ['index' => 'places'];
$response = $client->indices()->delete($params);
print_r($response);
} catch(\Exception $e) {
echo 'err: ' . $e->getMessage();
}
<?php
// laradock-projects/ridesharer/pusher-auth.php
require 'vendor/autoload.php';
// load the .env file located on the same directory as this file
$dotenv = new Dotenv\Dotenv(__DIR__);
$dotenv->load();
// get the individual config from the .env file. This should be the same as the one's you have on the .env file
$app_id = getenv('PUSHER_APP_ID');
$app_key = getenv('PUSHER_APP_KEY');
$app_secret = getenv('PUSHER_APP_SECRET');
$app_cluster = getenv('PUSHER_APP_CLUSTER');
as this is what the Pusher client expects in the client side:
application/json
header('Content-Type: application/json');
$options = ['cluster' => $app_cluster, 'encrypted' => true];
$pusher = new Pusher\Pusher($app_key, $app_secret, $app_id, $options);
method. This method returns the success token required by the Pusher client:
socket_auth()
$channel = $_POST['channel_name'];
$socket_id = $_POST['socket_id'];
echo $pusher->socket_auth($channel, $socket_id);
from the app, you need to setup ngrok. This allows you to expose your virtual host to the internet.
http://ridesharer.loc
)
.\ngrok authtoken YOUR_AUTH_TOKEN
ngrok http -host-header=ridesharer.loc 80